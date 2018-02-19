Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Richard Childress Racing

Social Roundup: The day after the Daytona 500

By Daniel McFadinFeb 19, 2018, 10:37 AM EST
Just over 15 hours have elapsed since Austin Dillon won the 60th Daytona 500 for Richard Childress Racing.

Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet is now on display at Daytona International Speedway’s museum.

It will stay there until next February, when it’s dethroned by the winning car of the 61st Daytona 500.

The winning team posed with the car Monday morning.

And the whirlwind media tour for the new Daytona 500 winner had gotten underway.

While Dillon, owner Richard Childress and crew chief Justin Alexander are still in Daytona, other members of RCR are trickling back to the team’s headquarters in Welcome, North Carolina.

Employees arriving there Monday morning were greeted with a sign congratulating RCR and ECR engines on the victory, which is the third Daytona 500 win for RCR.

William O’Dea, a spotter for Matt Tifft in the Xfinity Series and Ty Dillon in the Cup Series, shared a picture of the sign.

Aric Almirola, who was leading the race at the white flag before wrecking on the backstretch from contact with Dillon, wouldn’t change a thing about how he raced.

And there’s no hard feelings between Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney after aggressive racing between them resulted in a crash with two laps left in the original distance of the race.

Check back for more.

 

Austin Dillon, No. 3 team celebrated Daytona 500 win with tattoos

By Dustin LongFeb 19, 2018, 11:25 AM EST
3 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Austin Dillon celebrated his Daytona 500 win with his team with tattoos and Tex-Mex.

A restaurant across the street from Daytona International Speedway opened its doors after hours Sunday night for Dillon and his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team to gather and rejoice over their win a few hours earlier. Dillon arrived still in his driver’s uniform.

The celebration moved on to a tattoo parlor where Dillon and other members of his team added body art.

Dillon’s tattoo said Daytona 500 champion on it. He had the artist design it off the winner’s hat he received.

So where is the tattoo?

“You’ll never be able to see it,’’ Dillon said. “It’s a pretty cool looking tattoo. (Wife) Whitney is probably the only one who is going to see it for a while.

“A lot of the guys got tattoos last night. Everybody was lined up. It was cool.’’

It just made Monday morning a bit painful.

“It hurts,’’ Dillon said. “It feels OK this morning. One of the boys smacked me on the butt when I came over this morning. (I was like) easy guys.’’

Tattoos have provided a bond for Dillon and friends. Three years ago, Dillon and friends went to Daytona during a break in the season to relax. The last night there, they decided to get a tattoo.  The plan was for each member to draw a tattoo and they would put each in a hat. Whatever one picked would be their tattoo.

Dillon’s father, Mike, interceded.

“He said if you’re going to get something, you need to all get the same thing,’’ Dillon said. “That’s when we came up with the wolf howling at the moon.’’

They were a wolfpack.

But there was another issue.

Some people wanted to put a No. 3 in the image. Not everyone was in agreement.

A suggestion was made to put a Roman numeral 3 — III. 

“It put our own little spin on the 3,’’ Dillon told NBC Sports. “It looks cool.’’

 and on Facebook

Déjà vu: Lucky penny once again rides with the No. 3 to Daytona 500 victory

By Daniel McFadinFeb 19, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Twenty years ago, Dale Earnhardt Sr. won his only Daytona 500 with a lucky charm on-board his No. 3 Chevrolet.

Glued to his dashboard was a penny given to him by then 6-year-old Wessa Miller the day before the race.

On Sunday, Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 returned to Daytona’s victory lane in a Cup Series race for the first time since Earnhardt’s historic day.

Austin Dillon, the grandson of team owner Richard Childress, took the checkered flag after contact between him and race leader Aric Almirola on the last lap resulted in Almirola wrecking.

Glued on the left side of dashboard in Dillon’s Chevrolet was his own lucky penny, also given to him by a young fan.

“We did an autograph session before the Clash (on Thursday), and a lot of fans were there, and some kids that I don’t think they knew a whole lot about racing, but they were enjoying themselves,” Dillon said Sunday night.

