Federated Auto Parts extends race entitlement deal with Richmond Raceway

By Daniel McFadinMar 1, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Richmond Raceway has extended its relationship with Federated Auto Parts to sponsor its fall Cup race for another five years, the track announced Thursday.

The race at the .75-mile track will be the Federated Auto Parts 400 through 2022.

This year’s Sept. 22 race will mark the seventh consecutive year Richmond and Federated Auto Parts have partnered together.

Unlike the previous six races, this year’s race will take place in the first round of the playoffs. Richmond had been the site of the regular-season finale since the inception of a postseason in 2004.

“Federated Auto Parts has been an outstanding partner of Richmond Raceway over the years, and we are thankful for their dedication to continuing the tradition of NASCAR racing in Richmond,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier in a press release. “We are proud to be working with a fellow Virginia company, and look forward to how our partnership will continue to enhance the iconic Richmond racing experience for years to come.”

Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America to visit East Coast in 2018

By Daniel McFadinMar 1, 2018, 12:01 PM EST
For the first time in more than seven years, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America will traverse the East Coast as it raises money for the Victory Junction camp.

The camp, located in Randleman, North Carolina, is dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

Last year the ride raised $1.3 million and sent 100 children to the camp, which has served as the ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

This year’s campaign marks the 24th anniversary of the charity ride and will feature 225 riders traveling 1,200 miles over seven days.

The journey – called the “Americana Tour” – begins May 5 in Portland, Maine, and ends May 11 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“We heard the requests of both our riders and fans, and we’re excited to deliver a special route full of incredible surprises and experiences, like riding through Shenandoah National Park – which will be the 13th national park visited on the Ride,” Kyle Petty said in a press release. “We’ll also be ending the Ride at Camp this year, which always brings everything full circle. Year after year, all the miles we travel are for the kids at Victory Junction. They’re the reason we ride.”

The trip will include visits to New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway, the hallowed grounds of Woodstock, tours of the Martin Guitar Factory, Harley-Davidson Factory and Petty Museum and a visit to Manheim Pennsylvania, the world’s largest auto auction.

Manheim is the presenting sponsor of the ride.

24th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Schedule:

  • Day 1, Saturday, May 5 – Portland, Maine to Albany, New York
  • Day 2, Sunday, May 6 – Albany, New York to Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania
  • Day 3, Monday, May 7 – Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania to Lancaster, Pennsylvania
  • Day 4, Tuesday, May 8 – “Off Day” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
  • Day 5, Wednesday, May 9 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Winchester, Virginia
  • Day 6, Thursday, May 10 – Winchester, Virginia to Hot Springs, Virginia
  • Day 7, Friday, May 11 – Hot Springs, Virginia to Greensboro, North Carolina

Weekend schedule at Las Vegas for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

By Dustin LongMar 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
NASCAR begins its West Coast swing this weekend with a trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. All three series will be competing this weekend.

Vegas winners last year were Martin Truex Jr. (Cup), Joey Logano (Xfinity) and Ben Rhodes (Trucks).

Here’s the track’s schedule:

(All times EASTERN)

THURSDAY, MARCH 1

3 – 9 p.m. — Truck garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Truck practice

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. — Truck practice

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

11 a.m. — Truck garage opens

Noon – 8 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

2 – 2:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:05 – 5:50 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:05 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1)

7:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi vehicle/three rounds (FS1, PRN)

7:15 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

8:30 p.m. — Truck driver introductions

9 p.m. — Stratosphere 200 Camping World Truck Series race; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

Noon – 12:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)

1:10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi vehicle/three rounds (FS1)

2:15 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. — Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

10 a.m. — Cup garage opens

1:30 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

2:50 p.m. — Driver introductions

3:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 Cup race; 267 laps/400.5 miles (FOX, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Quick start has Joey Logano leading Cup points

By Dustin LongMar 1, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
While it’s only two races into the season, there’s a much better feeling about things for Joey Logano’s team compared to last year.

After failing to make the playoffs in 2017 — his win at Richmond didn’t count toward eligibility after a post-race infraction — Logano is leading the points after two races this season. Logano finished fourth in the Daytona 500 and sixth last weekend at Atlanta.

“Last year was a lot of learning,’’ crew chief Todd Gordon told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “It was probably the biggest struggle that we’ve had since Joey has been over here. Didn’t measure up to any of the seasons previously. That caused a lot of inward thinking and looking about what we could do to make our program better. I think we’ve focused on some of those things and they’ve shown some reward.’’

Next for the team is this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Logano finished fourth there last year. Penske teammate Brad Keselowski was fifth in that race.

“It’s a racetrack that we’ve gone to and had success with,’’ Gordon said. “I think it’s a better indication of where your program is going forward. It’s a higher grip racetrack and it’s got less fall-off than we saw at Atlanta, where you just have to conserve tires. It’s more of what your intermediate (track) racing will be like.’’

For more on what Gordon said about the start of the season for the No. 22, check out the video above.

NASCAR America at 5 pm ET: Kurt Busch interview, Las Vegas preview and more

By NBCSports.comFeb 28, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
NASCAR begins a West Coast swing in Las Vegas this weekend. We will look ahead to the action in the desert and discuss how race teams will approach the weekend now that the track will be part of the playoffs. Marty Snider hosts and is joined by analysts Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Parker Kligerman. Show airs at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
On today’s show:
We’ll have an in-depth and personal conversation with Kurt Busch, and Parker Kligerman continues our analysis when he jumps in the NBCSN Race Simulator – with Jeff Burton alongside – to give us an iRacing look and evaluation of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The No. 22 team is looking for a new perspective after a difficult finish to last year. Dave Burns talks with crew chief Todd Gordon about their start to the new season.
Jeff Burton breaks down the evolution of Atlanta winner Kevin Harvick. How has he developed from his feisty, younger driving days to a more mature leader and a champion of the sport?

