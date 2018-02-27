Hot Dog! Jesse Jones wieners back in Martinsville

Like a romance that ended only to reignite later, Jesse Jones hot dogs are back at Martinsville Speedway after a three-year hiatus.
The Southern Style red hot dog — consumed in bunches by team members during a Martinsville weekend — also will be joined by the Jesse Jones chili that goes on the fully loaded hot dog of chili, slaw, mustard and onions on a steamed bun.
“We at Jesse Jones are excited to partner with Martinsville Speedway again and be the exclusive provider of the world famous Jesse Jones weenie in the Famous Martinsville Speedway Hot Dog,” Jesse Jones representative Duncan White said in a statement. “A long standing tradition that dates back to 1947 can be enjoyed together again by generations of race fans.”
“Our fans have told us they wanted Jesse Jones back and we have listened,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “The Jesse Jones hot dog is part of what made The Famous Martinsville Speedway Hot Dog famous and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”
The Jesse Jones hot dog will be available at all concession stands at the track for $2.
The Cup and Camping World Truck Series are at Martinsville from March 23-25.
After making it another year — and getting through rain without weepers — is it time for Atlanta Motor Speedway to be repaved before next year?
Nate Ryan: A repaving should be considered, but the reasons is apart from the surface’s age or condition. While it’s rewarding to appreciate the strategic dance of a 500-mile race where every pit stop is critical, Atlanta has lacked for memorable finishes since Carl Edwards slammed past Jimmie Johnson in 2005. A repave might not be the full answer but maybe a reconfiguration also should be considered?
Dustin Long: The bottom line is what is best for the sport. Is it worth the risk of having track issues in the future by not repaving it? Is it better to wait to see if technology improves to make a repaved surface one that is racier than seen at many tracks?
Daniel McFadin: Go ahead and repave it. Atlanta’s first memorable photo finish between Dale Earnhardt and Bobby Labonte came in 2000, three years after the reconfiguration/repave in 1997. If we want a return to those kind of races, it might be prudent to bite the bullet.
Jerry Bonkowski: This is a Catch-22 situation. Drivers like the “character” of AMS’ aging racing surface, which hasn’t been resurfaced for 21 years. At the same time, the track is in serious need of a resurfacing. A new surface would likely make the racing faster and obviously much smoother. It’s time.
What will you be watching for during the West Coast Swing?
Nate Ryan: If Hendrick Motorsports can shake off the malaise from Atlanta, and if the younger set can shine in races that don’t demand as much tire management.
Dustin Long: How well Stewart-Haas Racing runs. Aric Almirola nearly won the Daytona 500, and Kevin Harvick won at Atlanta. Will the SHR Fords be as strong in the next three weeks?
Daniel McFadin: I’m interested to see if Martin Truex Jr.’s dominance on 1.5-mile tracks can continue. He won this race last year and he finished fifth Sunday at Atlanta after starting from the back.
Jerry Bonkowski: To see drivers like Jimmie Johnson (35th place), Ty Dillon (34th) and Kasey Kahne (29th), who are off to a rough start after the first two races, bounce back, particularly Johnson, who does well at all three of the West Coast swing tracks (Las Vegas, Phoenix and Fontana).
How much of a concern is the air gun situation that took place at Atlanta?
Nate Ryan: It bears watching, but it’s reasonable to expect it’ll take several races to get the new equipment fully sorted. If this is still a discussion by the midpoint of the regular season, NASCAR has a major problem. And as Martin Truex Jr. alluded to Sunday, if it somehow were to impact a playoff race, then it’s a debacle.
Dustin Long: Anything new is going to have issues. That doesn’t placate teams impacted by the situation. If air gun issues continue, teams will be in an uproar. Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.
Daniel McFadin: I’m willing to wait it out a few more races, but teams should expect NASCAR-provided equipment to hold up longer.
Jerry Bonkowski: Four teams out of 36 that started Sunday’s race were impacted. Let’s give it another three to four races to see if the problems continue — and then leave it to NASCAR to fix any issues. It could be something simple as teams having difficulty adapting to the new air guns. Time will tell.
Kligerman: More money, more problems for F1, but merit mostly still matters more in NASCAR
As the Daytona 500, the most watched and anticipated race of the NASCAR season, drew to a close, the results sheet showed what many of us expected: The new, large group of brash, seething, success-starved young drivers didn’t disappoint and took center stage in NASCAR’s biggest show.
Meanwhile, that same week on the other side of the racing world …
The principal of Williams F1 Team, Claire Williams, was dealing with the brash media and defending the merits of her own set of very inexperienced and young drivers for the 2018 Formula One World Championship.