One of the fans was a seven or eight-year-old boy wearing a white Ford hat.

“I said, ‘Man, you’ve got to take that off,'” Dillon recalled. “I signed my hat, gave it to him, and said, ‘Now, look, I’ve got to be your favorite driver, right?’  And he’s like, ‘All right, cool, I’ve got you now.'”

On Friday, Dillon encountered the boy standing at the fence of the Cup garage. He wore the hat Dillon had signed.

“He yelled at me, and I turned, I seen he had my hat on.  So I was like, sweet.  He’s like, ‘Hey, I got this for you.’  It was a lucky penny.  Put it in the car, and it’s sitting on the dash right now, and it’s pretty special.  I think that’s really cool.  I’ve never been that superstitious in my life, but my grandfather is very superstitious, so I listened to him in the race, I ran the bottom more, I found a lucky penny, and it just worked out tonight, I guess.”

The penny that was given to Earnhardt is still in the car that won in 1998. It sits in the Richard Childress Racing Museum in Welcome, North Carolina.

Dillon’s penny will also remain where it was glued as the car is displayed in Daytona’s museum for the next 12 months.

“I think that penny deserves to stay with its owner, the car, so it’s going to stick right there,” Dillon said. “You guys can go check it out. I’d like to find that kid, though.  Maybe I can ‑‑ if somebody knows (him), if you could get him to the track tomorrow, that would be really cool.”

Long: Past, present come together for thrilling Daytona 500 finish

By Dustin LongFeb 19, 2018, 12:10 AM EST
1 Comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — The kids paid homage to history and became part of it after Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Against a purplish sky, as day transitioned to night at Daytona International Speedway, the scoring towers blazed with the No. 3 and No. 43 in the top two spots. Not since April 1987 at Bristol have those iconic numbers stood together atop the results of a NASCAR Cup race.

But instead of Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty in those cars, it was Austin Dillon piloting the No. 3 to the victory and rookie Darrell Wallace Jr. driving the No. 43 to a runner-up finish.

And in a nod to the sport’s rough-and-tumble days, the car ahead of the No. 3 on the final lap spun out of the lead after contact. A trail of sparks and smoke produced the lasting image of Aric Almirola’s car instead of it covered in confetti in Victory Lane.

Almirola, though, held no grudge against Dillon.

After all, that’s just racin’.

That’s what the public wants. The sport has faced a tug-of-war with fans ton how to make the racing more exciting. Older fans long for past days, recalling the rivalries but overlooking that the competition wasn’t always so balanced. New fans need more to keep engaged.

Stages were added last year to enhance the racing. It created chaos Sunday. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and youngsters Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Ty Dillon were eliminated through no fault of their own in a crash just before the first stage ended.

That was one of four multi-car crashes. Each time wayward cars avoided the path Dillon and Wallace took.

Then again, both Dillon and Wallace have taken their own paths through the years.

Dillon, the grandson of car owner Richard Childress, drove the No. 3 when he raced as a child. To NASCAR fans that number represented Earnhardt and became sacred after his death on the last lap of this race in 2001.

Childress admits he was “ready to get out of the sport” after the death of his best friend. What was left? His friend was gone.

“The relationship that him and Dale Earnhardt had was a friendship that you don’t find every day,’’ Dillon said. “I mean, it’s one of those friendships, a best friend that you trust and you love. I could tell how much as I grew older their friendship meant and still wears on him because he misses him.’’

Childress recalled a conversation he and Earnhardt had on a mountain in New Mexico during a hunting trip. The two men reflected upon their mortality. They agreed to go on if something happened to the other.

With that, Childress kept racing through the sadness and emptiness.

Then something came along to lift Childress’ spirits. His grandsons Austin and Ty. Both played sports but followed their father into racing. Childress backed them in the early days and groomed them, hoping they could carry Richard Childress Racing further.

As Austin Dillon progressed, he and Childress had a conversation about the No. 3. Dillon still used it but the closer he moved to NASCAR’s national series, the touchier the subject was for some.

“That was Dale’s number,’’ Childress reminded Austin.

