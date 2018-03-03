Ryan Blaney finally breaks Kyle Larson’s Vegas practice speed stranglehold

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

For the first time in the three NASCAR Cup and two Xfinity Series practices of the weekend, Kyle Larson was not the fastest driver in the final Cup practice Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

But he was close.

Ryan Blaney broke Larson’s stranglehold on practice session superiority in the final practice session of the weekend for either series. He covered the 1.5-mile track at 186.445 mph in his No. 12 Ford during the last practice for Cup.

Larson was a close second at 186.136 mph, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (186.091), Chase Elliott (186.059) and William Byron (186.002).

There were no incidents during the 55-minute practice.

Next up for the Cup drivers is Sunday’s Pennzoil 400, which will take the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full speed chart from Happy Hour.

