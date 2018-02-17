Four Cup teams penalized practice time

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Four cars, including those of Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch, will be docked 15 minutes of time in Saturday’s final Cup practice for inspection issues.
The teams of Busch, Johnson, AJ Allmendinger and Gray Gaulding each will miss the final 15 minutes for failing qualifying inspection twice.
Final Cup practice is from 12:05 – 12:55 p.m. ET today.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Matt Tifft and Josh Williams will start from the rear of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway after failing the post qualifying height sticks.
Tifft had qualified third in his No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, and Williams’ No. 90 Chevy had been slated to start 27th.
NASCAR already had penalized another RCR team Saturday morning for prequalifying inspection problems on Austin Dillon‘s Chevy, resulting in the ejection of crew chief Nick Harrison and car chief Michael Scearce.
The Xfinity season opener will begin at 2:30 p.m.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric won the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway with a lap of 189.310 mph.
He will be joined on the front row by Kyle Larson (188.980 mph).
Matt Tifft, who also drives for RCR, will start third after a lap of 188.917 mph and is followed by Joey Logano (188.253) and Spencer Gallagher (188.131).
All five JR Motorsports drivers advanced to the final round of qualifying. JR Motorsports’ top qualifier was Justin Allgaier. He starts sixth after a lap of 188.115 mph.
Today’s race is scheduled to take the green flag at 2:49 p.m. ET.
A new season dawns today for the Xfinity Series with today’s race at Daytona International Speedway.
Here are the details for the race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Dan Draper, Managing Director & Global Head of ETFs, Invesco, will give the command to start engines at 2:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:49 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 120 laps (300 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:30 a.m. Driver introductions are at 2 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race beginning at 2 p.m. Race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for clear skies with a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain.
LAST TIME: Ryan Reed took the lead with two laps to go to win this race last year. Kasey Kahne placed second and Austin Dillon third. In last July’s race, William Byron won, finishing ahead of Elliott Sadler and Dakoda Armstrong.
NASCAR announced Saturday morning that it ejected three Xfinity crew members for inspection issues before qualifying at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR announced it ejected the crew chief and car chief on Austin Dillon‘s Xfinity team for a rear suspension violation discovered in inspection. Nick Harrison is the team’s crew chief, and Michael Scearce is listed as the team’s car chief on its roster.
NASCAR also announced it ejected the crew chief of Mike Harmon‘s team because the No. 74 car failed pre-qualifying inspection four times. Robert Scott is listed as the team’s crew chief on its roster.
Xfinity qualifying begins at 9:35 a.m. ET Saturday.
