Getty Images

Darrell Wallace Jr. picks up sponsor for Atlanta Cup race

By Daniel McFadinFeb 19, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Darrell Wallace Jr. followed up the biggest day of his racing career with a new sponsor announcement.

A day after finishing second in the Daytona 500, it was announced that Wallace and his No. 43 Chevrolet will be sponsored by Driving 101 in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Driving 101 operates the NASCAR Racing Experience, Richard Petty Driving Experience and Mario Andretti Racing Experience.

The NASCAR Racing Experience will be on the hood of Wallace’s car.

The NASCAR Racing Experience is an experiential racing company offering realistic racing programs to motorsports fans at 19 tracks across the United States. The Mario Andretti Racing Experience is held at 15 tracks.

“It’s great to see partners coming on board to support us,” Wallace said in a press release. “I’m all about getting fans involved in racing, and nobody does that better than the NASCAR Racing Experience. They allow fans to race the cars we drive. It’s the best way to get on the same track and in the same cars we race. That’s really cool and I’m pumped they are on our car this weekend.”

Wallace is the first full-time African-American driver in the Cup Series since Wendell Scott in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

He became the first to compete in the Daytona 500 since Scott in 1969.

His finish Sunday came in just his fifth Cup start.

Entry lists for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series at Atlanta

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 19, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
The 2018 season continues this weekend for all three of NASCAR’s national series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The weekend includes a double-header for the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series on Saturday.

It all leads up to the Cup Series and the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday.

Here’s the entry lists for each race.

Cup Series

There are 36 cars on the entry list for the Cup race.

Justin Marks is entered into the No. 51 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing.

A driver is not listed on the No. 15 Chevrolet owned by Premium Motorsports.

Gray Gaulding is slated to drive BK Racing’s No. 23 Toyota.

Last year, Brad Keselowski led the final seven laps to win his first race at Atlanta. He beat Kyle Larson and Matt Kenseth.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity Series

There are 43 cars entered into the Rinnai 250.

Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Ty Dillon are the only full-time Cup drivers entered.

Tommy Joe Martins is entered into the No. 8 Chevrolet owned by B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

Austin Cindric will drive the No. 12 Ford owned by Team Penske.

Kyle Benjamin will drive Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

John Hunter Nemechek will make his first start in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet.

Chase Briscoe will make his Xfinity Series debut in the No. 60 Ford owned by Roush Fenway Racing.

Last year, Kyle Busch won this race over Keselowski and Harvick after leading 26 of 163 laps from the pole.

Click here for the entry list.

Truck Series

There are 34 entries into the Active Pest Control 200.

Busch will make his first start of the year in his No. 4 Toyota.

Joe Nemechek is entered in the No. 8 Chevrolet.

Two entries, the No. 0 Chevrolet owned by Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing and the No. 1 Chevrolet owned by TJL Motorsports, do not have drivers announced yet.

Last year, Christopher Bell won this race from the pole after leading 99 of 130 laps. He beat Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter.

Click here for entry list.

Overlooked stories from the Daytona 500

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 19, 2018, 1:52 PM EST
The two defining stories coming out of the 60th Daytona 500 are Austin Dillon’s win and Darrell Wallace Jr.’s historic runner-up finish.

But there were 38 other drivers in the “Great American Race” with a few having career days at the 2.5-mile track.

Here’s a look at some of the overlooked stories of the race.

JTG-Daugherty Racing

The two-car team put both of its entries in the top 10 for the second year in a row.

A.J. Allmendinger brought his No. 47 Chevrolet home in 10th while Chris Buescher and his No. 37 Chevrolet finished fifth. It was Buescher’s seventh top 10 of his career.

Michael McDowell

In his first start with Front Row Motorsports, McDowell drove his No. 34 Ford to a ninth-place finish.

It is McDowell’s sixth top-10 finish in 250 Cup starts. It’s his second straight top 10 at Daytona after earning a career-best fourth-place finish last July.

It is FRM’s third top 10 at Daytona in 49 combined starts at the track.

Justin Marks

Though he didn’t finish on the lead lap, Marks still managed to earn the best of finish of his four-race Cup career.

Driving the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing and Premium Motorsports, Marks finished 12th. Previously he had finishes of 40th (Talladega, 2017) and 30th (Sonoma, 2013 and 2015).

Marks, 37, also led his first lap in Cup competition on Sunday.

Gray Gaulding

Driving BK Racing’s No. 23 Toyota, Gaulding made his first start in the Daytona 500 and finished 20th.

It capped off a week where Gaulding did not make a qualifying attempt for the race and BK Racing filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy the day of the qualifying duels.

Mark Thompson

A veteran of 100 ARCA Racing Series races, the 66-year-old driver from Cartersville, Georgia, made just his third Cup Series start on Sunday and his first in the Daytona 500. The race was also his final start in any racing series.

A Vietnam war veteran, Thompson drove the No. 66 for Carl Long to a 22nd-place finish.

Thanks to wrecks, Thompson finished ahead of Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, William Byron, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

His previous two starts, in 1992 at Pocono and last year at Talladega, resulted in DNFs.

Thompson, who won the pole for the 2015 ARCA race at Daytona, failed to qualify for the Pepsi 400 at Daytona in 1993 and the 1994 Daytona 500.

D.J. Kennington

Making his second start in the Daytona 500, the Canadian driver earned his career-best result in six Cup starts when he placed 24th.

It topped his 26th-place finish last November at Phoenix.

Austin Dillon, No. 3 team celebrated Daytona 500 win with tattoos

By Dustin LongFeb 19, 2018, 11:25 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Austin Dillon celebrated his Daytona 500 win with his team with tattoos and Tex-Mex.

A restaurant across the street from Daytona International Speedway opened its doors after hours Sunday night for Dillon and his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team to gather and rejoice over their win a few hours earlier. Dillon arrived still in his driver’s uniform.

The celebration moved on to a tattoo parlor where Dillon and other members of his team added body art.

Dillon’s tattoo said Daytona 500 champion on it. He had the artist design it off the winner’s hat he received.

So where is the tattoo?

“You’ll never be able to see it,’’ Dillon said. “It’s a pretty cool looking tattoo. (Wife) Whitney is probably the only one who is going to see it for a while.

“A lot of the guys got tattoos last night. Everybody was lined up. It was cool.’’

It just made Monday morning a bit painful.

“It hurts,’’ Dillon said. “It feels OK this morning. One of the boys smacked me on the butt when I came over this morning. (I was like) easy guys.’’

Tattoos have provided a bond for Dillon and friends. Three years ago, Dillon and friends went to Daytona during a break in the season to relax. The last night there, they decided to get a tattoo.  The plan was for each member to draw a tattoo and they would put each in a hat. Whatever one picked would be their tattoo.

Dillon’s father, Mike, interceded.

“He said if you’re going to get something, you need to all get the same thing,’’ Dillon said. “That’s when we came up with the wolf howling at the moon.’’

They were a wolfpack.

But there was another issue.

Some people wanted to put a No. 3 in the image. Not everyone was in agreement.

A suggestion was made to put a Roman numeral 3 — III. 

“It put our own little spin on the 3,’’ Dillon told NBC Sports. “It looks cool.’’

Social Roundup: The day after the Daytona 500

Richard Childress Racing
By Daniel McFadinFeb 19, 2018, 10:37 AM EST
Just over 15 hours have elapsed since Austin Dillon won the 60th Daytona 500 for Richard Childress Racing.

Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet is now on display at Daytona International Speedway’s museum.

It will stay there until next February, when it’s dethroned by the winning car of the 61st Daytona 500.

The winning team posed with the car Monday morning.

And the whirlwind media tour for the new Daytona 500 winner had gotten underway.

While Dillon, owner Richard Childress and crew chief Justin Alexander are still in Daytona, other members of RCR are trickling back to the team’s headquarters in Welcome, North Carolina.

Employees arriving there Monday morning were greeted with a sign congratulating RCR and ECR engines on the victory, which is the third Daytona 500 win for RCR.

William O’Dea, a spotter for Matt Tifft in the Xfinity Series and Ty Dillon in the Cup Series, shared a picture of the sign.

And the town of Welcome shared in greeting the winners back home.

Aric Almirola, who was leading the race at the white flag before wrecking on the backstretch from contact with Dillon, wouldn’t change a thing about how he raced.

And there’s no hard feelings between Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney after aggressive racing between them resulted in a crash with two laps left in the original distance of the race.

Check back for more.

 