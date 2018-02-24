Kevin Harvick wins Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick dominated to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, earning his fifth series win at the track.
Driving the No. 98 Ford for Biagi DenBeste Racing, Harvick won every stage of the 163-lap race after starting fifth.
Harvick led Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, John Hunter Nemechek and Elliott Sadler.
The win is Harvick’s 47th in the Xfinity Series and his 98th overall in NASCAR’s three national series.
Nemechek’s top five comes in his first career Xfinity Series start driving the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Chase Briscoe, also making his first Xfinity start, finished 15th in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Kevin Harvick won the stage, coming from 10th to first in a one-lap shootout after pitting for four tires.
STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick
Ryan Newman topped the speed chart in the final practice session for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Newman, who will start second in the race, posted a top speed of 184.868 mph around the 1.54-mile track.
He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (184.597), Paul Menard (184.566), Denny Hamlin (183.564) and Joey Logano (183.303).
“I feel like we’ve got a good car,” Newman said. “I think for sure a top-10 car, maybe a top-five car, but the Liberty National Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was good off the truck and with this whole one Happy Hour it kind of changes things a little bit in how you approach it. Just look forward to the race whenever we get to it, whenever Mother Nature allows us and feel like we will be plenty competitive, just got to put it all together.”
Logano recorded the most laps in the session with 74.
Pole-sitter Kyle Busch was 15th fastest at 180.369 mph.
Hamlin had the best 10-lap average at 176.557 mph. Busch was second at 175.704 mph.
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.
Click here for the speed chart.
Kyle Busch won the pole for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his second Truck Series pole at the track.
Driving his No 4. Toyota, Busch put down a top speed of 179.743 mph.
Matt Crafton qualified second with a speed of 179.220 mph.
“My lap was pretty good, certainly felt more stuck (to the track) the first time around than the second time around,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “We even picked up a little bit of time on that second one. … We were really, really tight here last year and made some good changes to it through the offseason with notes and things and coming back here better prepared.”
The top five is completed by Noah Gragson (179.214), Spencer Davis (178.862) and Justin Haley (178.775).
Gragson and Davis gave Kyle Busch Motorsports three of the first four starting spots.
Johnny Sauter, who won last week at Daytona, will start ninth.
Busch’s pole is his second of the weekend. He also won the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race.
The Active Pest Control 200 begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
Click here for the starting lineup.
HAMPTON, Georgia — Rookie Christopher Bell qualified first for Saturday’s Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a 181.176-mph lap in his No. 20 Toyota.
it’s the second pole in 10 starts for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.
Joey Logano was second in his No. 22 Ford, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Kevin Harvick.
Click here for the Xfinity Series qualifying results and click here for the Xfinity lineup by row.
The Xfinity race will start at 2:16 p.m. ET, starting a doubleheader with the truck series at Atlanta.
HAMPTON, Georgia – The threat of inclement weather has moved up the start of Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway by an hour.
NASCAR announced Saturday morning that the green flag will fall on the second race of the 2018 season at 1:06 p.m. ET.
Races become official after the second stage. The second stage of Sunday’s 500-mile race will end on Lap 170 of 325.
The wunderground.com site calls for an 80 percent chance of rain Sunday with the forecast worsening from 10 a.m.