NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Daytona includes Truck Series opener

By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
The Camping World Truck Series gets its season underway tonight under the lights at Daytona International Speedway.

The NextEra Energy Resources 250 is preceded by qualifying for the race and practice sessions for the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Here’s the full schedule for today, including TV/Radio info.

All times are Eastern.

FRIDAY, Feb. 16

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. — Truck Series garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

4:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series qualifying; Single truck/two rounds (FS1)

6:15 p.m. — Truck Series driver/crew chief meeting

7 p.m. — Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series race NextEra Energy Resources 250; 100 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Ryan: Dumping the Duels can return drama to Daytona

By Nate RyanFeb 16, 2018, 1:00 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Here is the long and short of how to address the conundrum hanging over this Speedweeks with the pall of a parade for past glory never to be recaptured.

Expand the racing. And shrink the field.

Entering the 60th edition of the Daytona 500, NASCAR has reached a crossroads with the qualifying races for the Great American Race that were once billed as “the largest weekday sporting event in America.”

In the halcyon days of what were known as the Twin 125s, there were few days during the NASCAR season that were packed with as much drama as setting the Daytona 500 field. Traffic was so congested for the 1 p.m. start, you had to arrive six hours early to beat it, and nearby schools made the second Thursday in February a holiday because buses couldn’t run on schedule.

Across the country, fans snuck transistor radios into their office cubicles to listen surreptitiously to races that lost none of their luster despite being shown on tape delay.

Naturally, there was a voracious appetite for an event that consistently delivered inspiring stories of triumph, a healthy dose of sobering heartache and a doubleheader sneak preview of the Daytona 500.

Unfortunately, the underdog storylines that once made Daytona qualifiers special are gone, disappearing into the cash-strapped ether that has crippled once larger fields in many forms of auto racing.

Only 40 cars showed up for the 40 spots in Sunday’s race, and even that seemed in doubt until BK Racing’s perpetual legal problems were put on a temporary hold a few hours ahead of Thursday night’s first green flag.

When a Chapter 11 filing is greeted as good news for The Great American Race avoiding a black eye, it’s time to reconsider the wisdom of making the Daytona 500 work in the charter era.

Since purses were restructured two years ago, the four “open” spots hardly are incentivized to make just qualifying for Daytona worthwhile anymore. As Kevin Harvick said this week, why not just limit fields to the 36 chartered cars?

But it’s also time to revamp the Duels, which can’t be retrofitted to produce the drama inherent from the days when 50-plus cars regularly showed up to fill 43 spots.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been through this with its crown jewel. Bump Day, once a nail-biting test of nerves with nonstop plot twists, essentially died an ignominious death many years ago when sponsorship dried up enough at the Brickyard.

But the speedway found a way to restore some glory in 2010 with the introduction of the Fast Nine and enhanced it in 2014 by moving it to the last hour Sunday, supplanting the spectacle of completing the field of 33 with a pressure-packed run for the pole position.

Daytona qualifying is no equal for the breathtakingly Herculean task of four laps at Indy, so there is no direct parallel but a similar solution.

Shift the focus.

Dump pole qualifying at Daytona, which always has been more of a PR exercise with little bearing on the race. Make starting positions (which, admittedly, still won’t matter much) dependent on the results of heat races spread over several days of continuous racing leading into Daytona.

Put up points, post a megabonus for winning multiple races … surely, there are ways to improve on the current attraction.

Thursday’s Duels – the first time cars were on track since Sunday — underscored there increasingly has been too much dead time added to the Daytona schedule.

Make Speedweeks into a Speedweek: Start Sunday with The Clash and run nonstop daily through the 500. Sprinkle in more daytime starts to mimic the racing conditions for the 500 and reignite some missing buzz (there are signs that already has worked with The Clash’s move under the sun).

This will benefit the racing as well (while obviously taxing crews, cars and engines, too — again, more drama).

Thursday night’s two races were only the second test of a new rules package, leaving many drivers spooked about rear suspension instability at 200 mph. With hardly any practice time, it was understandable that some (notably pole-sitter Alex Bowman, whose No. 88 Chevrolet was set up for qualifying speed instead of racing handling) decided discretion was the better part of valor.

Keeping cars racing daily in the draft will 1) give drivers the time to get acclimated to handling conditions; 2) give NASCAR a larger sample size to evaluate aero and engine specs and make aerodynamic improvements if necessary.

Yes, these are fairly radical changes for the most storied event in NASCAR, and history and tradition are taken seriously at the World Center of Racing.

So is drama, though. And in their current format, the Duels no longer can deliver it.

Long: The kids are coming and focused on a Daytona 500 trophy

By Dustin LongFeb 15, 2018, 11:56 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — The fissure between veteran and younger drivers, which bubbled in the offseason over the sport’s marketing, has moved to the track and set up a juicy storyline for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Four days after veteran driver Brad Keselowski won the Clash, youngsters Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott won their qualifying races.

That Elliott and Blaney each won a restrictor-plate race — where cunning, courage and calm are often traits exhibited by older drivers — shows that these 20-somethings are as advanced as any generation and ready to challenge the status quo more consistently.

“I think from the time that Ryan started, he’s been good on the superspeedways and done a good job,’’ said former champion Kevin Harvick, who finished second to Elliott in the second Duel. “(Blaney and Elliott) are different because they have such a knack and have watched so many of these races. It’s not like they were racing on a computer, came through a different form of racing, whatever the case may be. Those guys had dads that were pretty darn good, … heard the lingo, heard the talk, watched the action on the racetrack. 

