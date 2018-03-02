Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Ryan Blaney wins Cup Series pole for Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinMar 2, 2018, 8:18 PM EST
Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, grabbing his third career Cup Series pole.

The Team Penske driver claimed the pole with a speed of 191.489 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Kevin Harvick (190.248) will start second a week after his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Completing the top five are Kurt Busch (190.067), Martin Truex Jr. (189.980) and Kyle Larson (189.447).

Blaney’s last pole was at Phoenix in November.

“They did a great jump of adjusting me round-to-round,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “Our team does such a good job of getting us better each round, We definitely did that. Really cool to have a lot of speed … The wind was crazy, it kept blowing you around into (Turn 3).”

Team Penske has won the pole for three of the last five races at Las Vegas, including the last two.

Harvick will start on the front row for the first time since last fall’s race at Kansas Speedway. It’s his first time on the front row at Las Vegas.

“I had to lift pretty late (coming to the green flag), the front tires (were) chattering coming off the corner there,” Harvick told FS1. “The rest of the lap was OK, it was a little bit free but it was very manageable. When it starts pushing like that you got to let off so it doesn’t get out of the groove. ”

Kyle Busch qualified 13th and Jimmie Johnson qualified 14th.

Larson, Chase Elliott (sixth) and Johnson were the only Chevrolet drivers to qualifying in the top 15.

Cole Custer will start 30th in his Cup Series debut.

Leave a comment

Kyle Busch wins Truck Series pole at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 2, 2018, 7:11 PM EST
Kyle Busch won the pole for tonight’s Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch, a native of Las Vegas who is competing in all three NASCAR races this weekend, is making his first Truck Series start at LVMS since 2001.

Busch claimed the pole with a speed of 176.615 mph.

Completing the top five are Stewart Friesen (176.488), Johnny Sauter (176.010), Spencer Davis (175.924) and Noah Gragson (175.684).

The pole is Busch’s 20th in the Truck Series.

Kyle Larson tops both Xfinity Series practice sessions at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 2, 2018, 4:04 PM EST
Kyle Larson was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday.

He led the session with a top speed of 179.988 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Larson topped Ryan Blaney (179.188), Tyler Reddick (179.122), Christopher Bell (178.619) and Daniel Hemric (178.171).

Reddick recorded the most laps in the session with 38.

Larson also had the best 10-lap average at 178.099 mph.

The red flag was issued with 36 minutest left in the session when Hemric experience an issue with fuel pickup and came to a stop on the backstretch. Hemric was back on track within six minutes.

First Practice

Larson also led the first Xfinity practice Friday.

He recorded a top speed of 179.581 mph. Larson was also fastest in Friday’s lone Cup practice session.

He led Ryan Blaney (179.313), Kyle Busch (178.992), Christopher Bell (178.921) and Cole Custer (178.707).

Matt Tifft, who was eighth quickest, had the most laps in the session with 31.

Tyler Reddick was the fastest of three drivers who made 10-lap runs at 176.284 mph.

The final Xfinity practice session is scheduled for 5 – 5:50 p.m. ET.

Kyle Larson leads Cup practice at Las Vegas

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 2, 2018, 3:16 PM EST
Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Friday’s Cup practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a lap of 190.658 mph.

He was followed by Atlanta winner Kevin Harvick, who posted a lap of 190.409 mph. Paul Menard was next at 190.369 mph and followed by Kyle Busch (190.342 mph) and William Byron (190.282 mph)

There were no incidents in the session.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman each missed the final 15 minutes of practice for failing race inspection twice before last weekend’s event at Atlanta.