And both events represented the polar spectrums of the most feared word in racing (and a four-letter word in my book): Funding.
How?
Last season, Williams, one of the most historic teams in Formula One, announced the signing of an unheralded 18-year-old named Lance Stroll. Many casual fans asked “Who?” and the PR machines drummed up all sorts of lovely attributes about the young Canadian. But as with most things in racing that make you utter “Huh?” you need only follow the money.
Lance Stroll’s dad is a billionaire and by many reports agreed to provide to the team (and I am not exaggerating) a staggering $40 million U.S. paperbacks to make his son the new rookie driver at Williams. (Some had reported $80 million, but this is thought to be an exaggeration).
Throughout the world, the uproar wasn’t deafening but more nuclear explosion. “Silver spoon” didn’t suffice in this case. It was more being “born-with-sole-ownership-rights-to-Facebook”-spoon.
And yet one year later, Williams F1 Team said, “au revoir” to popular veteran Felipe Massa, who left for his second attempt at retirement. That left the team with only Lance Stroll, who had a respectable but by no means blistering debut season.
Williams had a decision: Who do they put beside the most garish display of a pay driver in the history of the sport?
The team had tested veteran Polish driver Robert Kubica, who is thought to be one of the most talented in the sport. He had driven for the likes of the factory BMW team and won. He was Renault’s star driver until February 2011 when he was doing a rally race in the offseason and had a horrific crash that partially severed his right forearm.
But through the years he had worked tirelessly to prove he had rehabilitated enough to come back to F1. And in this off-season, it looked like this would be the case. One of the most remarkable comeback stories in the sport’s history was about to come to fruition. He had tested with Williams and maybe lacked a bit of speed, but by all accounts, he had the veteran savvy to help this once-great team try to assemble the building blocks to its former glory.
But come Feb. 15th when Williams launched its new car for the 2018 season, Claire Williams wasn’t answering how excited she was to have Robert Kubica. She was maligning the term “pay driver.”
Williams had chosen another rookie who had a lot of experience in lower formula’s and was respectable but also was known to have another massive amount of personal funding: Sergey Sirotkin
As Claire remarked “It’s nothing new in F1 that drivers come with money, and thank goodness that they do. It would be incredibly naive for anyone to make that statement, saying ‘He’s just a pay driver.’ It’s great if a driver has financial interests from partners. It’s great for the team. It’s great for the driver.
“This is an expensive sport, not just F1 but at the grassroots level as well. We’d miss out on so much talent coming into F1 if drivers didn’t have financial backing supporting them through the junior formulae, and bringing them into F1.”
She would continue defending Williams’ decision: “I think the terminology or the vocab used around pay drivers is wrong. It’s inappropriate, and it’s unnecessary, and it puts negativity around a driver that we just should not be doing in this sport anymore.
“There are commercial issues of course, but we make our driver decisions based on talent, based on what Paddy [Lowe]’s engineering team needs in order to take this team forward, not about any potential financial backing that they have.”
And the fact is, I have to agree with her.
As sponsorship is becoming increasingly harder to obtain, F1 budget numbers have won the space race to Mars (waving as they pass Elon Musk). Any sane person would have made the same decision. When the difference may be losing a couple tenths or being in financial hardship, she made the right decision.
But I am not convinced no matter how much PR drivel is shoveled my way that the two best drivers available in the world are driving for Williams F1 Team.
The pay driver argument will continue all season for Williams, as it has for decades in racing. And it may continue to get worse unless something is done to restrict the cost.
But in NASCAR, where sponsorship has become a very tough game, the top level somehow is being graced with a serious amount of young very talented racers being selected based on merit. And they showed this during the incredible race that was this year’s Daytona 500.
“The business model in a four-car team is one thing in the front office when you talk about distributing the money,” Letarte said. “Danica obviously brought money and that car was successful and it helped all four teams. But on the competition side, frankly, you don’t care about the money. You care about the lap time. Every bit of information becomes invaluable with limited practice time and that’s what these teams have over the course of the weekend. … What I heard out of Kevin Harvick was the enthusiasm of, ‘I can now look at Aric Almirola’s comments and look at their changes. I feel like I’m reading a book that may help me.’ It sounds like he wasn’t getting that from the 10 car. Now he feels like he is.”
Burton said the “entire organization” of SHR has to work to reach its full potential.
“If one team is carrying the entire company, that one team isn’t as strong as it can be,” Burton said. “They need help from everybody. If these three other teams can run well, it makes Kevin Harvick’s team better. You have to have continuity. You have to have respect.”
