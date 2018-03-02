Race results, Truck Series point standings after Las Vegas

Kyle Busch fended off charges from Johnny Sauter and Brett Moffitt in a 11-lap sprint to win Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series race Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch’s win is his 50th in the Truck Series but it’s his first at his home track. It came in his first Truck Series race at LVMS since 2001.

“It was really, really fast. I just felt like we were struggling in the long run,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “I was hoping somebody would get behind me so we could just get away and duke it out, but that was kind of too short a run there in order to do that.”

Moffitt, who won last week at Atlanta, was leading Busch with 26 to go when he went low on a lapped truck but ran out of room and made contact with it, allowing Busch to take the lead. After green flag pit stops, Busch kept the lead.

The lapped truck Moffitt made contact with then spun to bring out the caution with 16 to go.

Busch is competing in all three NASCAR races this weekend at LVMS.

The top five was Busch, Sauter, Moffitt, Grant Enfinger and Stewart Friesen.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson led a 1-2-3 finish for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Stewart Friesen, second stage win of career

MORE: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Stewart Friesen finished fifth after leading 31 laps in Stage 2, a career-best for tracks not named Eldora Speedway (93 laps in 2017) … Brett Moffitt’s third-place finish is the first time Hattori Racing Enterprises had placed in the top three in consecutive races … In his first Truck race since 2016, Justin Marks finished 11th after spinning on Lap 15.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: John Hunter Nemechek finished 21st after losing his right front tire on a Lap 21 restart sequence …. After pitting following the first stage break, Matt Crafton wen to the garage for a brake problem. He finished 29th …. Justin Haley wrecked with 63 laps to go after getting loose between two trucks and then making contact with Myatt Snider. He finished 28th.

NOTABLE: Johnny Sauter has finished in the top three in the last eight races … Kyle Busch is one win away from tying Ron Hornaday Jr. for most all-time in the Truck Series.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “These lapped trucks are out here trying to make a living too, I get it, but holy moly.” – Kyle Busch on how lapped cars plated into the race’s outcome.

Agreed.. — Brett Moffitt (@Brett_Moffitt) March 3, 2018

WHAT’S NEXT: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway on March 24 at 2 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.