Getty Images

Race results, point standings for Truck Series

By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 10:57 PM EST
Johnny Suater won Friday night’s Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway for his 18th career win.

Sauter led 39 laps and beat Justin Haley, Joe Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and Scott Lagasse Jr.

The race was slowed by seven caution for 35 laps and a red flag period that lasted 4 minutes and 20 seconds.

Click here for the race results.

After his race victory and Stage 2 win, Sauter leaves Daytona with the points lead.

He has a 19-point lead over Justin Haley.

The top five is Grant Enfinger (-22), Dalton Sargeant (-22) and Joe Nemechek (-25).

Click here for the points standings.

Johnny Sauter wins Truck Series opener for third Daytona victory

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 9:59 PM EST
Johnny Sauter survived a wreckfest and led the final nine laps to win the Camping World Truck Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

The GMS Racing driver edged teammate Justin Haley and Joe Nemechek as a two-truck crash broke out in the tri-oval.

The victory is Sauter’s third at Daytona and his second in three years.

The top five was completed by Ben Rhodes and Scott Lagasse Jr.

The victory comes just weeks after the wife of Sauter’s crew chief, Joe Shear, Jr., passed away on Dec. 28.

“This is big, this is for Joe, obviously losing Chandra about a month-and-a-half ago,” Sauter told Fox Sports 1. “Couldn’t be more proud of him to overcome something like that.”

Shear told FS1: “This is very, very special here. … She’s looking above us and was in love with racing as much as I was. This is good. She was looking over us and helped us to this win.”

Sauter led 39 of the race’s 100 laps. He took the lead when he dove beneath David Gilliland in Turn 3 with nine to go.

“This is the most unbelievable speedway truck I’ve ever driven,” Sauter said. “My teammates tonight, I felt like we executed flawlessly. At the end there I wasn’t quite sure. I was looking in the mirror and I thought I saw them coming three-wide.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: David Gilliland

STAGE 2 WINNER: Johnny Sauter

WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: Justin Haley finished second in his first start on a restrictor-plate track … Joe Nemechek earned his best Truck Series finish since placing fifth in last season’s Daytona race … Pole-sitter David Gilliland led 30 laps but finished 21st after he got turned into the outside wall by Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Spencer Davis with seven to go and suffered minor damage … Despite spinning as he came to the checkered flag, Jordan Anderson finished ninth for the first top 10 of his career.

WHO HAD A BAD NIGHT: The caution came out on Lap 56 when Grant Enfinger triggered a multi-car wreck when he got loose exiting Turn 4. That caused a chain reaction that collected Jennifer Jo Cobb, Cody Coughlin, Parker Kligerman, Noah Gragson and Dalton Sargeant. Cobb hit the inside wall on the driver’s side but was able to walk away. Enfinger went on to finish sixth … Gragson and Bo Le Mastus were involved in a wreck four laps after the ensuing restart while exiting Turn 4. Gragson finished 23rd, Le Mastus placed 30th in his Truck Series debut. … A caution was issued on Lap 74 when John Hunter Nemechek lost his right-rear tire to body damage. The ensuing crash collected Brett Moffitt, Myatt Snider and Stewart Friesen, Spencer Davis and Austin HillClay Greenfield got loose in Turn 4 with just under 20 to go and collected Matt Crafton, Bryan Dauzat, Korbin Forrister and Hill. The accident resulted in a four minute and 20 second red flag period.

NOTABLE: Sauter’s win is the third in a row for GMS Racing at Daytona. Kaz Grala claimed the victory last season. Sauter started the streak.

FAILED INSPECTION: NASCAR announced that the No. 41 truck of Ben Rhodes failed inspection after the race. The truck was found to be too low. It likely would be an L1 penalty and that carries a points deduction of 10-40 points, a suspension of one to two races for the crew chief and a fine of $5,000 to $20,000. Also the finish does not count toward playoff eligibility (if a tiebreaker is needed).

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “That was badass out there. Probably the most fun I’ve ever had in a truck.,” Justin Haley said.

WHAT’S NEXT: Active Pest Control 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway at 4:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 24 on Fox Sports 1.

BK Racing owner explains reason for filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 16, 2018, 8:23 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — BK Racing owner Ron Devine said his team filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy to keep Union Bank & Trust from taking control of the team’s charter and selling it.

