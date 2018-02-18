Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Daytona 500 team rosters: See who is working the year’s biggest race

By Nate RyanFeb 18, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — There are more than 500 team members working in support of the 40 cars in today’s 60th running of the Daytona 500.

Under a new initiative to limit at-track personnel in 2018, NASCAR is providing a list of team rosters before each race this season. In addition to the crew chief, Cup teams will be permitted 12 road crew members each weekend and a five-member pit crew (which is down a person from last year and also under new regulations).

Click here for the team rosters provided by NASCAR for the Daytona 500.

Teams fielding one to two cars also are allowed three management-style spots (competition vice president, technical director, IT support). Teams fielding three to four cars get those spots plus a fourth staff member for IT.

NASCAR will monitor the rosters by scanning identification chips. It also will use rosters in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series.

Cup teams presented the idea of having a defined number of team members to NASCAR, which helped formalize the structure.

Brad Keselowski’s dog lost and found prior to Daytona 500

Paige Keselowski
By Daniel McFadinFeb 18, 2018, 2:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski‘s family had a brief scare in the final hours before the Daytona 500 when they lost and found their dog, Tess.

Keselowski’s wife, Paige, tweeted at 1:47 p.m. ET that the small dog had gone missing.

But Amy Earnhardt, the wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., announced the dog had been located and was safe and sound less than half an hour later.

Green flag for the Daytona 500 is set for 3:05 p.m. ET on Fox.

Matt Kenseth isn’t racing Daytona, but he still is trolling on Twitter

Matt Kenseth
By Nate RyanFeb 18, 2018, 2:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida —  Matt Kenseth isn’t idling while missing his first Daytona 500 in 18 years, and his wry sense of humor remains very much in gear.

After playfully teasing the NASCAR industry last week about his whereabouts, Kenseth sent another devilish tweet from his family’s vacation to an undisclosed ski slopes (apparently, somewhere with mountains, pine trees and snow).

The two-time Daytona 500 winner usually knew how to avoid trouble in the Great American Race. In 18 stars in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, Kenseth crashed out three times (including his most recent last year).

The ‘little hints’ that helped put Chase Elliott in the No. 9 this season

By Nate RyanFeb 18, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – The biggest number swap of the 2018 season might have started with a few well-timed emojis.

Those were the subtle nudges that Chase Elliott sent via text messages to Rick Hendrick, who said he picked up on those “little hints” in deciding to give the second-generation star the No. 9 that his father, Bill, made famous in a Hall of Fame career.

Elliott drove the past two seasons in the No. 24 Chevrolet. That now belongs to rookie teammate William Bryon, who also inadvertently played a role in the switch.

“I’d always kind of joked with (Hendrick),” Elliott told NBC Sports on the eve of Sunday’s Daytona 500. “William running the No. 9 in Xfinity (last season), he obviously was winning a lot and doing a lot of great things. So I’d always offer up a good text of, ‘That 9 looks good on the track!’ with a winky face. I never expected anything to ever really come of it, but I think he knew that was always my favorite number and I guess he was listening because it turned out good.”

In a recent video posted by Hendrick Motorsports, the team owner explained he had heard Elliott – and the pleas from his swelling fan base (several stars have predicted Elliott will succeed Dale Earnhardt Jr. as Most Popular Driver this season). It still wasn’t an easy decision for Hendrick, who had to mothball the No. 5 that carried his organization to its first victory on April 29, 1984.

“It was tough for me to give up the 5 car,” Hendrick said. “But the world changes. And I know what that meant to Chase, and I know what it meant to Bill Elliott and his family. And I know what it means to the sport.

“You have to look at things beyond what’s in these walls. You have to look at what’s good for NASCAR, and Chase and the 9 car is good for NASCAR. There are a tremendous amount of grassroots fans that pull for Bill Elliott and the 9. But, Chase, I knew from the very beginning, he would drop these little hints. So if it means that much to him, it means that much to the sport and the fans, then I’m all in. I’m excited about the 9, and I’m wanting for that first win.”

Elliott still his seeking his first official points victory in NASCAR’s premier series, but he took the No. 9 to victory lane at Daytona International Speedway in the second of two qualifying races Thursday.

“For me, it’s kind of home, and it’s a number I have a lot of history, and obviously my dad has a lot of history with, but for me, more than anything, it’s where I belong,” he said. “I grew up racing that number. That’s the number I ran that got me to where I am today. So to be able to have that number at the highest level of your sport is pretty special.”

Staff picks for today’s Daytona 500

By Dustin LongFeb 18, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Daytona 500.

Nate Ryan

Brad Keselowski. With Keselowski starting from the rear in a backup car, am tempted to switch to Chase Elliott. But Keselowski proved in The Clash that he’s too good to have this race elude him much longer.

Dustin Long

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. After winning two restrictor-plate races last year, he returns to Victory Lane to open the season.

Daniel McFadin

Ten years after Ryan Newman gave Team Penske its first Daytona 500 win, Brad Keselowski delivers the third.

Jerry Bonkowski

Brad Keselowski. He’s come close to winning the 500 several times. If he can overcome starting from the rear and misses any late “big ones,” he and the No. 2 will wind up in victory lane.