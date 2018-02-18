Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

After ‘rough year,’ Rick Hendrick seeks to change fortunes with new approach

By Dustin LongFeb 18, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Even with a Cup championship two years ago, it was evident that Hendrick Motorsports’ performance was slipping.

Victories came less frequently. Then last year, stage wins were rare and other teams led more laps.

“None of us were happy about last year,’’ car owner Rick Hendrick said. “It was a rough year, when you go to the race track and you just don’t think you can win. You’re average, and you’re just not leading laps. We didn’t lead laps, and that’s not us.’’

The question was what could be done to return the sport’s winningest organization in the past quarter century to its dominant ways.

The answer was to change the culture.

A four-car operation, Hendrick Motorsports had morphed into two two-car entities. It made it easier for the teams to slip into that direction working in separate buildings. The literal walls helped create virtual barriers for the organization.

“It’s all about information sharing these days,’’ said Jeff Gordon, who operates at Hendrick in an executive-level position. “You’d be surprised how that gap can be created even when one shop is 60 to 70 yards away from the next shop and now that’s not the case. We’ll see if it works the way that they hope that it will, but I think it’s definitely going to improve.’’

The struggles were evident last year. Hendrick Motorsports’ four victories — three by Jimmie Johnson and one by Kasey Kahne — were its fewest since 2000.

Last year also continued a decline in victories for Hendrick. The organization won 13 races in 2014, nine in 2015, five in 2016 and four last year.

Hendrick’s nine wins the past two seasons tied for fourth among Cup teams. Joe Gibbs Racing had 20 victories during the same time.

Such struggles were reinforced at the banquet in Las Vegas.

“I left there pissed off,’’ Johnson said. “That sucked. I knew after we got eliminated from the Round of 8, I knew our championship hopes were closed. To relive the highlight reels, all of that, it’s like, ‘Damn, I want to be that guy. I want to get back and be that guy.’ ’’

For Johnson to again be that guy and Hendrick Motorsports to again be unquestionably the sport’s elite team, Hendrick had to make changes.

That meant the teams working closer together, restructuring upper management and changes to the driver lineup.

Johnson, 42, is the only one among Hendrick’s four drivers this season who has won in Cup. He’s also old enough to be the father of his three teammates — 24-year-old Daytona 500 pole-sitter Alex Bowman, 22-year-old Chase Elliott and 20-year-old rookie William Byron.

They’re leaning on him but Johnson admits they could show him some things as well.

I think it’s going to be important for me to understand their language, how they describe things, then understanding how to put that into the way I describe a car, the sensations I’m looking for,’’ the seven-time champion said.Their effort level is going to be really high. We might get some inconsistent feedback getting started until they can dial in at 100 percent and identify with that. But I’m excited for a fresh perspective.’’

That’s the key for the organization in all areas — a fresh perspective.

After shuffling duties for some executives last year, Hendrick needed to change how his race team operated.

“We want to live together, we want to be in one area, we want to have the best guys setting up the plate, building all the cars the same, working in the wind tunnel and sharing,’’ Hendrick said.

“I’m excited about it. I think when you see the guys in the garage, they’re working together. They’re all working on the cars together. And so it’s kind of tearing down the walls of one team versus the other team. So you guys won’t have to ask me, why is the 48 car getting all the good stuff and the 9 car is not, and the sponsors won’t, either, because they’re all the same.’’

But why did it get this way? The notion of an organization operating as one is not new. Toyota turned it into a championship effort last year with Furniture Row Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing working as one in many areas. Team Penske and Wood Brothers also used that model, helping the Wood Brothers win a race last  year for the first time since 2011.

Former Hendrick crew chief Ray Evernham understands the challenge his boss faced in not making a change earlier.

“Anytime you go into a cultural that has the legacy of winning that they do, it’s very hard to change that culture,’’ Evernham said. “Changing cultures is one of the hardest things you’re going to do.

“When you look at the handwriting on the wall, as the money shrinks in this sport, the amount of shared resources has to increase. Rick Hendrick obviously is a smart businessman. He sees that. I think it’s something that he’s wanted to do for a while and met some resistance here and there.’’

Now is the time to see if it works.

“In all of my years in this sport and my company, we have never worked this close together, and it’s something I’ve been wanting to see,’’ Hendrick said. “So the proof is going to be when we get down to the playoffs. There’s some awful good teams in that garage area. There’s some awful good cars that are not going to be in the playoffs. But I think we’re just going to get better and stronger.’’

