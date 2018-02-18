Kyle Busch suffers apparent tire failure, hits wall, falls 3 laps down in Daytona 500

A second big wreck has occurred with 87 laps remaining in Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Chase Elliott was running second when he was clipped in the rear by Brad Keselowski and drove head-on into the outside wall in a very hard hit in Turn 4. Elliott exited the car under his own power.

“I just wanted a shot there at the end,” Elliott said. “Tough circumstances. Was trying to feel (Ryan) Blaney out, see what he wanted to do, how aggressive he was going to be. I had a big push and got light at the wrong time. Didn’t make the right move.”

Others involved in the wreck were Keselowski, Danica Patrick in her final NASCAR race, Kevin Harvick, Kasey Kahne, 2017 NASCAR Cup champ Martin Truex Jr. and David Ragan.

“I said earlier today, I feel like the whole-thing was picture-perfect with GoDaddy on the car and being green, but I guess it was just not meant to be,” Patrick said. “We raced it, it was competitive, that’s all you can do. That’s the gamble about Daytona. It can go so well and it can go so awful. I still have one more (race). It’s not a stock car, but I still have one more (in the Indianapolis 500 on May 27.”

Added Keselowski to Fox,” I was trying to make a move under the 24 and he started to come down and my run was too strong, I could do anything. I don’t think I made contact, although I might have. It happened so fast. Too many moves and the cars aren’t stable enough to take that. It just comes together and it’s disappointing for everybody.”

Elliott, Patrick, Keselowski are out of the race due to the damage to their cars.