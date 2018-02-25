Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Atlanta

By Dustin LongFeb 25, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kevin Harvick. He hasn’t won in Cup here since 2001, but Saturday’s Xfinity race proved again there’s no one better at Atlanta. He dominates like the past four years but doesn’t let this one get away.

Dustin Long

Kevin Harvick makes up for last year’s gaffe on pit road and wins.

Daniel McFadin

Ryan Newman claims his first Atlanta win in his 26th start at the track.

Jerry Bonkowski

Brad Keselowski came up short at Daytona, but he wins at Atlanta.

Today’s Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongFeb 25, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
NASCAR hopes an earlier start time will help get the race in despite rain in the forecast for the Hampton, Georgia, area. The start of today’s race has been moved up an hour to 1:06 p.m. ET.

Here are the details for today’s Cup race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Kenan Thompson, longest running cast member of “Saturday Night Live” and an Atlanta native, will give the command to start engines at 12:56 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 325 laps (500 miles) around the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 7:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:15 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race beginning at 12:30 p.m. Race coverage begins at 1 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 68 degrees and a 59 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick dominated, leading 292 of 325 laps, but was caught speeding on a late pit stop, costing him the win. Brad Keselowski won. Kyle Larson placed second. Matt Kenseth was third. Harvick finished ninth.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Truck results, points following Atlanta race

By Dustin LongFeb 24, 2018, 7:54 PM EST
Brett Moffitt earned his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win when he took the lead on a restart in overtime Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Click here for race results

Daytona winner Johnny Sauter finished third and leads the points heading into next week’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sauter has a 31-point lead on Matt Crafton. Grant Enfinger is next, 33 points behind Sauter.

Click here for points report

Kevin Harvick wins Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinFeb 24, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Kevin Harvick dominated to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, earning his fifth series win at the track.

Driving the No. 98 Ford for Biagi DenBeste Racing, Harvick led 141 laps and won both stages of the 163-lap race after starting fifth.

Harvick led Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, John Hunter Nemechek and Elliott Sadler.

The win is Harvick’s 47th in the Xfinity Series and his 98th overall in NASCAR’s three national series. It snaps a 22-race winless streak for Harvick in the Xfinity Series.

“It’s just been a really good place for me, obviously getting my first Cup win here (in 2001) and being able to run good cars throughout the years,” Harvick told FS1. “The race track has stayed very similar to what’s it been for a number of years. I think if you look at the techniques and things that I do in the car and they give me what I want in the car as far as the field, it applies here.”

Nemechek’s top five comes in his first career Xfinity Series start driving the No. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Chase Briscoe, also making his first Xfinity start, finished 15th in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kevin Harvick won after zooming from 10th to first in a one-lap shootout after pitting for four tires.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

MORE: Race results and point standings

WHO HAG A GOOD DAY: Joey Logano earned his third straight runner-up finish at Atlanta in Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford … Elliott Sadler is the only driver to have top-five finishes in the first two races of the year … Ryan Truex (ninth) and Ryan Reed (10th) earned their second straight top-10 finishes to begin the year.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Cole Custer wrecked out on Lap 11 when contact with a swerving John Hunter Nemechek sent his No. 00 Ford into the outside wall before the start-finish line. He finished 39th. … Kaz Grala finished 23rd after he lost power because of a battery problem during the Stage 2 break … Ty Dillon finished 13th, one lap down after receiving a pit penalty for his crew going over the wall too soon with 35 laps to go … Daytona winner Tyler Reddick finished 19th, two laps down after losing his right-rear tire with 25 laps to go.

NOTABLE: Harvick, 42, is the second-oldest driver to win at Atlanta in the Xfinity Series (Harry Gant, 54). … Harvick is the 14th different winner in the last 15 Xfinity races.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Kevin’s just really good at it. Doesn’t matter what car he’s driving or what. He’s really good at Atlanta, and apparently we’re second best to that.”- Joey Logano to FS1 after finishing second.

WHAT’S NEXT: Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 4 p.m. ET on March 3 on FS1.

Brett Moffitt takes advantage of Kyle Busch’s woes to win Atlanta Truck race

By Dustin LongFeb 24, 2018, 6:45 PM EST
Brett Moffitt went from third to first on the restart in overtime and powered his way to his second career Camping World Truck Series win Saturday.

Moffitt’s victory marked the first for Hattori Racing Enterprises, which made its debut in 2013. Noah Gragson placed second and Daytona winner Johnny Sauter was third at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

MORE: Race results, points report

A late caution for an incident involving Josh Reaume and Dalton Sargeant set in stage a series of events that cost Kyle Busch a chance to become the second driver in series history with 50 wins.

Busch led a parade down pit road for fresh tires. Busch’s team planned to take four tires but problems on the right front led to the team telling Busch to pull out of his pit stall after the right front was secured. Only problem was that the lug nuts on the left rear were removed. Busch didn’t get too far beyond pit exit before his left rear tire rolled off. Busch finished 21st.

Stage 1 winner: Noah Gragson

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch

How Brett Moffitt won: He restarted third in overtime behind Myatt Snider, who had taken only two tires. Moffitt had four. Snider had no chance. Moffitt got around Snider cleanly and surged to the lead.

Who else had a good day: Daytona winner Johnny Sauter finished third to give him back-to-back top-five finishes to open the season. Sauter has finished no worse than third in each of the last six Truck races, dating back to last year. … Noah Gragson bounced back from a 23rd-place finish at Daytona to place second at Atlanta.

Who had a bad day: Justin Haley had a flat right rear tire nine laps before the end of the first stage. He lost two laps on the green-flag stop. Haley never made it back on the lead lap and finished 22nd. … The audible by Kyle Busch’s team on a slow pit stop before overtime proved disastrous. Busch took off as told after both ride-side tires were changed but the lug nuts on the left rear were removed. The left rear came off shortly after Busch exited pit road.

Notable: Jesse Little finished a career-high eighth. His previous best in 13 previous series starts was ninth.

Quote of the day: “This is unbelievable to be in a race car at this point, let alone in Victory Lane,’’ said winner Brett Moffitt, whose deal with the team came shortly before the season started.

Next: Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway