Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

NASCAR ejects three crew members from Xfinity garage

By Dustin LongFeb 17, 2018, 8:56 AM EST
NASCAR announced Saturday morning that it ejected three Xfinity crew members for inspection issues before qualifying at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR announced it ejected the crew chief and car chief on Austin Dillon‘s Xfinity team for a rear suspension violation discovered in inspection. Nick Harrison is the team’s crew chief, and Michael Scearce is listed as the team’s car chief on its roster.

NASCAR also announced it ejected the crew chief of Mike Harmon‘s team because the No. 74 car failed pre-qualifying inspection four times. Robert Scott is listed as the team’s crew chief on its roster.

Xfinity qualifying begins at 9:35 a.m. ET Saturday.

Today’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 17, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
A new season dawns today for the Xfinity Series with today’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Here are the details for the race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Dan Draper, Managing Director & Global Head of ETFs, Invesco, will give the command to start engines at 2:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:49 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 120 laps (300 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:30 a.m. Driver introductions are at 2 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race beginning at 2 p.m. Race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for clear skies with a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain.

LAST TIME: Ryan Reed took the lead with two laps to go to win this race last year. Kasey Kahne placed second and Austin Dillon third. In last July’s race, William Byron won, finishing ahead of Elliott Sadler and Dakoda Armstrong.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 9:35 a.m.

Saturday schedule at Daytona capped by Xfinity opener

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 17, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
The Xfinity Series will officially begin its 2018 season today with the PowerShares QQQ 300.

The race is preceded by the final Cup practice session for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Here is today’s schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

SATURDAY

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:35 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying; single car/two rounds (FS1)

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.  — Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

2 p.m. — Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. — Xfinity race PowerShares QQQ 300; 120 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Race results, point standings for Truck Series

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 10:57 PM EST
Johnny Suater won Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway for his 18th career win.

Sauter led 39 laps and beat Justin Haley, Joe Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and Scott Lagasse Jr.

The race was slowed by seven caution for 35 laps and a red flag period that lasted 4 minutes and 20 seconds.

Click here for the race results.

After his race victory and Stage 2 win, Sauter leaves Daytona with the points lead.

He has a 19-point lead over Justin Haley.

The top five is Grant Enfinger (-22), Dalton Sargeant (-22) and Joe Nemechek (-25).

Click here for the points standings.

Johnny Sauter wins Truck Series opener for third Daytona victory

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 9:59 PM EST
Johnny Sauter survived a wreckfest and led the final nine laps to win the Camping World Truck Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

The GMS Racing driver edged teammate Justin Haley and Joe Nemechek as a two-truck crash broke out in the tri-oval.

The victory is Sauter’s third at Daytona and his second in three years.

The top five was completed by Ben Rhodes and Scott Lagasse Jr.

The victory comes just weeks after the wife of Sauter’s crew chief, Joe Shear, Jr., passed away on Dec. 28.

“This is big, this is for Joe, obviously losing Chandra about a month-and-a-half ago,” Sauter told Fox Sports 1. “Couldn’t be more proud of him to overcome something like that.”

Shear told FS1: “This is very, very special here. … She’s looking above us and was in love with racing as much as I was. This is good. She was looking over us and helped us to this win.”

Sauter led 39 of the race’s 100 laps. He took the lead when he dove beneath David Gilliland in Turn 3 with nine to go.

“This is the most unbelievable speedway truck I’ve ever driven,” Sauter said. “My teammates tonight, I felt like we executed flawlessly. At the end there I wasn’t quite sure. I was looking in the mirror and I thought I saw them coming three-wide.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: David Gilliland

STAGE 2 WINNER: Johnny Sauter

WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: Justin Haley finished second in his first start on a restrictor-plate track … Joe Nemechek earned his best Truck Series finish since placing fifth in last season’s Daytona race … Pole-sitter David Gilliland led 30 laps but finished 21st after he got turned into the outside wall by Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Spencer Davis with seven to go and suffered minor damage … Despite spinning as he came to the checkered flag, Jordan Anderson finished ninth for the first top 10 of his career.

WHO HAD A BAD NIGHT: The caution came out on Lap 56 when Grant Enfinger triggered a multi-car wreck when he got loose exiting Turn 4. That caused a chain reaction that collected Jennifer Jo Cobb, Cody Coughlin, Parker Kligerman, Noah Gragson and Dalton Sargeant. Cobb hit the inside wall on the driver’s side but was able to walk away. Enfinger went on to finish sixth … Gragson and Bo Le Mastus were involved in a wreck four laps after the ensuing restart while exiting Turn 4. Gragson finished 23rd, Le Mastus placed 30th in his Truck Series debut. … A caution was issued on Lap 74 when John Hunter Nemechek lost his right-rear tire to body damage. The ensuing crash collected Brett Moffitt, Myatt Snider and Stewart Friesen, Spencer Davis and Austin HillClay Greenfield got loose in Turn 4 with just under 20 to go and collected Matt Crafton, Bryan Dauzat, Korbin Forrister and Hill. The accident resulted in a four minute and 20 second red flag period.

NOTABLE: Sauter’s win is the third in a row for GMS Racing at Daytona. Kaz Grala claimed the victory last season. Sauter started the streak.

FAILED INSPECTION: NASCAR announced that the No. 41 truck of Ben Rhodes failed inspection after the race. The truck was found to be too low. It likely would be an L1 penalty and that carries a points deduction of 10-40 points, a suspension of one to two races for the crew chief and a fine of $5,000 to $20,000. Also the finish does not count toward playoff eligibility (if a tiebreaker is needed).

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “That was badass out there. Probably the most fun I’ve ever had in a truck.,” Justin Haley said.

WHAT’S NEXT: Active Pest Control 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway at 4:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 24 on Fox Sports 1.