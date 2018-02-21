Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
David Ragan to be honored by Georgia ahead of 400th Cup start

By Daniel McFadinFeb 21, 2018, 10:06 AM EST
Sunday will be a big day for David Ragan when he fires up the engine of his No. 38 Ford for the Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Front Row Motorsports driver will be making his 400th start in the series, a little more than 11 years after his first (a 42nd on Sept. 24, 2006 at Dover International Speedway).

Sunday’s race is made more significant with Ragan, 32, being a native of Unadilla, Georgia. The town is located roughly 95 miles south of the track in Hampton.

“Atlanta Motor Speedway is special to me because I grew up at that track,” Ragan said in a release. “I raced my Legends car there as a kid in the 90s and early 2000s. My dad still works there and has an office there. It’s just always has been a second home to me. So, we couldn’t have scripted it better to have my 400th start be in Atlanta.”

Ragan will start his race weekend festivities Thursday at the state capitol building in Atlanta. Ragan and track president Ed Clark will attend a ceremony in the General Assembly where the legislature will issue a proclamation honoring Ragan’s achievement.

Once Sunday arrives, Ragan won’t just have friends and family in attendance to celebrate his milestone.

Ragan recently reread fan letters he received during his 2006 season when he made two starts in the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing leading into his rookie 2007 season.

He then reached out to some of those fans to invite them to the race. As a result, two fans from the Atlanta area and two fans from Missouri will be Ragan’s VIP guests for the race. Ragan is paying for their travel to track.

“Pulling out those old fan letters and contacting those people to invite them to come was cool,” Ragan said. “They were pretty surprised but jumped at the opportunity.”

Ragan’s car will be sponsored by Atlanta-based auction company Fr8Auctions.

In his Cup career, Ragan has two wins, 15 top fives, 39 top 10s and two poles.

His wins came in the July 2011 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona and the May 2013 race at Talladega.

Kevin Harvick on Denny Hamlin: ‘Sometimes you’ve got to keep your mouth shut’

By Dustin LongFeb 21, 2018, 8:37 AM EST
Kevin Harvick said drivers are mad at Denny Hamlin for jokingly stating on a podcast that 70 percent of them take Adderall.

The comment has created a firestorm for Hamlin, who later recanted what he said on the Barstool Sports podcast. Daytona 500 runner-up Darrell Wallace Jr., involved in an incident with Hamlin after the checkered flag, told Fox that Hamlin “might need to take some Adderall for that one.’’

After the race, Hamlin and Wallace had a heated exchange in the garage that was captured by a fan and posted on social media.

“He was upset with me over the comments I made about something he was joking about, which shouldn’t have been joked about,’’ Wallace told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday morning.

Harvick said Tuesday night on his SiriusXM show “Happy Hours” that Hamlin has caused an uproar in the garage.

“Those 70 percent of drivers he referred to are mad because of the fact that you’re the guy sitting in the trailer doing the drug testing 10 or 12 times a year from a random standpoint and understanding the things you can and can’t do,’’ Harvick said. “Whether he thinks it was an off-the-cuff comment and something he meant  to say or not to say, it still offended most everybody in the garage.

“If you’re going to play around, joking and think it’s not something that everybody is going to take offense to … I think he’s probably seeing that nobody really appreciated it and it put everybody in a bad spot.’’

Harvick said Hamlin’s comment “made him seem kind of out of touch with everything that is going on in the sport. Not a very cool comment.’’

Hamlin went on Twitter on Tuesday night defend himself, saying the last-lap contact with Wallace was happened because Wallace cut his right front tire and it sent Hamlin’s car into Wallace’s car. Hamlin also stated he did not like Wallace making personal comments about him in regard to the Adderall line.

Harvick said on his SiriusXM show that Hamlin should be quiet.

“Obviously Denny has got himself into a few spots in the past little bit,’’ Harvick said. “We don’t even need to go much further than that. You can look back at Martinsville and look at the couple of instances he had during Speedweeks.

“Sometimes it’s better not to go on rants on Twitter and defend yourself, and sometimes you just need to quit talking and this is definitely, probably one of those instances. I would call it an edgy interview source where all this came from. Sometimes you’ve got to keep your mouth shut.’’

Denny Hamlin still angry at Bubba Wallace over Adderall blast

By Nate RyanFeb 20, 2018, 6:09 PM EST
Denny Hamlin gave his side of his feud with Bubba Wallace in a series of Twitter posts Monday afternoon, clarifying why he remains angry at the NASCAR rookie.

Hamlin and Wallace collided Sunday on the last lap of the Daytona 500 while racing for second, and both cars then sustained significant damage in a crash that happened after the checkered flag. In a live interview on Fox afterward, Wallace said Hamlin “might need to take some Adderall for that one.’

In a SiriusXM interview Tuesday morning, Wallace said “I’m OK, he’s not” about an ongoing text exchange with Hamlin about the incident. Hamlin and Wallace also had a heated altercation (a short video was posted on Twitter) in the Daytona International Speedway garage, where they met in passing from appearances in the media center.

That was where Hamlin was asked by Joseph Wolkin of Frontstretch.com about Wallace’s Adderall comment. Hamlin jokingly said on a podcast last week that 70% of his driving peers used Adderall, which drew scorn from NASCAR officials.

In three tweets late Tuesday afternoon, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver gave his side.

Bump & Run: Daytona 500 takeaways, tattoos

By Dustin LongFeb 20, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
What is your biggest takeaway from Daytona Speedweeks?

