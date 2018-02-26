Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Long: NASCAR shows common sense has a place in dispensing punishment

By Dustin LongFeb 26, 2018, 2:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR’s hint that it will suspend pit crew members only from the series that a wheel violation takes place is another example of common sense moves officials have made lately.

With the sport’s emphasis on cutting costs and limiting team rosters, it would be ridiculous to have a pit crew member in the Camping World Truck Series suspended for the other national series because so many crew members do double-duty or even triple-duty. That would unfairly penalize those teams.

It also would unfairly penalize Truck teams, who do not have the resources to have their own pit crews and must hire pit crew members from Cup and Xfinity teams. Make the penalty harsh and those Cup and Xfinity teams might not allow their pit crew members to work elsewhere.

More than two-thirds of the 180 Cup pit crew members who worked Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway also work in at least one other series, based on team rosters for each series.

The breakdown is this:

– 95 Cup pit crew members (52.8 percent) went over the wall in either the Xfinity or Camping World Truck Series this past weekend.

– 28 Cup pit crew members (15.6 percent) did triple-duty, going over the wall for teams in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

– That means 123 of 180 Cup crew members (68.3 percent) went over the wall in another series.

This became an issue Saturday when the left rear wheel of Kyle Busch’s truck rolled off after he exited his pit stall. The Truck Rule Book states such an infraction is a three-race suspension for the crew chief, tire changer and jack man.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said Monday on “The Morning Drive’’ those team members will be penalized but noted the question was if they should be suspended for just that series or each of the national series as has been the case before.

A key point is that Busch’s rear tire changer, Coleman Dollarhide, also changes tires for Cole Custer’s Xfinity team and Kurt Busch’s Cup team at Stewart-Haas Racing. Kyle Busch’s jack man, Ernie Pierce, also performs those duties for Clint Bowyer’s Cup team at SHR.

Should a penalty for a violation in one series hurt a different team in another series that had nothing to do with it?

It could last year. When Kyle Busch’s Cup car had a wheel roll off after exiting pit road at Dover in June, NASCAR suspended his crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier for all national series events. The suspension ended after they had missed four Cup races. Brad Keselowski Racing also suffered a similar penalty when it had a wheel roll off one of its trucks that same weekend.

That NASCAR appears to be leaning toward not having such a suspension carry over to other series shows that officials can be flexible with some matters.

Already for this season, NASCAR has made other such adjustments with rules:

NASCAR altered the penalty for having too many crew members work on a damaged car. Last year, such an infraction ended the race for a driver. That most notably happened to Matt Kenseth, ending his title hopes at Kansas Speedway when one too many crew members worked on his damaged car. Now, teams will be penalized two laps.

– NASCAR gave teams an additional minute to the time allotted for teams to make repairs, giving them six minutes under the damaged vehicle policy clock.

NASCAR eliminated the exception to the rule of pitting outside the box. It became an issue last fall during the playoffs when Jimmie Johnson took off from his stall and then stopped because lug nuts were not tight. He backed up but was not completely in his stall when the lugs were tight. NASCAR cited such exceptions — noting it had been allowed for other teams — as a safety measure. This year, NASCAR mandated that teams need to be completely in the pit box for any work on the car.

There’s plenty of room for other adjustments, including with suspending pit crew members only for the series their tire infraction occurs.

 and on Facebook

NASCAR’s preliminary entry lists for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 26, 2018, 3:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be at the same track this weekend for the last time until late March.

The Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series begin the West Coast swing with a visit to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It’s the first of two NASCAR race weekends at the 1.5-mile track this season.

Here are the entry lists for each race.

Cup – Pennzoil 400

There are 37 cars entered for the race, an increase of one entry from Atlanta.

Premium Motorsports has two entries. Joey Gase will drive the No. 55 Chevrolet, which does not have a charter. No driver is attached to the N0. 15 Chevrolet yet.

Justin Marks is listed in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet, but Cole Custer will make his first Cup start in the car.

