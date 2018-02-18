Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch suffers apparent tire failure, hits wall, falls 3 laps down in Daytona 500

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 18, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Kyle Busch’s Daytona 500 victory hopes hit the wall – literally – on Lap 50 in Sunday’s race.

Busch was heading into Turn 3 when it appeared his left front tire blew out, causing his car began to spin and made contact with D.J. Kennington.

It was the second tire blowout Busch had in the race.

Both the impact with Kennington, as well as when Busch backed into the wall, caused much of the rear of his Toyota Camry to pull away from the car. He entered pit road with it hanging behind him.

Busch went three laps down of the leaders. He’s currently scored 39th in the 40-car field.

Another big one at Daytona: Chase Elliott, Danica out of race; several others involved

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 18, 2018, 5:02 PM EST
A second big wreck has occurred with 87 laps remaining in Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Chase Elliott was running second when he was clipped in the rear by Brad Keselowski and drove head-on into the outside wall in a very hard hit in Turn 4. Elliott exited the car under his own power.

“I just wanted a shot there at the end,” Elliott said. “Tough circumstances. Was trying to feel (Ryan) Blaney out, see what he wanted to do, how aggressive he was going to be. I had a big push and got light at the wrong time. Didn’t make the right move.”

Others involved in the wreck were Keselowski, Danica Patrick in her final NASCAR race, Kevin Harvick, Kasey Kahne, 2017 NASCAR Cup champ Martin Truex Jr. and David Ragan.

“I said earlier today, I feel like the whole-thing was picture-perfect with GoDaddy on the car and being green, but I guess it was just not meant to be,” Patrick said. “We raced it, it was competitive, that’s all you can do. That’s the gamble about Daytona. It can go so well and it can go so awful. I still have one more (race). It’s not a stock car, but I still have one more (in the Indianapolis 500 on May 27.”

Added Keselowski to Fox,” I was trying to make a move under the 24 and he started to come down and my run was too strong, I could do anything. I don’t think I made contact, although I might have. It happened so fast. Too many moves and the cars aren’t stable enough to take that. It just comes together and it’s disappointing for everybody.”

Elliott, Patrick, Keselowski are out of the race due to the damage to their cars.

Stage 1 of Daytona 500 ends with crash; Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones and more eliminated

By Daniel McFadinFeb 18, 2018, 4:23 PM EST
Kurt Busch, the defending champion of the the Daytona 500, won Stage 1 of the race as a multi-car wreck broke out on the backstretch.

The wreck occurred on Lap 60, the last lap of the stage. It included Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr and Ty Dillon.

The crash began when Ryan Blaney was trying to pass Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Blaney made contact with Stenhouse, who shot up the track but was able to save his car. But the action caused a chain reaction behind them that started the wreck.

Johnson, eliminated in the crash, crashed out of all three of his races during Speedweeks.

“I think there was some great racing throughout,” Johnson told Fox. “But unfortunately, many thought that was the black and white checkered flag, not the green and white checkered flag. So, Lap 59 to be throwing blocks and stuff like that, that’s how you get a lot of wrecked race cars.”

Later, outside the infield care center, Johnson said, “I’m not sure everybody was thinking big picture and really using their head.”

Byron, Larson and Truex were able to continue. Dillon was eliminated, as was Johnson, Jones and Suarez.

The crash continues back luck for Joe Gibbs Racing. Kyle Busch is multiple laps down after losing his left-side tire twice. The second time, on Lap 50,  resulted in a three-car crash.

Denny Hamlin is back on the lead lap after falling one lap down after being help a lap for pitting outside his box.

“Things were getting a little crazy for the end of the stage, Suarez told Fox. “I thought I was going to be safer (in the front), but I guess they were just over-aggressive.”

Bubba Wallace gets pre-race good luck call from baseball legend Hank Aaron

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 18, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
Just before Dale Earnhardt Jr. issued the command to start engines, Bubba Wallace took a phone call from Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

How cool is that?

Here’s what Aaron — a native of Mobile, Alabama, just like Bubba — had to say to Wallace, who is racing in the legendary No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports.

 

Brad Keselowski’s dog lost and found prior to Daytona 500

By Daniel McFadinFeb 18, 2018, 2:28 PM EST
Brad Keselowski‘s family had a brief scare in the final hours before the Daytona 500 when they lost and found their dog, Tess.

Keselowski’s wife, Paige, tweeted at 1:47 p.m. ET that the small dog had gone missing.

But Amy Earnhardt, the wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., announced the dog had been located and was safe and sound less than half an hour later.

Green flag for the Daytona 500 is set for 3:05 p.m. ET on Fox.