“No it isn’t,’’ Austin told pop-pop. “It’s your number. You drove it, and that’s why I want to do it.’’

Childress was convinced that Dillon should continue to drive it in the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series. The number had not run a Cup race since Earnhardt’s death on Feb. 18, 2001. Until Austin did in 2014.

For Wallace, who has raced since a child, it is race that sets him apart.

He became the first African-American to compete in the Daytona 500 since Wendell Scott in 1969. Wallace’s achievement earned a tweet from Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton wishing him well.

“I got weak at the knees,’’ Wallace said.

Before he climbed into his car, Wallace was given the phone. Former Major League Baseball home run record holder Hank Aaron wanted to wish him good luck.

“Just knowing that people are tuning in and hopefully noticing the new face and the new change that’s coming to NASCAR and they get behind it and support it. Just exciting,’’ Wallace said.

Still, both drivers — essentially teammates with Richard Childress Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports in an alliance — were not the main story entering the 60th running of this race.

Dillon didn’t have time to ponder such things before Sunday’s race.

He was trying to console his wife about 90 minutes before the race. Dillon couldn’t understand why his wife cried as they prayed with family members in their motorhome.

‘’Are you okay?’’ Dillon asked Whitney. “What’s wrong?’’

Dillon’s words were not soothing.

“She kind of got mad at me for like, why are you crying,’’ he said. “She stormed off. So I walked back to the bathroom, like, ‘Babe, what’s wrong? Why are you crying?’’

“I get emotional when it comes to you,’’ Whitney told him.

“That’s good, but it’s okay, I’m going to be okay, it’s all good,’’ Dillon reassured. “We had it out there for a second, and I was like, ‘Look, before I get in this race car, my mind has got to be right, so tell me you love me.’ And she’s like, ‘I love you. That’s why I’m crying.’ ’’

Then she told him something else.

“This one is not going to be easy,’’ she said of the race.

“You’re not going to lead every lap and be up front much, but you’re going to do it when it’s clutch, you’re going to win when it matters, on the last lap,’’ she said.

It wasn’t just Whitney’s words with him. He had a lucky penny in his car — just as Earnhardt had in the No. 3 car when he won the 1998 Daytona 500.

Dillon got the penny earlier this week while doing an autograph session outside the garage. A child in a white Ford hat came through the line. Dillon, a Chevrolet driver, took off his hat, signed it and gave it to the child.

“I’ve got to be your favorite driver, right?’’ Dillon told the child he estimated to be 8 years old.

The next day, Dillon saw the child wearing his hat outside the garage fence. Dillon approached him. The child gave Dillon a penny that he put in his car.

Between Whitney’s words and the penny, Dillon only led only the final lap. Actually, he led less than half a lap, taking the lead after the contact with Almirola.

“I guess I could have lifted and gave it to him,’’ Dillon said. “I guess that was my other option, give up a Daytona 500 ring that I’m wearing. I don’t know, I’m glad he’s not mad. If he needs to do it to me at Talladega for everybody to feel good, I’ve got a Daytona 500 championship trophy, ring, whatever. I don’t care. I’ve got the 3 back in Victory Lane.’’

Back where Dillon was in 1998 as a 7-year-old, celebrating Earnhardt’s win that day and collecting all the sponsor hats the team wore.

Sunday, they were in Victory Lane for him. Childress and the team laughed, sprayed champagne and celebrated a night they hadn’t enjoyed after the Daytona 500 since last winning it in 2007.

As the team members posed for pictures with their sponsor hats, they didn’t raise their index finger to signal they were No. 1 as they cheered.

They didn’t raise two fingers for the number of Cup wins Dillon now has.

They raised three fingers.

 and on Facebook

Keeping pace with ‘The King’? Hard to do after second at Daytona

Getty Images
By Nate RyanFeb 18, 2018, 9:42 PM EST
3 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – For perhaps the first time in NASCAR history, “The King” wasn’t signing autographs.

“No, ain’t got time now buddy,” Richard Petty, smiling broadly but striding briskly below his famous black cowboy hat, said to a fan holding up a sharpie and program as he entered the pit lane at Daytona International Speedway, urgently searching for his famous No. 43 Chevrolet.

