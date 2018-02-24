Sunday’s Atlanta race moved to 1:06 p.m. ET start with threat of weather

HAMPTON, Georgia – The threat of inclement weather has moved up the start of Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway by an hour.
NASCAR announced Saturday morning that the green flag will fall on the second race of the 2018 season at 1:06 p.m. ET.
Races become official after the second stage. The second stage of Sunday’s 500-mile race will end on Lap 170 of 325.
The wunderground.com site calls for an 80 percent chance of rain Sunday with the forecast worsening from 10 a.m.
Kyle Busch won the pole for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his second Truck Series pole at the track.
Driving his No 4. Toyota, Busch put down a top speed of 179.743 mph.
Matt Crafton qualified second with a speed of 179.220 mph.
“My lap was pretty good, certainly felt more stuck (to the track) the first time around than the second time around,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “We even picked up a little bit of time on that second one. … We were really, really tight here last year and made some good changes to it through the offseason with notes and things and coming back here better prepared.”
The top five is completed by Noah Gragson (179.214), Spencer Davis (178.862) and Justin Haley (178.775).
Gragson and Davis give Kyle Busch Motorsports three of the first four starting spots.
Johnny Sauter, who won last week at Daytona, will start ninth.
Busch’s pole is his second of the weekend. He also won the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race.
The Active Pest Control 200 begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
Click here for the starting lineup.
HAMPTON, Georgia — Rookie Christopher Bell qualified first for Saturday’s Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a 181.176-mph lap in his No. 20 Toyota.
it’s the second pole in 10 starts for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.
Joey Logano was second in his No. 22 Ford, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Kevin Harvick.
Click here for the Xfinity Series qualifying results and click here for the Xfinity lineup by row.
The Xfinity race will start at 2:16 p.m. ET, starting a doubleheader with the truck series at Atlanta.
HAMPTON, Georgia — Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson both will be held during the final Cup Series practice Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Because his No. 78 Toyota failed to clear prequalifying inspection three times Friday, Truex will miss the final 30 minutes of the 80-minute session that will begin at noon ET. Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet will be out for the last 15 minutes because it failed the new Optical Scanning Station twice.
Harrison Rhodes also will miss 15 minutes for failing inspection twice. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gray Gaulding Jr., Michael McDowell and Cole Whitt each will miss 15 minutes because they were late to qualifying inspection.
NASCAR changed its policy on how practice holds will be conducted this season. Instead of serving the penalty in the pits at the start of the session, drivers will park their cars for the length of the penalty up until the end of the session.
A week after Tyler Reddick‘s victory over Elliott Sadler by 0.0004 seconds to win at Daytona, the Xfinity Series is back in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Today’s race is the first in a doubleheader. The Camping World Truck Series will race after the Xfinity Series event.
Here are the details for today’s Xfinity race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Larry “The Cable Guy” will give the command to start engines at 2:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:16 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 163 laps (251 miles) around the 1.54-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 7 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:45 a.m. Driver introductions are at 1:35 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race beginning at 1:30 p.m. Race coverage begins at 2 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 77 degrees and a 15 chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kyle Busch led the final 19 laps to win this race last year. Brad Keselowski was second. Kyle Larson placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 9:10 a.m. ET