Starting lineup for Cup Series race in Las Vegas

Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, grabbing his third career Cup Series pole.

The Team Penske driver claimed the pole with a speed of 191.489 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Kevin Harvick (190.248) will start second a week after his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Completing the top five are Kurt Busch (190.067), Martin Truex Jr. (189.980) and Kyle Larson (189.447).

Blaney’s last pole was at Phoenix in November.

“They did a great jump of adjusting me round-to-round,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “Our team does such a good job of getting us better each round, We definitely did that. Really cool to have a lot of speed … The wind was crazy, it kept blowing you around into (Turn 3).”

Team Penske has won the pole for three of the last five races at Las Vegas, including the last two.

Harvick will start on the front row for the first time since last fall’s race at Kansas Speedway. It’s his first time on the front row at Las Vegas.

“I had to lift pretty late (coming to the green flag), the front tires (were) chattering coming off the corner there,” Harvick told FS1. “The rest of the lap was OK, it was a little bit free but it was very manageable. When it starts pushing like that you got to let off so it doesn’t get out of the groove. ”

Kyle Busch qualified 13th and Jimmie Johnson qualified 14th.

Larson, Chase Elliott (sixth) and Johnson were the only Chevrolet drivers to qualifying in the top 15.

Cole Custer will start 30th in his Cup Series debut.