Last year, Martin Truex Jr. won the race after passing Brad Keselowski and leading the final two laps. He beat Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity- Boyd Gaming 300

There are 41 entries for the race, including four full-time Cup drivers.

Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney are entered. Kyle Busch will make his first Xfinity start of the year in the No. 18.

Joe Nemechek is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet. He drove the car at Daytona and finished 23rd.

There is not a driver attached to B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 Chevrolet.

Last year, Joey Logano won over Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez after leading 106 of 200 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Stratosphere 200

There are 31 entries for the inaugural running of this race.

Kyle Busch is entered in the N0. 51 Toyota.

John Hunter Nemechek is entered into the N0. 8 Chevrolet for Nemco Motorsports.

Justin Marks is entered in the N0. 54 Toyota owned by DGR-Crosley. It will be Marks’ first Truck start since 2016 at Atlanta.

There is no driver attached to the No. 74 Chevrolet owned by Mike Harmon Racing.

In the series’ last visit to Las Vegas in September, Ben Rhodes scored his first-career win after leading the seven laps.

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR hints that pit crew suspensions could be for particular series only

Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 26, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
2 Comments

A NASCAR executive hinted Monday that members of Kyle Busch’s Camping World Truck pit crew will be suspended after a tire came off Busch’s vehicle last weekend at Atlanta but that the suspensions likely won’t carry over to other series.

That is an important distinction because members of Busch’s crew work as a pit crew in other series.

Busch’s chances for winning the Truck race ended on a stop late in Saturday’s race. The team intended to change all four tires but had trouble with the right front tire. Once it was secured, Busch exited the pit stall but left rear lug nuts already had been removed. Shortly after exiting pit road, the left rear tire came off.

The Camping World Truck Series Rule Book states that “any loss or separation of an improperly installed tire(s)/wheel(s) from the vehicle after exiting the team’s assigned pit box will result in a three-race suspension of the crew chief, tire changer of the lost wheel and the jack man.’’

That would mean a three-race suspension for crew chief Marcus Richmond, rear tire changer Coleman Dollarhide and jack man Ernie Pierce.

Dollarhide also is a rear tire changer on Cole Custer’s Xfinity team and Kurt Busch’s Cup team, according to team rosters. Pierce is a jack man for Clint Bowyer’s Cup team.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, discussed the issue Monday on“The Morning Drive” and how NASCAR could react this week. 

“The rule is clear in terms of the suspension that occurs,’’ O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “That is one of our major safety violations that we have in the rulebook and it’s really understood by the competitors.

“Where we took a look at that is around the rosters and the roster limitations we have on all three series. In the past, that’s been something that we’ve had that if you were suspended for that violation it carried across all three of our national series.

“I think that’s really the discussion, not so much will they be penalized — they will — it’s should it just apply to the Camping World Truck Series. I think that’s where we’re leaning but (series officials) wanted to take the time to get through the weekend and have that dialogue internally.

“We want to be as fair as we can. We want the penalty obviously to have some teeth into it. We think it does in terms of the suspension. We want to make sure it possibly just applies to that series and who is working on that race.’’

 and on Facebook

Chevy Camaros struggle in first outing at intermediate track

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 25, 2018, 9:33 PM EST
1 Comment

A week ago, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 made its Cup debut in the best way possible.

The Camaro finished 1-2 in the Daytona 500 with Austin Dillon winning and Darrell Wallace Jr. second.

Dillon snapped a winless streak for Chevrolet of 10 races, or the entirety of the 2017 playoffs.

Five Chevrolet drivers finished in the top 10.

But that was Daytona.

Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway was the model’s first run at an intermediate track in race conditions. That came on one of the sport’s oldest track surfaces on an overcast day that threatened rain.

The result was no Chevrolet driver even sniffing the front after the first 85-lap stage. Ryan Newman was a brief bright spot, leading the first 17 laps after starting second.

At the end of the 325-lap race, only three Chevrolets placed in the top 15. That’s the fewest since three finished in the top 15 in the fall Texas race last year.