BK Racing filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday afternoon in Western District Court of North Carolina. In its bankruptcy filing, BK Racing estimated the number of its creditors as 50-99. The team estimated its assets as more than 10 million and estimated liabilities of more than $10 million.

The filing came shortly before a hearing was scheduled Thursday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court on Union Bank and Trust’s request to have a receiver to oversee BK Racing’s collateral. Union Bank & Trust claims that BK Racing owes it more than $8 million in outstanding loans. Among the most valuable pieces of BK Racing’s collateral is the charter it has for the No. 23 car that Gray Gaulding will drive in the Daytona 500.

“I filed (Chapter 11 bankruptcy) because the bank wouldn’t stop trying to get a receiver (to oversee the team’s collateral),’’ Devine said. “The only reason they wanted to get a receiver was to push the charter off to their third-party offer. That’s where the problem was.’’

Devine said he felt that he and the bank came close to resolving their issues before time ran out. He plans to meet with the bank next week and continue discussions.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy listed 20 creditors with the largest unsecured claims. The largest was to Race Engines Plus for $569,539.95. Devine said matters have been resolved for the team to use the company’s engine and race this weekend but more needs to be done.

“We’re either going to fix it or we’re going to have to change,’’ Devine said of the engine company. “I think the relationship is what has to be fixed between me and Joey (Arrington, founder of Race Engines Plus). Fixed or changed or something. I actually think (Chapter) 11 will help us be able to have a conversation.’’

So how does Devine, who has owned various businesses and been involved in commercial and residential real estate development for more than 30 years, find himself in a such a financial position with his race team?

“I think it’s a tough business,’’ he said. “I think it’s an expensive learning curve. You’ve got to decide where you are taking the company. I took it down a very independent route. Probably wasn’t the smartest. I think the right thing to do is get an alignment.

“If I had any inclination of getting out, I would have let them do the receiver and just gone quietly into the sunset. I still see in the last unpioneered sport in the country, that NASCAR is going to be one of the premier sports in this country and I want to be a part of that. I still believe that. I think it’s going to be spectacular. I think it’s going through a transition. It’s headed in the right direction.’’

How does he get his team to where he wants to be competitively?

“We got to stop the nonsense,’’ Devine said. “We’ve got to get this thing worked out with this bank. Then we’ve got to get ourself together and on a platform that we can run and race competitively.’’

Germain Racing, GEICO extend relationship through 2020

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 6:27 PM EST
Germain Racing has extended its relationship with long-time sponsor GEICO through 2020, the team announced Friday.

The insurance provider sponsors the No. 13 Chevrolet driven by Ty Dillon. Dillon is entering his second full-time season driving for Germain Racing in the Cup Series.

GEICO has been a partner of Germain Racing since 2008 when it competed in the Xfinity Series.

“We have been honored to represent GEICO for the last decade,”Germain Racing owner, Bob Germain, Jr, said in a press release. “That is, in and of itself, a huge accomplishment and we appreciate their belief in our organization. We are excited to continue improving our team’s performance, and GEICO’s loyalty and support are the keys to any success we achieve. Carrying the GEICO name and the Gecko on the hood of our race car and on the chest of our uniforms is a source of pride and we are committed to representing them well.”
Ty Dillon will start 23rd in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

David Gilliland wins pole for Truck Series opener at Daytona

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 5:59 PM EST
David Gilliland will start from the pole in tonight’s Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1).

Gilliland, who is driving the No. 4 truck owned by Kyle Busch Motorsports, claimed the pole with a speed of 183.610 mph.

Gilliland is in the truck as a result of his son, Todd, being too young to compete on restrictor-plate tracks.

“We all know with speedway racing you need to be there at the end,” Gilliland told Fox Sports 1. “It’s so fun to drive something like this. It’s been since 2007 when I came down here with Robert Yates that I’ve driven something this fast.”

Gilliland has three Cup Series poles, all of them at restrictor-plate tracks. He won the pole for the 2007 Daytona 500. His last Truck Series start was in 2015.

Johnny Sauter, the winner of the 2016 Daytona race, will start second.

The top five is completed by Clay Greenfield, Dalton Sargeant and Noah Gragson.

The father-son combo of Joe and John Hunter Nemechek will start 13th and 14th.

Ben Rhodes, who was the last to qualify in the first round, will start 24th.

Click here for qualifying results.