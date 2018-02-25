Today’s Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, lineup and more

NASCAR hopes an earlier start time will help get the race in despite rain in the forecast for the Hampton, Georgia, area. The start of today’s race has been moved up an hour to 1:06 p.m. ET.
Here are the details for today’s Cup race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Kenan Thompson, longest running cast member of “Saturday Night Live” and an Atlanta native, will give the command to start engines at 12:56 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:06 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 325 laps (500 miles) around the 1.54-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 7:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:15 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race beginning at 1:30 p.m. Race coverage begins at 2 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 68 degrees and a 59 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick dominated, leading 292 of 325 laps, but was caught speeding on a late pit stop, costing him the win. Brad Keselowski won. Kyle Larson placed second. Matt Kenseth was third. Harvick finished ninth.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup