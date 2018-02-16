Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

David Gilliland wins pole for Truck Series opener at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 5:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

David Gilliland will start from the pole in tonight’s Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1).

Gilliland, who is driving the No. 4 truck owned by Kyle Busch Motorsports, claimed the pole with a speed of 183.610 mph.

Gilliland is in the truck as a result of his son, Todd, being too young to compete on restrictor-plate tracks.

“We all know with speedway racing you need to be there at the end,” Gilliland told Fox Sports 1. “It’s so fun to drive something like this. It’s been since 2007 when I came down here with Robert Yates that I’ve driven something this fast.”

Gilliland has three Cup Series poles, all of them at restrictor-plate tracks. He won the pole for the 2007 Daytona 500. His last Truck Series start was in 2015.

Johnny Sauter, the winner of the 2016 Daytona race, will start second.

The top five is completed by Clay Greenfield, Dalton Sargeant and Noah Gragson.

The father-son combo of Joe and John Hunter Nemechek will start 13th and 14th.

Ben Rhodes, who was the last to qualify in the first round, will start 24th.

Click here for qualifying results.

Germain Racing, GEICO extend relationship through 2020

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 6:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Germain Racing has extended its relationship with long-time sponsor GEICO through 2020, the team announced Friday.

The insurance provider sponsors the No. 13 Chevrolet driven by Ty Dillon. Dillon is entering his second full-time season driving for Germain Racing in the Cup Series.

GEICO has been a partner of Germain Racing since 2008 when it competed in the Xfinity Series.

“We have been honored to represent GEICO for the last decade,”Germain Racing owner, Bob Germain, Jr, said in a press release. “That is, in and of itself, a huge accomplishment and we appreciate their belief in our organization. We are excited to continue improving our team’s performance, and GEICO’s loyalty and support are the keys to any success we achieve. Carrying the GEICO name and the Gecko on the hood of our race car and on the chest of our uniforms is a source of pride and we are committed to representing them well.”
Ty Dillon will start 23rd in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Denny Hamlin recants comment about percent of drivers who take Adderall

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 16, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
6 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA — Denny Hamlin, who will start on the front row for the Daytona 500, recanted a comment he made this week on a Barstool Sports podcast that 70 percent of NASCAR drivers take Adderall or a similar type of medicine to stay focused.

“I think anyone who has listened to their podcast knows they are funny and joking around and not serious whatsoever,” Hamlin told JeffGluck.com and ESPN.com on Friday outside his motorhome at Daytona International Speedway. “They make jokes about a lot of things.

“I literally said we get drug-tested all the time. When they asked me how many (drivers), I said I didn’t know, and they said, ‘Just give us a number,’ and I joked around and gave them a number that has no fact behind it. It’s getting blown up.”

The podcast Pardon My Take took Hamlin’s comment and tweeted about to its 270,000 followers, asking if NASCAR had a drug problem:

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, blasted the assertion.

O’Donnell met with Hamlin on Friday, according to JeffGluck.com and ESPN.com

Hamlin was later asked if he thought 70 percent of drivers take Adderall, he said: “Probably not. Realistically no. We get drug tested all time and NASCAR has a zero (tolerance) policy for anybody that does anything that’s not prescription.”

 and on Facebook

Daniel Suarez tops second Friday Cup practice at Daytona

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 4:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Daniel Suarez completed a sweep of the Cup Series two Friday practice sessions for the Daytona 500.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver posted a top speed of 203.179 mph in the second session.

He was followed by Ryan Newman (202.945), Michael McDowell (202.867), AJ Allmendinger (202.739) and Kyle Busch (202.689).

Jimmie Johnson, who will race a backup car Sunday, recorded the most laps in the session with 42.

Only 29 car made a lap in the session.

Newman had the best 10-lap average at 200.957 mph.

There were no accidents.

The Cup Series will hold its final practice session on Saturday.

Click here for the speed chart.

Friday 5: Restrictor-plate kings and Daytona tactics

Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 16, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
1 Comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — The absence of Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s pied-piper on restrictor-plate tracks, creates the question of who are the best plate drivers in Cup.

Many say Brad Keselowski, noting his five Talladega victories and one Daytona victory in his career, but it is not unanimous.

In the last three years Keselowski is tied with Penske teammate Joey Logano for most points wins at a restrictor-plate track with three each. The only other drivers with more than one plate win in the last three years are Earnhardt (2) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2). The only other drivers to win a restrictor-plate race in the last three years is Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch with one each.

Keselowski’s success has come from the strong Fords Team Penske has had, a veteran spotter in Joey Meier and the ability to control the pack while leading, darting back and forth between lanes to block.

 “It would be kind of weird to put my own name out there, but I think Joey is really good and Denny Hamlin is really good,’’ Keselowski said. “I think my teammate, Ryan Blaney, is becoming really good. If I had to pick one more, probably Kevin Harvick.”

