Two drivers sent to rear of Xfinity race for postqualifying failures

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Matt Tifft and Josh Williams will start from the rear of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway after failing the post qualifying height sticks.

Tifft had qualified third in his No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, and Williams’ No. 90 Chevy had been slated to start 27th.

NASCAR already had penalized another RCR team Saturday morning for prequalifying inspection problems on Austin Dillon‘s Chevy, resulting in the ejection of crew chief Nick Harrison and car chief Michael Scearce.

The Xfinity season opener will begin at 2:30 p.m.