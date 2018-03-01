Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Quick start has Joey Logano leading Cup points

By Dustin LongMar 1, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
While it’s only two races into the season, there’s a much better feeling about things for Joey Logano’s team compared to last year.

After failing to make the playoffs in 2017 — his win at Richmond didn’t count toward eligibility after a post-race infraction — Logano is leading the points after two races this season. Logano finished fourth in the Daytona 500 and sixth last weekend at Atlanta.

“Last year was a lot of learning,’’ crew chief Todd Gordon told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “It was probably the biggest struggle that we’ve had since Joey has been over here. Didn’t measure up to any of the seasons previously. That caused a lot of inward thinking and looking about what we could do to make our program better. I think we’ve focused on some of those things and they’ve shown some reward.’’

Next for the team is this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano finished fourth there last year. Penske teammate Brad Keselowski was fifth in that race.

“It’s a racetrack that we’ve gone to and had success with,’’ Gordon said. “I think it’s a better indication of where your program is going forward. It’s a higher grip racetrack and it’s got less fall-off than we saw at Atlanta, where you just have to conserve tires. It’s more of what your intermediate (track) racing will be like.’’

For more on what Gordon said about the start of the season for the No. 22, check out the video above.

NASCAR America at 5 pm ET: Kurt Busch interview, Las Vegas preview and more

NBC Sports
By NBCSports.comFeb 28, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
NASCAR begins a West Coast swing in Las Vegas this weekend. We will look ahead to the action in the desert and discuss how race teams will approach the weekend now that the track will be part of the playoffs. Marty Snider hosts and is joined by analysts Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Parker Kligerman. Show airs at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
On today’s show:
We’ll have an in-depth and personal conversation with Kurt Busch, and Parker Kligerman continues our analysis when he jumps in the NBCSN Race Simulator – with Jeff Burton alongside – to give us an iRacing look and evaluation of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The No. 22 team is looking for a new perspective after a difficult finish to last year. Dave Burns talks with crew chief Todd Gordon about their start to the new season.
Jeff Burton breaks down the evolution of Atlanta winner Kevin Harvick. How has he developed from his feisty, younger driving days to a more mature leader and a champion of the sport?

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Podcast: Jeff Gordon on his past, present and future at Hendrick Motorsports

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
By Nate RyanFeb 28, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Rick Hendrick recently recalled his first meeting with Jeff Gordon. His future driver, barely in his 20s, showed up carrying a briefcase with a stock-car magazine and a Nintendo Game Boy.

So, what was with the briefcase, Jeff?

“I mean where else am I supposed to put my Game Boy?” Gordon asked with a laugh during Wednesday’s episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast (and adding he also had an open-wheel magazine). “I did want to look professional. I guess I needed more than a briefcase. Somebody told me, probably my dad, you really need to get a briefcase to look the part. He forgot to tell me all the other pieces like the suit and tie and shaving the mustache.”

It didn’t hurt his chances for a ride at Hendrick Motorsports.

That first meeting in Hendrick’s office at his Charlotte dealership headquarters (Gordon remembers being “pretty nervous and intimidated. (Hendrick) was the coolest, nicest guy, and that certainly helped the decision”) began a business relationship and friendship that has lasted more than a quarter-century.

After four championships and 93 victories in Hendrick’s No. 24 Chevrolet from 1993-2015, Gordon retired to become a NASCAR on Fox analyst in ‘16. He remains actively involved with Hendrick Motorsports in an executive-level position, though (and once in the temporary role of substitute driver).

Calling it a “balancing act” that he has learned to master partly as a member of multiple councils in NASCAR (team owners, drivers, format changes), Gordon said his role shifts at the start of each year for six months.

“When January comes around, my attention focuses really primarily on Fox and the broadcast that’s going to go through June every weekend,” he said. “But in between that I’m doing all that I can whether on the marketing side, the PR side, the competition side with Hendrick to give my input and thoughts.

“So usually once after June is up, and I take a little time off, I’m really heavy into a lot of those meetings and decisions, working with (Hendrick president) Marshall Carlson, (competition executive) Jeff Andrews and (vice president of marketing) Pat Perkins in any way that I can assist and help.”

Gordon said he is hoping to ease the burden of Hendrick, who founded the powerhouse team in 1984 and restructured its competition department in the offseason.

“Rick has done this for so long and been so involved, and he still likes to be involved, but I think he’d like to take a step back at times, and he’s earned and deserved that and can enjoy life,” Gordon said. “So if I can take a little pressure off him whether it be interacting with sponsors or taking a specific meeting, then I’m there to do it.”

Gordon said it can be tricky at times to walk the line between broadcaster and team employee, noting that Hendrick’s “crew chiefs and engineers look at me slightly different” when he is doing preseason research on competition to help be better prepared and informed on air.

“I’m not trying to pull anything out for TV, but I can’t help but think in the back of their mind they’re going, ‘Well, is he going to retain this and use it on TV?’ I’ll say at the same time, that’s not the job,” he said. “The job is all about what is something that isn’t the obvious about the skill level of the driver, the crew chief, the pit crew, what the car is doing. I actually started out trying to get more on the technical side because I do like that. It’s a part of what you do as a driver. But sometimes that gets lost in the broadcast real quick because it can get too much. I think there’s just the right amount. All I want to do is be knowledgeable about it, not ‘Hey let’s reveal something that is a top-secret thing.’ ”

Being objective but also candid and critical of drivers when necessary also is important to Gordon, who kept some professional distance from his peers while in racing.

