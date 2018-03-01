Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America to visit East Coast in 2018

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

For the first time in more than seven years, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America will traverse the East Coast as it raises money for the Victory Junction camp.

The camp, located in Randleman, North Carolina, is dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

Last year the ride raised $1.3 million and sent 100 children to the camp, which has served as the ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

This year’s campaign marks the 24th anniversary of the charity ride and will feature 225 riders traveling 1,200 miles over seven days.

The journey – called the “Americana Tour” – begins May 5 in Portland, Maine, and ends May 11 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“We heard the requests of both our riders and fans, and we’re excited to deliver a special route full of incredible surprises and experiences, like riding through Shenandoah National Park – which will be the 13th national park visited on the Ride,” Kyle Petty said in a press release. “We’ll also be ending the Ride at Camp this year, which always brings everything full circle. Year after year, all the miles we travel are for the kids at Victory Junction. They’re the reason we ride.”

The trip will include visits to New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway, the hallowed grounds of Woodstock, tours of the Martin Guitar Factory, Harley-Davidson Factory and Petty Museum and a visit to Manheim Pennsylvania, the world’s largest auto auction.

Manheim is the presenting sponsor of the ride.

24th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Schedule:

Day 1, Saturday, May 5 – Portland, Maine to Albany, New York

Day 2, Sunday, May 6 – Albany, New York to Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania

Day 3, Monday, May 7 – Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania to Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Day 4, Tuesday, May 8 – “Off Day” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Day 5, Wednesday, May 9 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Winchester, Virginia

Day 6, Thursday, May 10 – Winchester, Virginia to Hot Springs, Virginia

Day 7, Friday, May 11 – Hot Springs, Virginia to Greensboro, North Carolina