“They’ve seen as much of the progression of how all this works as I have. They may not have been in a car, but they’ve watched and learned. I don’t think the progression has been very good because they started good.’’

There actually has been a level of progression. Elliott recalls with disdain how he lost control of his car 20 laps into the Daytona 500 his rookie year in 2016 and finished 37th after starting on the pole.

Crew chief Alan Gustafson said the change took place after that race.

“Since that point, I feel like really not even the next year, but really the next race at Talladega, he and I made leaps and bounds in understanding what he wants in the car to race,’’ Gustafson said. “Ultimately when we gave him what he wants to race, he was pretty instantly very, very competitive. I think we got 90 percent of it right away, then he’s just continued to work on it and work on it and work on it. We continuously try to evolve.

“You want to get a car that is ultimately very fast, but drives well. We’ve continued to evolve that. He’s continued to evolve his craft. I think we’re getting better and better and better.’’

They’ve worked so well together that Elliott was leading late in last year’s Daytona 500 before his emptying fuel cell caused his engine to belch momentarily and that was enough to end his chances.

Last year was a bummer,’’ Elliott said. Unfortunately the beginning of many bummers throughout the season.  I hope that’s not the trend this year. I hope tonight is more the trend.’’

Former champion Kyle Busch, who finished fifth to Elliott in the second qualifying race, said Elliott ran a smart race in scoring his second consecutive Duel victory.

“Chase did a good job getting to the front,’’ Busch said. “(Denny Hamlin) was leading and (Elliott) was kind of pressuring him in some areas and doing some things to get up to the lead and once he got up there, he was able to hold on to it.’’

Blaney was joined by his Penske teammates Joey Logano and Keselowski in the first qualifying race. Penske again dominated. While Keselowski led the most laps in the Clash, Logano led the most laps Thursday night in their race. This time Blaney got by even if it wasn’t as he planned.

“That’s the same spot I made the move in the Clash and it didn’t work,’’ Blaney said. “Almost didn’t work tonight. I was coming with such a head of steam, I had to. Brad laid back so much from whoever was behind him, I kind of laid back to Brad off of four because I didn’t want them to get a huge run. It just propelled me so fast to Joey, I had to turn left or I would have ran him over.

“I didn’t really want to make my move right there because it didn’t work. It really shouldn’t have worked. I was trying to plot where to do the move better. I was thinking about that all week after it didn’t work in the Clash. That was not the spot I wanted to do it. I was coming with such a head of steam, I had to turn left or run (Logano) over.’’

Blaney has shown he’s willing to be aggressive and has a fast enough car to do so. That can be a combination that is hard to beat.

It was Thursday for him and Elliott.

Now, they have to make the right decisions for the 500 and put themselves in the right place in the final laps while trying to fend off many others. 

Starting lineup for the 60th Daytona 500

By Daniel McFadinFeb 15, 2018, 11:43 PM EST
The lineup for the 60th Daytona 500 was finalized Thursday night in the Can-Am Duels at Daytona International Speedway.

Alex Bowman has the pole and Denny Hamlin starts second. They earned those spots in pole qualifying on Sunday.

Ryan Blaney starts third and Chase Elliott starts fourth after they won their qualifying races.

Forty cars will take the green flag in Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Matt DiBenedetto and David Gilliland all will go to backup cars and start at the rear of the field.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Chase Elliott wins Can-Am Duel No. 2, Kevin Harvick second

By Daniel McFadinFeb 15, 2018, 9:54 PM EST
Chase Elliott fended off Kevin Harvick in the last two laps to win Thursday’s second Can-Am qualifying duel for the Daytona 500.

Elliott led 34 laps to win his second straight Daytona 500 qualifying race.

The top five was completed by Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Busch.

Jones passed Bowyer in the final moments before taking the checkered flag.

“I was kind of trying a bunch of stuff, I didn’t really know what to do,” Elliott told Fox Sports 1. “This new package is a little different and the way these cars draft is a little strange to what we’ve seen in the past. I don’t know that anyone has it 100 percent figured out. I think we’re all trying to learn and see what the best position it to be in and when you want to be there.”

Elliott will start the Daytona 500 in fourth.

Harvick finished second after passing Denny Hamlin in Turns 1 and 2 with two laps to go.

“I knew it was going to take two moves there, I had to try to get by Denny before I was going to have a chance to win the race,” Harvick told FS1. “We were able to make that move pretty good and then the 21 (Paul Menard) and the 14 (Clint Bowyer) got side-by side over there. Clint got to my bumper, but my car was so loose I didn’t want to pull it really hard to the right because it felt like it was going to spin out all night.”

Harvick will start sixth in the Daytona 500.

MORE: Race Results

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Paul Menard finished seventh after brushing the wall coming to the white flag … Denny Hamlin, who led 18 laps, finished ninth after being passed by Kevin Harvick.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kyle Larson, Matt DiBenedetto and Erik Jones were involved in a wreck on Lap 12 on the backstretch that began when Chase Elliott got Jones loose while trying to pass him exiting Turn 2. Jones was the only driver to continue. Larson has wrecked out of both of his Speedweeks races so far.

NOTABLE: Danica Patrick finished 14th after narrowly avoiding the crash on Lap 12 … Larson and DiBenedetto will go to backup cars and start from the rear in the Sunday’s race … Chase Elliott’s win give Hendrick Motorsports its 15th Duel win, tying Richard Childress Racing for the most all time …. Hendrick has won five of the last eight Duel races.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “It’s just superspeedway racing at its finest, unfortunately.” – Matt DiBenedetto

WHAT’S NEXT: The 60th Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox.