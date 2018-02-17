Darrell Wallace Jr. fastest in final Daytona 500 practice

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Darrell Wallace Jr. topped the final Cup Series practice session for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The driver of Richard Petty Motorsport’s No. 43 Chevrolet led the session with a top speed of 196.954 mph.

Wallace will start his first Daytona 500 from seventh.

Wallace was followed by Daniel Suarez (196.528), Ryan Newman (196.464), rookie William Byron (196.382) and Jimmie Johnson (196.382).

Trevor Bayne recorded the most laps in the session with 18.

Only 25 cars made a lap in the session.

Suarez was the only Toyota driver to participate in the session.

