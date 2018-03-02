Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch wins Truck Series race at Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinMar 2, 2018, 10:55 PM EST
Kyle Busch fended off charges from Johnny Sauter and Brett Moffitt in a 11-lap sprint to win Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series race Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch’s win is his 50th in the Truck Series but it’s his first at his home track. It came in his first Truck Series race at LVMS since 2001.

“It was really, really fast. I just felt like we were struggling in the long run,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “I was hoping somebody would get behind me so we could just get away and duke it out, but that was kind of too short a run there in order to do that.”

Moffitt, who won last week at Atlanta, was leading Busch with 26 to go when he went low on a lapped truck but ran out of room and made contact with it, allowing Busch to take the lead. After green flag pit stops, Busch kept the lead.

The lapped truck Moffitt made contact with then spun to bring out the caution with 16 to go.

Busch is competing in all three NASCAR races this weekend at LVMS.

The top five was Busch, Sauter, Moffitt, Grant Enfinger and Stewart Friesen.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson led a 1-2-3 finish for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Stewart Friesen, second stage win of career

MORE: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Stewart Friesen finished fifth after leading 31 laps in Stage 2, a career-best for tracks not named Eldora Speedway (93 laps in 2017) … Brett Moffitt’s third-place finish is the first time Hattori Racing Enterprises had placed in the top three in consecutive races …  In his first Truck race since 2016, Justin Marks finished 11th after spinning on Lap 15.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: John Hunter Nemechek finished 21st after losing his right front tire on a Lap 21 restart sequence …. After pitting following the first stage break, Matt Crafton wen to the garage for a brake problem. He finished 29th …. Justin Haley wrecked with 63 laps to go after getting loose between two trucks and then making contact with Myatt Snider. He finished 28th.

NOTABLE: Johnny Sauter has finished in the top three in the last eight races … Kyle Busch is one win away from tying Ron Hornaday Jr. for most all-time in the Truck Series.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “These lapped trucks are out here trying to make a living too, I get it, but holy moly.” – Kyle Busch on how lapped cars plated into the race’s outcome.

WHAT’S NEXT: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway on March 24 at 2 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Starting lineup for Cup Series race in Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinMar 2, 2018, 9:20 PM EST
Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick will start on the front row of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The top five is completed by Las Vegas-native Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.

Larson, Chase Elliott (sixth) and Jimmie Johnson (14th) are the only Chevrolet drivers starting in the top 15.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Ryan Blaney wins Cup Series pole for Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinMar 2, 2018, 8:18 PM EST
Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, grabbing his third career Cup Series pole.

The Team Penske driver claimed the pole with a speed of 191.489 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Kevin Harvick (190.248) will start second a week after his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Completing the top five are Kurt Busch (190.067), Martin Truex Jr. (189.980) and Kyle Larson (189.447).

Blaney’s last pole was at Phoenix in November.

“They did a great jump of adjusting me round-to-round,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “Our team does such a good job of getting us better each round, We definitely did that. Really cool to have a lot of speed … The wind was crazy, it kept blowing you around into (Turn 3).”

Team Penske has won the pole for three of the last five races at Las Vegas, including the last two.

Harvick will start on the front row for the first time since last fall’s race at Kansas Speedway. It’s his first time on the front row at Las Vegas.

“I had to lift pretty late (coming to the green flag), the front tires (were) chattering coming off the corner there,” Harvick told FS1. “The rest of the lap was OK, it was a little bit free but it was very manageable. When it starts pushing like that you got to let off so it doesn’t get out of the groove. ”

Kyle Busch qualified 13th and Jimmie Johnson qualified 14th.

Larson, Chase Elliott (sixth) and Johnson were the only Chevrolet drivers to qualifying in the top 15.

Cole Custer will start 30th in his Cup Series debut.

Click here for qualifying results.

Kyle Busch wins Truck Series pole at Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinMar 2, 2018, 7:11 PM EST
Kyle Busch won the pole for tonight’s Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch, a native of Las Vegas who is competing in all three NASCAR races this weekend, is making his first Truck Series start at LVMS since 2001.

Busch claimed the pole with a speed of 176.615 mph.

Completing the top five are Stewart Friesen (176.488), Johnny Sauter (176.010), Spencer Davis (175.924) and Noah Gragson (175.684).

The pole is Busch’s 20th in the Truck Series.

Click here for qualifying results.