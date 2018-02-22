Forbes’ annual NASCAR report: Team values dip slightly, but sport is still strong overall

The value of NASCAR teams dipped slightly in the last year, but the sport is still strong overall — and has increased promise and growth going forward with things such as young drivers and social media/video engagement.
Also, last season’s top-12 highest-paid NASCAR Cup drivers earned a collective $155 million between them.
Those are among the conclusions from Forbes magazine in its annual analysis of NASCAR team values and driver salaries, released Thursday.
“The top eight NASCAR teams are now worth an average $158 million, down 2 percent from last year,” Forbes reports.
Hendrick Motorsports remains the most valuable organization in the sport, leading the way in both team value ($325 million) and 2016 Revenue (the most recent results available) of $180 million.
Joe Gibbs Racing is second ($220 million team value, $131 million in 2016 revenue), followed by Stewart-Haas Racing ($175 team value, $109 million in 2016 revenue).
Among Forbes’ other observations:
* There is concern that several sponsors have left the sport in the last two years, including Target, Subway, Cheerios, Coors Light and Dollar General. Also, some of NASCAR’s biggest current sponsors are reducing their racing budgets. Forbes cites as an example Miller Lite, which has sponsored Team Penske for nearly 30 years, but will see its sponsorship slip from 24 races to just 11 races per season in its new contract extension with the team.
* On a more positive note, the story talks about the increasing impact of young drivers in the sport, particularly in light of major stars retiring over the last two years including Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
* Another good sign: “Digital fan engagement numbers are up as well. Last season social engagements increased 12 percent year-over-year, while video views saw a 44 percent increase. Stage racing was strongly supported, with around four out of five NASCAR fans preferring it to the prior format.”
Here’s Forbes’ list of NASCAR teams with the most value and their 2016 Revenue:
- Hendrick Motorsports, Team value: $325 million, 2016 Revenue: $180 million
- Joe Gibbs Racing, Team value: $220 million, 2016 revenue: $131 million
- Stewart-Haas Racing, Team value: $175 million, 2016 Revenue: $109 million
- Richard Childress Racing, Team value: $170 million, 2016 Revenue: $145 million
- Team Penske, Team value: $142 million; 2016 Revenue: $63 million
- Roush Fenway Racing, Team value: $140 million, 2016 Revenue: $97 million
- Chip Ganassi Racing, Team value: $68 million, 2016 Revenue: $49 million
- Front Row Motorsports, Team value: $21 million, 2016 Revenue: $19 million
Also, Forbes lists NASCAR’s 12 highest-paid drivers from 2017:
- Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2017 Total earnings $22 million, 2017 Salary/winnings $14 million
- Jimmie Johnson, 2017 Total earnings $19.2 million, 2017 Salary/winnings $14.2 million
- Kyle Busch, 2017 Total earnings $14.7 million, 2017 Salary/winnings $13.1 million
- Denny Hamlin, 2017 Total earnings $14.6 million, 2017 Salary/winnings $12.9 million
- Kevin Harvick, 2017 Total earnings $13.8 million, 2017 Salary/winnings $11.6 million
- Brad Keselowski, 2017 Total earnings $11.2 million, 2017 Salary/winnings $9.8 million
- Kasey Kahne, 2017 Total earnings $11.2 million, 2017 Salary/winnings $9.8 million
- Danica Patrick, 2017 Total earnings $10.3 million, 2017 Salary/winnings $5.8 million
- Joey Logano, 2017 Total earnings $10.2 million, 2017 Salary/winnings $8.6 million
- Kyle Larson, 2017 Total earnings $10.1 million, 2017 Salary/winnings $9 million
- Martin Truex Jr., 2017 Total earnings $9.9 million, 2017 Salary/winnings $8.9 million
- Matt Kenseth, 2017 Total earnings $9 million, 2017 Salary/winnings $7.9 million