Nate Ryan: The emergence of Bubba Wallace as a budding star. His resonance became decidedly noticeable after the runner-up finish in the Daytona 500 and subsequent emotional news conference. Results now become critical (and much more daunting away from plate tracks).

Dustin Long: The relative acceptance from the competitors about blocking even though it was a factor in many of the crashes during Speedweeks. What once was a rallying cry to stop now is viewed with a shoulder shrug by drivers because that’s how things are done on plate tracks. Blocking seems to bother fans more than drivers.

Daniel McFadin: When was the last time a second-place finisher overshadowed the winner of the Daytona 500? Whether it’s local or national media, Darrell Wallace Jr. seems to be getting just as much or more attention than Austin Dillon. Also, whether it was a result of the rules package, physics or luck, we went through every NASCAR event in Speedweeks without a car or truck flipping or getting airborne.

Jerry Bonkowski: I agree with my colleagues about Bubba Wallace. I’ve long thought he was a star in the making, dating back to his days driving a Truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Sunday was his day to shine and that he did. Along with several of his young peers like good friend Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and more, Wallace could play a key role in NASCAR’s youth movement. One other thing: I loved the new Chevy Camaro. 

After the Xfinity race went to a fifth overtime attempt to finish, should NASCAR consider limitations on how many overtimes it allows? If so, what should that limit be?

Nate Ryan: No. The Rubicon has been crossed. The only change now is eliminating green-white-checkered finishes, which will never happen.

Dustin Long: No change is needed.

Daniel McFadin: If you’d asked me in the moment Saturday evening, I would have given an emphatic yes right before the final attempt. Then Tyler Reddick and Elliott Sadler somehow delivered the closest finish in national NASCAR series history. If you’re going to put a limit on it, maybe make it five in honor of that finish. Until then, do you want you can to have the race finish under green.

Jerry Bonkowski: No. Keep racing until the race finishes under the checkered flag.

What are you most interested in seeing this weekend with the series at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Nate Ryan: Which teams and manufacturers are running well at the first 1.5-mile track of the season, though this won’t be as accurate of a barometer as Las Vegas.

Dustin Long: Pit road. There will be more pit stops and each time teams will change four tires. At Daytona, many changes were no tire or two tires. We’ll start to see who has it figured out the best on pit road this weekend.

Daniel McFadin: How the Chevrolet teams on the Cup side perform with the new Camaro in its first race at an intermediate track, specifically with the teams of Jimmie Johnson – who has tied his career mark for races without a win at 24 – and Darrell Wallace Jr. There’s a lot to be excited about surrounding Wallace, but everyone should be prepared for temper their expectations. In Aric Almirola‘s six starts for Richard Petty Motorsports at Atlanta, he finished better than 11th once (ninth, 2014). 

Jerry Bonkowski: The biggest thing for me is to see how guys like Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace and others who did so well at Daytona wind up doing at Atlanta. Totally different type of race track, no restrictor plates, more strategy and more of the race in the driver’s hands (and feet). The last thing I want to see is guys who did well at Daytona not do so well at Atlanta.

Austin Dillon got a tattoo to celebrate his Daytona 500 win. What would it take for you to get a tattoo?

Nate Ryan: An ungodly sum of money and full jurisdiction over its placement and size. (P.S. I drove by a tattoo laser removal billboard off I-4 on my drive to Daytona every day the past two weeks. So if any of the No. 3 team members change their minds about the “permanent” ink, there’s hope.)

Dustin Long: Not happening. Next question.

Daniel McFadin: It would take the Dallas Cowboys winning consecutive Super Bowls and someone reminding me about this article for me to give that serious consideration.

Jerry Bonkowski: My kids talked me into getting a temporary henna tattoo at DisneyWorld once. It was a barbed wire on my right arm. Let’s just say this: it looks good on Pamela Anderson, but me, meh, not so much. Like Dustin said, “not happening” any day, any way.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital to sponsor Tyler Reddick in multiple races

By Daniel McFadinFeb 20, 2018, 3:06 PM EST
JR Motorsports announced a new sponsor for driver Tyler Reddick beginning this weekend in the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Reddick, who won the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, will be sponsored by Nationwide Children’s Hospital for five races this season.

The hospital, located in Columbus, Ohio, is one of America’s largest pediatric healthcare and research centers delivering care for more than 1.4 million patients each year.

Nationwide is a long-time supporter of owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The branding space on Reddick’s No. 9 Chevrolet on Saturday was made possible through the support of one of JRM’s partners, which made a donation to Nationwide Children’s in memory of one of its founders, Carolyn Brown.

“Our relationship and commitment to Nationwide Children’s Hospital goes much deeper than this partnership,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports, in a press release. “The work they do is invaluable, and we are honored to partner alongside them and be continued advocates of their mission. Theirs is a cause that all of us at JR Motorsports, and our partners, are firmly supportive of.”

Reddick, a two-time winner in the Xfinity Series, is in his first year with JR Motorsports.

“I know how important Nationwide Children’s Hospital is to Dale and Amy (Earnhardt), Kelley and everyone at JR Motorsports,” said Reddick in a press release. “I’m proud to be supporting their cause and it’s been eye-opening to learn about the tremendous work they do for children and their families across the country. I’m looking forward to visiting the hospital and meeting their Patient Champions.”

Saturday’s Rinnai 250 begins at 2 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

