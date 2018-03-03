Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Kyle Larson scores first Xfinity triumph at Las Vegas

By Nate RyanMar 3, 2018, 6:39 PM EST
1 Comment

Kyle Larson took the lead from Tyler Reddick on a late restart Saturday and hung on to win the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was the first Xfinity Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver and the ninth of his career in the series. His No. 42 Chevrolet had paced both Xfinity series practices Friday leading into the race.

“This race car is so fast,” Larson said in an FS1 interivew. “This is my first time with this (composite) body, and it performed well.”

Rookie Christopher Bell, who started from the pole position for the second consecutive race, finished second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Ryan Blaney and Elliott Sadler.

The first stage featured a duel between the race winner and Bell, who beat Larson in January for a win in the prestigious Chili Bowl dirt race.

“It was a lot of fun racing, and hopefully a lot of fun watching,” Bell told FS1. “That was really cool. There’ll be a lot more of that.”

Larson also led Saturday’s morning practice session at Las Vegas, where he will try to win for the first time at the track in the premier series Sunday.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch

MORE: Race results and points standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Bell led six laps and scored his second top-three finish in three starts. … Blaney led 33 laps for his second top five in the Xfinity Series at Las Vegas. … Sadler is the only driver to finish in the top five of all three Xfinity races this season. …  Spencer Gallagher‘s 10th was only his fourth top 10 in 43 Xfinity races.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Despite winning the second stage, Kyle Busch was a disappointing 14th. … Austin Cindric crashed out in 34th, his second DNF this season because of an accident.

NOTABLE: Larson’s last Xfinity victory was at Dover International Speedway in June 2017. … It was the 11th Xfinity win at Las Vegas for Chevrolet.

WHAT’S NEXT:  DC Solar 200 at ISM Raceway at 4 p.m. ET on March 10 on Fox.

Xfinity race results, points standings after Las Vegas

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Nate RyanMar 3, 2018, 7:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson won the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his first NASCAR victory at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Larson led five times for a race-high 142 laps Saturday.

He beat Christopher Bell, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Blaney and Elliott Sadler.

Click here for the Xfinity race results at Las Vegas.

JR Motorsports teammates Tyler Reddick and Elliott Sadler are tied atop the points standings after three races.

Completing the top five are Christopher Bell (-23), Justin Allgaier (-28) and Spencer Gallagher (-34).

Click here for the Xfinity points standings after Las Vegas

 

Ryan Blaney finally breaks Kyle Larson’s Vegas practice speed stranglehold

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 3, 2018, 3:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

For the first time in the three NASCAR Cup and two Xfinity Series practices of the weekend, Kyle Larson was not the fastest driver in the final Cup practice Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

But he was close.

Ryan Blaney broke Larson’s stranglehold on practice session superiority in the final practice session of the weekend for either series. He covered the 1.5-mile track at 186.445 mph in his No. 12 Ford during the last practice for Cup.

Larson was a close second at 186.136 mph, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (186.091), Chase Elliott (186.059) and William Byron (186.002).

There were no incidents during the 55-minute practice.

Next up for the Cup drivers is Sunday’s Pennzoil 400, which will take the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full speed chart from Happy Hour.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Christopher Bell will start on pole for second consecutive Xfinity race

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Nate RyanMar 3, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rookie Christopher Bell captured his second consecutive pole position in the Xfinity Series.

The Joe Gibbs Racing rookie qualified first for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, besting Kyle Larson, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Kyle Busch.

It’s the third career Xfinity pole for Bell, who also started first a week ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Click here for Xfinity qualifying results at Las Vegas and click here for the starting lineup by row.

Coverage of the Boyd Gaming 300 will begin at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.

Chevys of Larson, Newman, Johnson top first of two Cup practices today at Vegas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 3, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chevrolet swept the top three spots in the first of two NASCAR Cup practice sessions Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson was fastest (187.559 mph), followed by Ryan Newman (187.454) and Jimmie Johnson (186.587). Larson was also fastest in Friday’s lone Cup practice, as well as both Xfinity Series practices.

“The car is really good,” Larson said. “We tested here about a month ago and were fast and got a good balance on our car. I think this practice we were just kind of chasing the track a little bit. I was loose the first few runs we did and worked on tightening it up and then we put a set of stickers on there a few laps there at the end, ran a fast lap, but I built tight really fast.

“So, I think if we would have just waited to practice and left the same setup on there to start we would have been fine. The track just went through a lot of changes (and) transition I think.”

One more Cup practice will take place today following Xfinity Series qualifying.

Kevin Harvick and his Ford were fourth (185.637), followed by Alex Bowman (185.408), Pennzoil 400 pole-sitter Ryan Blaney (185.325), Darrell Wallace Jr. (185.319), Clint Bowyer (185.306), Michael McDowell (185.103) and Martin Truex Jr. (185.096).

There were no wrecks and only one minor incident, when a brake duct came loose on Denny Hamlin’s Toyotoa and apparently cut a tire.

Kyle Busch also suffered a flat tire but went to the garage for repairs. Wallace also had to replace the radiator on his Camaro after it suffered a crack.

Click here for the full practice speed chart.

Follow @JerryBonkowski