Harvick, though, sides with those who have done well lately.

“I think the guys that have the most success right now have been Brad and Joey, and I think the Fords have the fastest cars in the race usually when you look at the past restrictor-plate races,’’ Kevin Harvick said.

Kyle Busch views the top of the class this way:

“The last couple years, I look at Brad and Denny as being the top two guys,’’ Busch said. “I think the speed of Stenhouse’s car was pretty important last year. He did a good job with it, won some races. But I got to look at Brad and Denny, the things they do, as the guys you kind of watch, see if you can mimic, emulate some of the stuff they have going on in order to get yourself through the pack and up towards the front.”

What is it that Keselowski and Hamlin do so well?

“It’s like they’re outside the car and they can see the things that are happening behind them better than I can,’’ Busch said. “Like, I can only see what’s happening behind me, the guy that’s directly behind me. I can’t necessarily tell the run that he’s getting and where the energy is coming from behind him. It’s like those guys are standing outside their car, they’re feeling or seeing what all is happening, where to get that energy from, all that sort of stuff.’’

Hamlin sees a similarity with Keselowski in how they race on plate tracks.

“I think me and Brad have similar driving styles on the superspeedways in how they do things,’’ Hamlin said. “I think there’s other things that make bold moves, and it looks good for a highlight reel, but it’s not always great for winning a race. And so I think there is a difference, and it just ‑‑ for whatever reason, our styles have morphed into kind of the same driver on these types of racetracks, and it’s really just ‑‑ for whatever reason, it’s made us successful.’’

2. AT WHAT PRICE WAS Alex Bowman’S POLE?

Kevin Harvick questioned the tactic by Alex Bowman in Thursday night’s first qualifying race.

Bowman, who won the pole for the Daytona 500, immediately went to the outside and fell to the back of the pack after the green flag waved. He spent most of race in the back and finished 14th.

“Alex Bowman didn’t learn anything today in my opinion,’’ Harvick said. “They’ll go out and practice. Starting on the pole is great but not knowing what your car is going to do is a complete waste of time in my opinion.’’

Crew chief Greg Ives defended the action.

“I saw those guys wreck and that’s something we weren’t going to have to do,’’ he told reporters after the race. “I’m already locked into the pole position, so there’s no sense being out there and having people get around you and get in a situation to get wrecked. You always want to get experience in the draft but … I didn’t think it was a benefit. We came down here with a plan and we’re going to stick with the plan. Right now it’s working out.’’

Bowman said this week that his car was “trimmed out’’ in qualifying, meaning that downforce had been taken out so the car would be faster. That’s great for single-car qualifying but teams were not allowed to change their cars before the qualifying races, so that meant that Bowman’s car likely would be unstable in traffic. To avoid the potential problems, Bowman went straight to the back.

In a race that saw a fourth of the 20 cars eliminated by accidents, including teammates Jimmie Johnson and William Byron, Bowman survived and has his No. 1 starting spot intact. There’s still the chance to draft in practice if the team elects — remember how Chad Knaus and Johnson used to famously avoid the draft in practice previously — and fine-tune the car once they can make adjustments for it to handle better in traffic.

If nothing else, Bowman’s pole provide additional exposure for his sponsors, marked the fourth straight year Hendrick Motorsports won the Daytona 500 pole and gave the organization something to rally around after a disappointing season that featured only four wins — the fewest for Hendrick since 2000.

3. RICKY STENHOUSE JR. GAINED NOTICE IN HIS RACE

It was as if Ricky Stenhouse Jr. raced with a billboard-sized, neon-colored “Look at Me!” sign during his qualifying race Thursday night.

But he wasn’t trying to gain the attention of fans but fellow competitors.

In the first qualifying race, Stenhouse repeatedly dived to the bottom lane and tried to make moves.

“I was just kind of tired of riding around on the outside,’’ Stenhouse said.

But his actions also did more, showing the field, particularly those that weren’t in his race, how well his car handled and the speed it had. It was a chance to remind drivers that his car would be a good one to work with in the Daytona 500.

Ford has won the past seven restrictor-plate races and has won two of the three events in Speedweeks with Brad Keselowski winning the Clash and Ryan Blaney winning his qualifying race Thursday.

4. STILL GOING

Richard Petty is 80 years old and still continues to be a part of the sport when he easily could enjoy a more casual life of retirement.

So why does he keep going?

“I’ve been going to the races since I was 11 years old,’’ Petty said. “It’s in your blood. I wouldn’t know what to do if I didn’t do the racing part.’’

5. THE FINAL WORD

Clint Bowyer offered this at Media Day earlier this week when told by a reporter that he looked leaner and asked how he had gotten that way.

“I just quit eating,’’ Bowyer said. “That is what you have to do when you get fat. Quit eating and quit drinking. Be miserable, and hire a trainer that is mean as hell.”

 and on Facebook