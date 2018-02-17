Daniel Hemric wins pole for today’s Xfinity race at Daytona

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric won the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway with a lap of 189.310 mph.

He will be joined on the front row by Kyle Larson (188.980 mph).

Matt Tifft, who also drives for RCR, will start third after a lap of 188.917 mph and is followed by Joey Logano (188.253) and Spencer Gallagher (188.131).

All five JR Motorsports drivers advanced to the final round of qualifying. JR Motorsports’ top qualifier was Justin Allgaier. He starts sixth after a lap of 188.115 mph.

Today’s race is scheduled to take the green flag at 2:49 p.m. ET.