“I hope that if anyone listens to the broadcast and my point of view, that they realize I’m doing my absolute best to call it the way I see it and try to give people the benefit of the doubt, but also be as non-biased as possible,” he said. “And that becomes a challenge at times, too, because of my relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and the years I drove there, but I also have come to realize that everybody has a bias to some degree. It is a balancing act.”

Among other topics discussed on the podcast:

–His recent humorous encounter with an angry motorist on I-4 in Florida;

–The need for drama and emotions from drivers;

–His potential candidacy for the NASCAR Hall of Fame;

–The youth movement in the Cup Series (“I’m so anxious to watch what’s going to happen with some of these young guys … I see a lot of fans out there that love the sport and looking for that next driver to pull for to pull for the next 15-20 years.”);

–The best race he ever drove;

–The likelihood of his kids racing in the future;

Click on the embed above to hear the podcast or listen and subscribe to the NASCAR on NBC Podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotify or wherever you download podcasts to receive the free episodes automatically.

Much at stake for teams entering West Coast swing

By Dustin LongFeb 28, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
Now comes the fun part for NASCAR teams. Or the part they’ll dread.

After a restrictor-plate race and one on a worn 1.5-mile surface, the West Coast swing will give teams a better evaluation of how they’ll compare to the field over the next three weekends at Las Vegas, Phoenix and Fontana, California.

Teams will race at a 1.5-mile track (Las Vegas) that is more on par with other such tracks, a 1-mile track (Phoenix) and a 2-mile track (Fontana) where aero and horsepower are king.

“If you can have a good three-week span, it really kicks off the rest of the season and kind of makes everything flow easier,’’ AJ Allmendinger told NBC Sports. “I’ve been on both sides of it. I’ve been where we’ve had a great three weeks and it feels like it just carries on for the next 15 weeks. I’ve also had it where we’ve had a horrible three weeks and it feels like you’re so far behind before you ever get back home that it just makes the rest of the season an uphill battle.

“So, the West Coast swing is three weeks that are very important to the rest of your season.’’

In the last three years, only four drivers who finished in the top five at either Las Vegas, ISM Raceway (Phoenix) and Auto Club Speedway during the West Coast swing failed to make the playoffs that year.

Also worth noting, eight of the 12 drivers who made it to the championship round in Miami the past three years scored at least a top-three finish at one of those races the year they made it to the title race. Jimmie Johnson, the 2016 champ, won at Auto Club that year. Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 champ, won at Las Vegas last year.

A new wrinkle for teams this year is that Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the opening race of the playoffs in September. So how much will it make this weekend’s race more meaningful for teams?

“With Las Vegas not only being early in the season but also as the first race of the playoffs, I think lends itself to the belief that if you run well there in the spring that you will run well there in the fall,’’ Brad Keselowski told NBC Sports. “Unfortunately, that’s just not how it works.

“Generally speaking, there’s a number of rules changes and enforcement changes that happen throughout the season that effectively change the performance of the car so dramatically over the course of seven or eight months that it’s unrealistic to think that the same things will work for you that worked in the spring.’’

Another key factor will be the conditions. Early forecasts call for a high of 58 degrees for Sunday’s Cup race. The playoff race will be Sept. 16. Last year, the high was 88 degrees that day. In 2016, It was 90 degree that day.

But that’s not the only change teams will face on the West Coast swing.

ISM Raceway (Phoenix) will move the start/finish line to the just before the dogleg on the backstretch for the November race — the last race to set the four drivers for the championship race in Miami. The move is being done in conjunction with more seats being added to what was Turn 2.

“I don’t know what to expect,’’ Chris Buescher told NBC Sports. “I know how crazy it is now … but when you put it in a restart zone trying to go through the gears in a turn is not going to be easy, making sure it is clean when you try and get the throttle.’’

Kevin Harvick, who has won six of the last 11 Cup races at Phoenix, isn’t fretting the change.

“I’m all about change,’’ he told NBC Sports. “You know, if it’s the start/finish line at Phoenix, or the schedule changes that we have this year, we need more of them. We need to keep it interesting, we need to keep it fresh.’’

NASCAR suspends three team members but only for Truck Series

Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 28, 2018, 10:47 AM EST
NASCAR suspended three members of Kyle Busch’s Camping World Series Truck team Wednesday because a wheel came off the truck during last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

However, the three-race suspensions are only for the Truck series instead of across all three national series.

LONG: NASCAR shows common sense has a place in dispensing punishment

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, hinted Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that series officials were looking at making such suspensions for the series the infraction occurred instead of across all three national series.

The matter became an issue because two of Busch’s pit crew members work for other teams in other series.

Rear tire changer Coleman Dollarhide also is a rear tire changer on Cole Custer’s Xfinity team and Kurt Busch’s Cup team at Stewart-Haas Racing. Jack man Ernie Pierce also has that role for Clint Bowyer’s Cup team at SHR.

The suspensions to Dollarhide and Pierce will not impact their ability to work in Xfinity and Cup.

Also suspended was Marcus Richmond, crew chief for Kyle Busch’s truck team.

NASCAR also announced Wednesday:

A $10,000 fine to crew chief Rodney Childers because Kevin Harvick’s winning Cup car had one lug nut not secured after the Atlanta race.

$5,000 fines each to crew chief Tim Brown (of the No. 52 team of David Starr) and Mike Shiplett (of the No. 42 team of John Hunter Nemechek) because each team had a lug nut not secured after the Xfinity race.

