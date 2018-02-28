Much at stake for teams entering West Coast swing

Now comes the fun part for NASCAR teams. Or the part they’ll dread.
After a restrictor-plate race and one on a worn 1.5-mile surface, the West Coast swing will give teams a better evaluation of how they’ll compare to the field over the next three weekends at Las Vegas, Phoenix and Fontana, California.
Teams will race at a 1.5-mile track (Las Vegas) that is more on par with other such tracks, a 1-mile track (Phoenix) and a 2-mile track (Fontana) where aero and horsepower are king.
“If you can have a good three-week span, it really kicks off the rest of the season and kind of makes everything flow easier,’’ AJ Allmendinger told NBC Sports. “I’ve been on both sides of it. I’ve been where we’ve had a great three weeks and it feels like it just carries on for the next 15 weeks. I’ve also had it where we’ve had a horrible three weeks and it feels like you’re so far behind before you ever get back home that it just makes the rest of the season an uphill battle.
“So, the West Coast swing is three weeks that are very important to the rest of your season.’’
In the last three years, only four drivers who finished in the top five at either Las Vegas, ISM Raceway (Phoenix) and Auto Club Speedway during the West Coast swing failed to make the playoffs that year.
Also worth noting, eight of the 12 drivers who made it to the championship round in Miami the past three years scored at least a top-three finish at one of those races the year they made it to the title race. Jimmie Johnson, the 2016 champ, won at Auto Club that year. Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 champ, won at Las Vegas last year.
A new wrinkle for teams this year is that Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the opening race of the playoffs in September. So how much will it make this weekend’s race more meaningful for teams?
“With Las Vegas not only being early in the season but also as the first race of the playoffs, I think lends itself to the belief that if you run well there in the spring that you will run well there in the fall,’’ Brad Keselowski told NBC Sports. “Unfortunately, that’s just not how it works.
“Generally speaking, there’s a number of rules changes and enforcement changes that happen throughout the season that effectively change the performance of the car so dramatically over the course of seven or eight months that it’s unrealistic to think that the same things will work for you that worked in the spring.’’
Another key factor will be the conditions. Early forecasts call for a high of 58 degrees for Sunday’s Cup race. The playoff race will be Sept. 16. Last year, the high was 88 degrees that day. In 2016, It was 90 degree that day.
But that’s not the only change teams will face on the West Coast swing.
“I don’t know what to expect,’’ Chris Buescher told NBC Sports. “I know how crazy it is now … but when you put it in a restart zone trying to go through the gears in a turn is not going to be easy, making sure it is clean when you try and get the throttle.’’
Kevin Harvick, who has won six of the last 11 Cup races at Phoenix, isn’t fretting the change.
“I’m all about change,’’ he told NBC Sports. “You know, if it’s the start/finish line at Phoenix, or the schedule changes that we have this year, we need more of them. We need to keep it interesting, we need to keep it fresh.’’
Rick Hendrick recently recalled his first meeting with Jeff Gordon. His future driver, barely in his 20s, showed up carrying a briefcase with a stock-car magazine and a Nintendo Game Boy.
So, what was with the briefcase, Jeff?
“I mean where else am I supposed to put my Game Boy?” Gordon asked with a laugh during Wednesday’s episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast (and adding he also had an open-wheel magazine). “I did want to look professional. I guess I needed more than a briefcase. Somebody told me, probably my dad, you really need to get a briefcase to look the part. He forgot to tell me all the other pieces like the suit and tie and shaving the mustache.”
It didn’t hurt his chances for a ride at Hendrick Motorsports.
That first meeting in Hendrick’s office at his Charlotte dealership headquarters (Gordon remembers being “pretty nervous and intimidated. (Hendrick) was the coolest, nicest guy, and that certainly helped the decision”) began a business relationship and friendship that has lasted more than a quarter-century.
After four championships and 93 victories in Hendrick’s No. 24 Chevrolet from 1993-2015, Gordon retired to become a NASCAR on Fox analyst in ‘16. He remains actively involved with Hendrick Motorsports in an executive-level position, though (and once in the temporary role of substitute driver).
Calling it a “balancing act” that he has learned to master partly as a member of multiple councils in NASCAR (team owners, drivers, format changes), Gordon said his role shifts at the start of each year for six months.
“When January comes around, my attention focuses really primarily on Fox and the broadcast that’s going to go through June every weekend,” he said. “But in between that I’m doing all that I can whether on the marketing side, the PR side, the competition side with Hendrick to give my input and thoughts.
“So usually once after June is up, and I take a little time off, I’m really heavy into a lot of those meetings and decisions, working with (Hendrick president) Marshall Carlson, (competition executive) Jeff Andrews and (vice president of marketing) Pat Perkins in any way that I can assist and help.”
“Rick has done this for so long and been so involved, and he still likes to be involved, but I think he’d like to take a step back at times, and he’s earned and deserved that and can enjoy life,” Gordon said. “So if I can take a little pressure off him whether it be interacting with sponsors or taking a specific meeting, then I’m there to do it.”
