Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Dustin Long

Barney Visser back at track, still recovering from heart ailment

By Daniel McFadinFeb 17, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Barney Visser won’t be back to full health for at least another three months, but the owner of Furniture Row Racing will attend tomorrow’s Daytona 500 three months after a heart attack scare.

The episode kept Visser from seeing Martin Truex Jr. win the team’s first Cup championship in person.

It occurred on Nov. 4 and he underwent bypass surgery two days later.

“There’s nothing like getting new pipes,” Visser said Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. “As good as I feel now, this is a home run.”

Visser, who has fielded cars in NASCAR since 2005, was back at a track for the first time on Friday.

“I missed the people and the competitive spirit,” Visser said. “I heard the engines fire up the other day, and I realized how much I missed that.”

Visser’s health scare was preceded by six months of angina, a symptom of coronary artery disease.

“It was just a burning lung sensation that would come and go,” Visser said. “So I should have paid more attention to that.  But my arm was numb all night the night before I went in (to the hospital), and usually you get up in the morning and you shake that stuff off, but it just wouldn’t shake off.  So I went into the hospital, and they started running tests and did an angiogram that afternoon, and they couldn’t stent it after ‑‑ they’ll try to stent it if they can, and one of them was 99 percent blocked, and they just couldn’t do it. I had to wait for a bypass on Monday.

“If there was a heart attack, and the doctors in the hospital told me there was, my cardiologist ‑‑ these guys take a lot of pride in this stuff and whether or not the patients have heart ‑‑ he doesn’t think I did because of the numbers, but I think what happened is on the gurney on the way to the angiogram, it just felt like somebody was ripping my chest open, and I started complaining about it, and they handed me a nitroglycerin, and I passed out at that point and don’t remember much after that.  They did the angiogram, and I remember a bossy little woman who was the doctor.  She was an angioplasty specialist, and she was going to do the stent.  Everyone was terrified of her.  That’s all I remember about that.”

Visser said his father underwent bypass surgery 40 years ago. But the team owner said he never thought he wouldn’t make it through the procedure.

Visser believes he’ll have more energy at the race track following his ordeal.

“I feel like I’ll have a little more gas after the race now,” Visser said.  “I remember Claire (B Lang of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) talking to me a few times after wins, and I don’t ‑‑ I just was almost dead.  I didn’t realize how tired I was.  I think it’ll be better now.  I’m looking forward to that.”

 and on Facebook

Darrell Wallace Jr. fastest in final Daytona 500 practice

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 17, 2018, 1:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Darrell Wallace Jr. topped the final Cup Series practice session for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The driver of Richard Petty Motorsport’s No. 43 Chevrolet led the session with a top speed of 196.954 mph.

Wallace will start his first Daytona 500 from seventh.

“We all know that means absolutely nothing, but it feels good,” Wallace said.  I didn’t know we were top of the board there. We were stuck in the back of the pack for a little bit there.  Started making moves late and the pack split up and we started doing pit road runs and the next thing you know we are on top of the board.  I’m like – cool!  I even missed pit road opening looking at the pylon.  That gives us a lot of confidence especially going into this week.  A lot of stories, a lot of headlines being talked about.  To win something is good.”

Wallace was followed by Daniel Suarez (196.528), Ryan Newman (196.464), rookie William Byron (196.382) and Jimmie Johnson (196.382).

Trevor Bayne recorded the most laps in the session with 18.

Only 25 cars made a lap in the session.

Suarez was the only Toyota driver to participate in the session.

Check back for more.

Two drivers sent to rear of Xfinity race for postqualifying failures

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Nate RyanFeb 17, 2018, 12:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Matt Tifft and Josh Williams will start from the rear of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway after failing the post qualifying height sticks.

Tifft had qualified third in his No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, and Williams’ No. 90 Chevy had been slated to start 27th.

NASCAR already had penalized another RCR team Saturday morning for prequalifying inspection problems on Austin Dillon‘s Chevy, resulting in the ejection of crew chief Nick Harrison and car chief Michael Scearce.

The Xfinity season opener will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Daniel Hemric wins pole for today’s Xfinity race at Daytona

Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 17, 2018, 11:12 AM EST
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric won the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway with a lap of 189.310 mph.

He will be joined on the front row by Kyle Larson (188.980 mph).

MORE: Daniel Hemric’s journey aided by loyal mechanic

Matt Tifft, who also drives for RCR, will start third after a lap of 188.917 mph and is followed by Joey Logano (188.253) and Spencer Gallagher (188.131).

All five JR Motorsports drivers advanced to the final round of qualifying. JR Motorsports’ top qualifier was Justin Allgaier. He starts sixth after a lap of 188.115 mph.

Today’s race is scheduled to take the green flag at 2:49 p.m. ET.

Click here for the lineup.

Four Cup teams penalized practice time

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 17, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
1 Comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida —  Four cars, including those of Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch, will be docked 15 minutes of time in Saturday’s final Cup practice for inspection issues.

The teams of Busch, Johnson, AJ Allmendinger and Gray Gaulding each will miss the final 15 minutes for failing qualifying inspection twice.

Final Cup practice is from 12:05 – 12:55 p.m. ET today.

 and on Facebook