The Chevrolet cars were led by Kyle Larson in ninth. Chase Elliott followed in 10th and Dillon finished 14th, the first car a lap down.

Larson pointed at the rain-delayed race finishing under the lights as cause of some of his problems.

“Our car was just too tight on the last run to pick up spots,” he said. “Racing into the night was obviously not really in the plan yesterday, but our guys did a good job keeping up with the track.”

Despite his fourth top 10 in the last five races, Elliott was blunt about his day, which began with him starting 27th.

“Not real good to be honest with you,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do. Fighting to stay on the lead lap is not where you want to be. We will go to work and great job by our NAPA team today to salvage what we could.  I don’t know how much more we really could have got there, maybe a spot or two there at the end, but I felt like we did a pretty good job making the most of what we had.”

Can his Hendrick team figure out its problems in the next month?

“I hope so,” Elliott said.

The next stop for the series is Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where a two-day organizational test was held earlier this month.

Larson had the fastest speeds for both days of the test. 

Elliott wasn’t the Hendrick driver who made the trip to Vegas, though he took part in a January tire test at Texas Motor Speedway.

Rookie William Byron took part in the test in the No. 24 Chevrolet. He was second fastest on the first day and fifth fastest on the second day.

On Sunday, Byron was the top finishing Chevrolet driver after Dillon, placing 18th, two laps down in his first Cup race at a 1.5-mile track.

“We started the race so loose and I just had to work on dropping the trackbar quicker,” Byron said. “I just didn’t do it quick enough.  I’m not used to having that, so, we gained on it a lot. I felt like by probably the seventh or eighth pit stop we were at our best potential. And then from there we just kind of leveled off. Just trying to find rear grip, but overall it was fun out there.”

Going forward, Byron said the most important thing he learned was “trying to keep the tires underneath you” and keeping up with adjustments “so you just stay ahead of the game with the way your car is handling.”

Kevin Harvick leads Stewart-Haas Racing to best result since last summer

By Dustin LongFeb 25, 2018, 9:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

It was a nice moment but it also is time for Stewart-Haas Racing to move on. Another race beckons.

Kevin Harvick’s victory, along with a third-place finish by Clint Bowyer and an eighth-place result by Kurt Busch marked the first time in 18 races — the equivalent of half a season — that Stewart-Haas Racing placed three cars in the top 10. The last time the organization did that was at New Hampshire in July when Harvick led the way with a fifth-place result.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s fourth car, driven by Aric Almirola, ran in the top 10 part of the day at Atlanta Motor Speedway before finishing 13th.

Sunday’s performance was quite an accomplishment for the Ford team in light of questions at the beginning of the season of how well such teams would do since they had the oldest body compared to rivals Toyota (updated last year) and Chevrolet (new car this year).

Greg Zipadelli, SHR’s vice president of competition, was pleased but also looking ahead to next weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“This is a place that’s all about grip, and drivers got to like it,’’ Zipadelli said of Atlanta. “By no means are we out of the woodwork. We’re headed to Vegas, which is a complete opposite type of a racetrack next week, so we’ll look at where we’re at and judge ourselves again next week.  But awesome win. ‘’

Sunday was a good start. Harvick and Busch combined to lead 233 of the 325 laps (Harvick led a race-high 181 laps). Harvick won the opening stage and had Bowyer second, Almirola fifth and Busch eighth. In the second stage, Busch was second, Harvick fifth, Almirola eighth and Bowyer ninth.

“We unloaded with four fast cars, and we all worked together really well, and hopefully we’ll do the same thing in Vegas and be able to enjoy that same success,’’ Bowyer said.

It’s also not surprising the success Stewart-Haas Racing had with its experienced driver lineup. The top eight finishers all have raced full-time in Cup at least eight seasons entering this year.

“There’s no coincidence,’’ Harvick said.  “You know, this is a race track that takes a lot of experience, and there’s a lot of things that you have to know about your car and know about the race track to get the car around the race track. This is where experience pays off at these types of race tracks for sure.’’

 and on Facebook