Gordon said it can be tricky at times to walk the line between broadcaster and team employee, noting that Hendrick’s “crew chiefs and engineers look at me slightly different” when he is doing preseason research on competition to help be better prepared and informed on air.
“I’m not trying to pull anything out for TV, but I can’t help but think in the back of their mind they’re going, ‘Well, is he going to retain this and use it on TV?’ I’ll say at the same time, that’s not the job,” he said. “The job is all about what is something that isn’t the obvious about the skill level of the driver, the crew chief, the pit crew, what the car is doing. I actually started out trying to get more on the technical side because I do like that. It’s a part of what you do as a driver. But sometimes that gets lost in the broadcast real quick because it can get too much. I think there’s just the right amount. All I want to do is be knowledgeable about it, not ‘Hey let’s reveal something that is a top-secret thing.’ ”
Being objective but also candid and critical of drivers when necessary also is important to Gordon, who kept some professional distance from his peers while in racing.
“I hope that if anyone listens to the broadcast and my point of view, that they realize I’m doing my absolute best to call it the way I see it and try to give people the benefit of the doubt, but also be as non-biased as possible,” he said. “And that becomes a challenge at times, too, because of my relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and the years I drove there, but I also have come to realize that everybody has a bias to some degree. It is a balancing act.”
Among other topics discussed on the podcast:
–His recent humorous encounter with an angry motorist on I-4 in Florida;
–The need for drama and emotions from drivers;
–His potential candidacy for the NASCAR Hall of Fame;
–The youth movement in the Cup Series (“I’m so anxious to watch what’s going to happen with some of these young guys … I see a lot of fans out there that love the sport and looking for that next driver to pull for to pull for the next 15-20 years.”);
–The best race he ever drove;
–The likelihood of his kids racing in the future;
Click on the embed above to hear the podcast or listen and subscribe to the NASCAR on NBC Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify or wherever you download podcasts to receive the free episodes automatically.
NASCAR suspends three team members but only for Truck Series
The matter became an issue because two of Busch’s pit crew members work for other teams in other series.
Rear tire changer Coleman Dollarhide also is a rear tire changer on Cole Custer’s Xfinity team and Kurt Busch’s Cup team at Stewart-Haas Racing. Jack man Ernie Pierce also has that role for Clint Bowyer’s Cup team at SHR.
The suspensions to Dollarhide and Pierce will not impact their ability to work in Xfinity and Cup.
Also suspended was Marcus Richmond, crew chief for Kyle Busch’s truck team.
I definitely made a mistake last week at Atlanta. I called for RS tires while focusing on the RF. I am glad that the pit crew did not get suspended from cup races! With the support of @KBMteam and all the guys on this 4 team will pull through and not miss a beat!
A $10,000 fine to crew chief Rodney Childers because Kevin Harvick’s winning Cup car had one lug nut not secured after the Atlanta race.
$5,000 fines each to crew chief Tim Brown (of the No. 52 team of David Starr) and Mike Shiplett (of the No. 42 team of John Hunter Nemechek) because each team had a lug nut not secured after the Xfinity race.
On NASCAR America, analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte took a look at the different pit crew strategies teams are trying and compared them with last year. There were three distinct strategies examined:
Well ahead of his Xfinity Series debut last weekend, Chase Briscoe was given a list by Ford of all 33 races the series will hold in 2018.
The 23-year-old was asked to rank them by the races he liked and thought would be the most important for him to run.
The track at the top of Briscoe’s ranking was Atlanta Motor Speedway.
A native of Mitchell, Indiana, with a dirt racing background, Briscoe wanted to get the toughest race out of the way.
“To me Atlanta was a crucial one to run just because it’s early in the year … it’s the first mile-and-a-half of the year,” Briscoe told NBC Sports. “To me it’s the toughest mile-and-a-half that we go to when it comes to slickness. You’re constantly on edge and there’s tire fall off.”
Briscoe, a Ford development driver and one of three drivers piloting Roush Fenway’s Racing’s N0. 60 Ford this season, had been to Atlanta before. Driving for Brad Keselowski Racing in the Truck Series last year, Briscoe started 25th and finished fourth in his first visit to the track.
On Saturday, he wasn’t the only rookie Xfinity driver trying to use past Atlanta experience to his advantage in their series debut.
Briscoe was joined by John Hunter Nemechek, driver of Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet. The two drivers had very different debuts on NASCAR’s second-biggest stage.
Nemechek, 20, made his third start on the abrasive 1.54-mile oval. The first two, for his family’s NEMCO Motorsports team in the Truck Series, included one win in 2016.
“I think it’s all the same concept of being able to manage your tires and being there at the end when it counts,” Nemechek told NBC Sports. “If I was going in blind and had never run there or in an Xfinity car, I think it’d be a little bit tougher just from the fact of knowing how you have to run there, how much to save tires … the saving factor is definitely different for the Xfinity car to the truck for sure.”
Nemechek had “butterflies” on Friday, but he expected that.
