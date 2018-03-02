Kyle Busch wins Truck Series pole at Las Vegas

Kyle Busch won the pole for tonight’s Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Busch, a native of Las Vegas who is competing in all three NASCAR races this weekend, is making his first Truck Series start at LVMS since 2001.
Busch claimed the pole with a speed of 176.615 mph.
Completing the top five are Stewart Friesen (176.488), Johnny Sauter (176.010), Spencer Davis (175.924) and Noah Gragson (175.684).
The pole is Busch’s 20th in the Truck Series.
Click here for qualifying results.
Kyle Larson was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday.
He led the session with a top speed of 179.988 mph around the 1.5-mile track.
Larson topped Ryan Blaney (179.188), Tyler Reddick (179.122), Christopher Bell (178.619) and Daniel Hemric (178.171).
Reddick recorded the most laps in the session with 38.
Larson also had the best 10-lap average at 178.099 mph.
The red flag was issued with 36 minutest left in the session when Hemric experience an issue with fuel pickup and came to a stop on the backstretch. Hemric was back on track within six minutes.
First Practice
Larson also led the first Xfinity practice Friday.
He recorded a top speed of 179.581 mph. Larson was also fastest in Friday’s lone Cup practice session.
He led Ryan Blaney (179.313), Kyle Busch (178.992), Christopher Bell (178.921) and Cole Custer (178.707).
Matt Tifft, who was eighth quickest, had the most laps in the session with 31.
Tyler Reddick was the fastest of three drivers who made 10-lap runs at 176.284 mph.
The final Xfinity practice session is scheduled for 5 – 5:50 p.m. ET.
Click here for the Practice No. 1 report
Click here for Final Practice report
Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Friday’s Cup practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a lap of 190.658 mph.
He was followed by Atlanta winner Kevin Harvick, who posted a lap of 190.409 mph. Paul Menard was next at 190.369 mph and followed by Kyle Busch (190.342 mph) and William Byron (190.282 mph)
There were no incidents in the session.
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman each missed the final 15 minutes of practice for failing race inspection twice before last weekend’s event at Atlanta.
Click here for practice report
It’s only two races into the season but Kurt Busch is accomplishing goals set before the year.
Heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch has scored a series-high 22 stage points.
“We had a big focus on stage points, especially Stage 1,’’ said Busch, who has scored 13 of his 22 stage points in the opening stage. “That was a weak area last year and we hope to continue the trend of getting points early in the race and lead laps. Last year was my career low with laps led. With Truex leading all the laps it was tough to break through.
“We knew we needed to work harder and to go stronger at the beginning of the races. I hope we are able to continue that trend. Stage 2 is still interesting to me because you can try to go for points in Stage 2 but then it puts you behind for the run to the finish. We are still trying to sort through the best way to approach the mid portion of the race.”
Busch had 93 stage points for 36 races (2.6 stage points per race) last year.
Busch also led 16 laps last year. He led 16 in the Daytona 500 and 52 last week at Atlanta on the way to an eighth-place finish.
Those could be a good sign for Busch, who has never won at his hometown track (younger brother Kyle won at Las Vegas in 2009).
“I put too much pressure on myself every year that I come back, and I keep trying to come back and be loose and just let the race come to us,’’ Kurt Busch said. “I hope we are able to find that raw speed in the car that we need in the second half of the race. I have always been a good qualifier here and the team always brings me great cars but when you have a race that is so early in the season, a lot of the performance value at the end of the race comes from work done in the off-season.
“I know we are as prepared as we can be. My teammate (Kevin Harvick) won last week. There is no reason why the 41 car can’t win here this weekend. It would mean the world to me. I have won Daytona and Charlotte and been close at the Southern 500. Vegas ranks up there in the top-five for me.”
Here’s a look at drivers who have scored the most stage points through Atlanta:
22 – Kurt Busch
20 – Kevin Harvick
18 – Ryan Blaney
18 – Brad Keselowski
18 – Martin Truex Jr.
16 – Aric Almirola
16 – Joey Logano
13 – Kyle Busch
11 – Clint Bowyer
11 – Michael McDowell
11 – Paul Menard
A busy day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway features Cup practice and qualifying, Xfinity practice and Camping World Truck Series qualifying and race.
Here’s today’s schedule:
(All times EASTERN)
11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Cup garage open
11 a.m. — Truck garage opens
Noon – 8 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
2 – 2:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)
3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
5:05 – 5:50 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)
6:05 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1)
7:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi vehicle/three rounds (FS1, PRN)
7:15 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting
8:30 p.m. — Truck driver introductions
9 p.m. — Stratosphere 200 Camping World Truck Series race; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)