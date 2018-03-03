Christopher Bell will start on pole for second consecutive Xfinity race

Chevrolet swept the top three spots in the first of two NASCAR Cup practice sessions Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson was fastest (187.559 mph), followed by Ryan Newman (187.454) and Jimmie Johnson (186.587). Larson was also fastest in Friday’s lone Cup practice, as well as both Xfinity Series practices.

“The car is really good,” Larson said. “We tested here about a month ago and were fast and got a good balance on our car. I think this practice we were just kind of chasing the track a little bit. I was loose the first few runs we did and worked on tightening it up and then we put a set of stickers on there a few laps there at the end, ran a fast lap, but I built tight really fast.

“So, I think if we would have just waited to practice and left the same setup on there to start we would have been fine. The track just went through a lot of changes (and) transition I think.”

One more Cup practice will take place today following Xfinity Series qualifying.

Kevin Harvick and his Ford were fourth (185.637), followed by Alex Bowman (185.408), Pennzoil 400 pole-sitter Ryan Blaney (185.325), Darrell Wallace Jr. (185.319), Clint Bowyer (185.306), Michael McDowell (185.103) and Martin Truex Jr. (185.096).

There were no wrecks and only one minor incident, when a brake duct came loose on Denny Hamlin’s Toyotoa and apparently cut a tire.

Kyle Busch also suffered a flat tire but went to the garage for repairs. Wallace also had to replace the radiator on his Camaro after it suffered a crack.

Click here for the full practice speed chart.