“I feel like the weekend went very well from the perspective of never being in a Xfinity car until Lap 1 of practice,” Nemechek said. “I felt really good. … We were fast Friday in practice. The guys here at Chip Ganassi Racing brought me a really fast piece and as a driver that’s all you can ask for so it’s kind of in my hands not to make a mistake.”
Nemechek was eighth fastest in first practice and Briscoe was 20th. In final practice, Nemechek topped the chart and had the best 10-lap average. Briscoe had only risen one spot to 19th.
By the end of the day, they had varying expectations for how Saturday would go.
“I still had open expectations,” Nemechek said. “My confidence was high in race runs, but I’d never done a qualifying run until the first lap in qualifying on Saturday morning.”
Briscoe’s had changed significantly.
“I had every expectation that I could run up front and battle for the win,” Briscoe said. “After practice I realized it wasn’t going to be as easy as I thought. That was one of the things that’s humbling and very eye-opening how tough the field is and the depth of the field is so tough.”
The field was made tougher by the presence of four Cup drivers, including eventual race winner Kevin Harvick.
Briscoe leaned on Harvick as well as fellow Ford drivers Brad Keselowski (Briscoe’s former Truck Series owner) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for guidance.
“There’s a difference between being fast in practice and being able to race good,” Briscoe said. “So all of the guys told me, especially (with) Atlanta, you need to be tight. That’s one thing I’ve always struggled with in my career, I always like being loose compared to everybody.”
Stenhouse, who also comes from a dirt racing background, provided valuable insight in how to get around the track that hasn’t been repaved in 21 years.
“We talk the same language and some guys, typically the sprint car drivers, talk about side bite and forward bite,” Briscoe said. “If I want to get in the corner at a certain speed, I’ll actually start back peddling the throttle down the straightaway way before I get to the corner just so I can get to the corner at the speed I want and not have to go down in there wide open and lift out of the throttle and get into the brake. Stenhouse said he does the same thing, so it was just nice to reassure myself that’s what I should be doing.”
Meanwhile, Nemechek received advice from his Ganassi teammates, Larson and Jamie McMurray. He also got insight from former Cup driver Josh Wise, who works as a trainer for Ganassi.
“He’s definitely been a huge help over the offseason, being able to, I guess more of like a driver coach per say,” Nemechek said.
Wise’s advice?
“Have fun,” Nemechek said. “You want to make the most out of your opportunity. … Just being able to run all the laps and learn as much as you can.”
Nemechek ran all 163 laps. But he had to survive the two most hair-raising moments of the race to do it.
“It’s kind of a driver’s instinct of being able to save it throughout the years,” Nemechek said. “I still think there’s some luck involved there.”
Briscoe experienced the same issues with aero in the early going.
He “limped a little bit” into Turn 1 on the first lap when he could have gone all out and was passed by three cars.
“That was probably the first one where I thought, ‘Well, you screwed that up,” Briscoe said. “The whole race is just so much different in the Xfinity car than the Truck was in dirty air. All of the first couple of laps were kind of that for me because I didn’t know what to expect being in that much air and that many cars around you.”
Nemechek’s second scare came again out of Turn 4 on Lap 11 as he raced with Cole Custer and Elliott Sadler behind him. The No. 42 drifted up in front of Sadler, who hit his rear end. That sent Nemechek down into Custer, who spun and hit the outside wall nose-first.
“I didn’t expect (Sadler) to hit me like that,” Nemechek said. “He had the run on the top side and Cole had a run on the bottom. I was loose as it is and had to use up all the track. They were being really aggressive and I can understand that. … Apologize to those guys. It’s kind of one of those deals, I was in the wrong spot at the wrong time and so was (Custer).”
Before the first 40-lap stage was over, Nemechek had to endure one more near-miss in the form of a shredded right-front tire. Pitting to replace it sent the Nemechek one lap down.
He was back on the lead lap following the stage-ending caution a few laps later. Nemechek failed to finish in the top 10 in the first two stages, but he kept his No. 42 safe and drove to a fourth-place finish.
Nemechek attributed his spotter Derek Kneeland and crew chief Mike Shiplett with getting him back on track.
“More or less having the spotter and crew chief keep me calm and keep me focused and make sure I’m hitting my marks and not doing anything crazy,” said Nemechek, who will next be back in the No. 42 car on March 17 at Auto Club Speedway. “Then knowing there’s a lot of race left and things can play out in your favor if you’re patient enough and don’t put yourself in bad position.”
Briscoe had an uneventful day at Atlanta before finishing 15th, one lap down. But he’ll take it. His result came a week after No. 60 teammate Austin Cindric wrecked at Daytona on Lap 11.
“It builds team morale if you come back every weekend without scratches on the car and it’s not tore up,” said Briscoe, who will drive the No. 60 next on April 7 at Texas Motor Speedway. “Obviously there’s a difference between tearing it up battling for the win and tearing it up running 20th. That goes a long way and I think Jack (Roush) respected that and he said he was proud. Fifteenth wasn’t what I wanted to run, but I think in the big scheme of things he was happy with it and hopefully we can continue to build on and get better and better as the year goes out.”