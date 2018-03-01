Federated Auto Parts extends race entitlement deal with Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway has extended its relationship with Federated Auto Parts to sponsor its fall Cup race for another five years, the track announced Thursday.

The race at the .75-mile track will be the Federated Auto Parts 400 through 2022.

This year’s Sept. 22 race will mark the seventh consecutive year Richmond and Federated Auto Parts have partnered together.

Unlike the previous six races, this year’s race will take place in the first round of the playoffs. Richmond had been the site of the regular-season finale since the inception of a postseason in 2004.

“Federated Auto Parts has been an outstanding partner of Richmond Raceway over the years, and we are thankful for their dedication to continuing the tradition of NASCAR racing in Richmond,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier in a press release. “We are proud to be working with a fellow Virginia company, and look forward to how our partnership will continue to enhance the iconic Richmond racing experience for years to come.”