Staff picks for today’s Daytona 500

By Dustin LongFeb 18, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Daytona 500.

Nate Ryan

Brad Keselowski. With Keselowski starting from the rear in a backup car, am tempted to switch to Chase Elliott. But Keselowski proved in The Clash that he’s too good to have this race elude him much longer.

Dustin Long

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. After winning two restrictor-plate races last year, he returns to Victory Lane to open the season.

Daniel McFadin

Ten years after Ryan Newman gave Team Penske its first Daytona 500 win, Brad Keselowski delivers the third.

Jerry Bonkowski

Brad Keselowski. He’s come close to winning the 500 several times. If he can overcome starting from the rear and misses any late “big ones,” he and the No. 2 will wind up in victory lane.

Formula 1 champion wishes Darrell Wallace Jr. good luck in Daytona 500

By Dustin LongFeb 18, 2018, 11:31 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Four-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton tweeted a good luck note to Darrell Wallace Jr. a few hours before Wallace competed in his first Daytona 500.

Wallace will become the first African-American to compete in the Daytona 500 since Wendell Scott in 1969.

Wallace will start the race seventh in the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports. Wallace posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Cup practice.

Hamilton has expressed an interest in NASCAR. He attended the 2015 season finale in Miami to watch Jeff Gordon race for the championship.

Hamilton said last year that he would like to try NASCAR and expressed an interest in competing in the Daytona 500.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. back at Daytona but enjoying life not in the car

By Dustin LongFeb 18, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start the engines and then watch the Daytona 500 field drive off without him today for the first time since 1999.

No longer a Cup driver, Earnhardt will give the command as grand marshal to begin the season’s biggest race. Earnhardt admits this week has felt different, even liberating in a sense.

“It’s actually been really nice to not have to worry about performance or living up to expectations or your own or someone else’s,’’ Earnhardt said. “It’s been great to get all that off my shoulders.’’

That made Saturday’s 1-2 finish in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports (Tyler Reddick nipping Elliott Sadler) even more enjoyable for Earnhardt, who has said at this point he’s scheduled to run one Xfinity race this season. 

“This is the first race we’ve won on a Saturday I have not had to worry about Sunday,’’ Earnhardt said after the Xfinity race. “I walked around every day of my life with a thousand pounds on my shoulders — what was going to happen, how was I going to run — and I think every driver does that. Now that that’s off my shoulders and I don’t have to worry about that anymore, everything in my life is so much more enjoyable.

“Racing, I loved driving cars on Sunday, but it made everything else sit in the backseat, and it made — everything else was nowhere near as enjoyable as it could have been or should have been maybe because of the pressure I put on myself for Sunday.  But all that out of the way, man, life is — I’m living, I’m loving, I’m having a good time.’’

Earnhardt is keeping busy. He’s about finished filming a renovation of a home in Key West for a show later this year. He’ll leave Monday for South Korea to be a part of NBC Sports’ Olympic broadcast. He has his Xfinity teams and a baby on the way in the spring. And he’ll be a part of NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage.

Earnhardt says he doesn’t know what he’ll be doing for the Olympic broadcast but he’s looking forward to whatever it is.

“I’m a little nervous,’’ Earnhardt said. “But I know that they won’t set me up to fail. They want to have good TV and they’re not going to put me in a position where I won’t be able to somehow help deliver that.

“We’re going to have some fun, and whatever that is, I’ll find out in the very last minute, and the rest of it should be great. I’m going to have a chance to see some of the best athletes in the world do what they do best, and that’ll be an experience that I’ll never forget. So I’m looking forward to that.’’

Daytona 500 start time, TV/Radio, starting lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinFeb 18, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series officially begins its 2018 season today with the 60th Daytona 500.

Alex Bowman will start from the pole and Denny Hamlin starts second.

Danica Patrick starts 28th in her final NASCAR start.

Here’s all the information you need before the race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Dale Earnhardt Jr., the 2004 and 2014 Daytona 500 winner, will give the command to start engines at 2:53 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:05 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (500 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:14 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for clear skies with a high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kurt Busch won the 2017 Daytona 500 for his first victory at Daytona International Speedway. Last July, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Coke Zero 400 for his first victory at Daytona.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.