The 80-year-old’s purposeful pace finally slowed as he reached crew chief Drew Blickensderfer, who informed Petty why his car was nowhere to be found – because driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace was involved in a postrace crash with Denny Hamlin.

“Did we beat him?” Petty asked.

“Yeah, we beat him,” Blickensderfer said.

Petty smiled while dropping his shades off his nose, turned on his heels and made a beeline back down the pit lane and into the garage, where he waved to throngs of fans cheering from the Fan Deck above while turning down three more autograph-seekers.

He paused briefly to escape the path of a wrecker towing the battered No. 43 back to the hauler and then tore off again for the care center.

Most you’ve walked in a while, King? “You got that! Damn right.”

He disappeared inside the care center and then emerged with Wallace, whom he gave a bear hug. He chatted briefly with family members and kept smiling while staring up at the scoring pylon before wandering over to some waiting reporters with a playfully gruff, “What do you want?”

Not a bad start to the season, huh?

“Almost,” Petty said. “(Wallace) was laying in there, and they was checking his blood pressure, and I walked in and said, ‘What was the last thing I told you?’ ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘Don’t tear up my car.’ He just went out. I think his blood pressure went to 330!

“I wasn’t going to blame him. That’s for dang sure.”

Wallace, who placed a career-best second as the highest-finishing African-American in the 60-year history of the Daytona 500, later recounted his version of events.

“My heart is still pumping over that, sitting on the cot in the infield care center,” Wallace said. “(Petty) walks in livid, and he first thing he said, what’s the first thing I told you, with a very stern attitude and look, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm,’ and he says, ‘I told you not to wreck the car,’ and I was like, ‘I didn’t do it.’  So we shared a good laugh, and he come in and gave me a big hug after that.

“To see the smile on his face, I think you had to be there to experience that moment.”

The smile never left Petty’s face, which lit up when asked to describe Wallace’s performance.

“They’d make pit stops because they was adjusting the car, and he’d run himself back up to sixth, seventh,” Petty said. “He probably passed more cars than anybody. But he was in the race all day long. That was good. It was a good day for us.”

And a good day for NASCAR’s old guard. Petty’s eyes lit up when he gestured at the two numbers, 3 and 43, atop the infield scoring pylon. During the offseason, Richard Petty Motorsports relocated to Welcome, N.C., in a tight-knit alliance with Richard Childress Racing, and Daytona indicated the partnership already was working with Wallace delivering a crucial shove that carried Austin Dillon to an historic victory in the No. 3.

“Three and 43, been a long time since we’ve seen them at the top of the board, ain’t it,” Petty said. “That’s great. Was a good start for Chevrolet and good start with us with them. And good deal for Childress, because I can tell him the reason he won, we pushed him to it!”

It also could be a critical shove for a team that is hunting for sponsorship. Wallace scored RPM’s best finish since Aric Almirola’s July 2014 victory at Daytona.

“This shouldn’t hurt anything,” Petty said. “If we could have won the race, it would have been better, but second is the best thing besides winning. He was in the race all day long. That made us feel good.”

The seven-time champion seems to be in great spirits ever since hiring the 24-year-old Wallace, who said he served as Petty’s “Uber driver” for a Saturday night dinner.

“We were just making small talk, no cameras there,” Wallace said. “He’s been here since Day 1 running on the beaches, and ever since this was built, and just hearing all that just was like, ‘Wow.’ First of all, I wasn’t even born yet, wasn’t even a thought yet.  My parents were just born.  Just kind of showing his age there, and just hearing what he had to talk about.”

After Wallace excelled in a four-race audition substituting for an injured Almirola last season, RPM hired him last November. Petty has said Wallace puts the team in step with the new generation of fresh faces in Cup this season.

Does he also provide the car owner with extra energy?

“I’m trying to give him energy,” Petty said. “I’ve got plenty!”

Someone told him he had just proved that on his dash through the pits.

“Nobody could keep up,” he said with a wink.