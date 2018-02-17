Four Cup teams penalized practice time

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Four cars, including those of Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch, will be docked 15 minutes of time in Saturday’s final Cup practice for inspection issues.

The teams of Busch, Johnson, AJ Allmendinger and Gray Gaulding each will miss the final 15 minutes for failing qualifying inspection twice.

Final Cup practice is from 12:05 – 12:55 p.m. ET today.

