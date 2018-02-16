Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

BK Racing owner explains reason for filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By Dustin LongFeb 16, 2018, 8:23 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — BK Racing owner Ron Devine said his team filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy to keep Union Bank & Trust from taking control of the team’s charter and selling it.

BK Racing filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday afternoon in Western District Court of North Carolina. In its bankruptcy filing, BK Racing estimated the number of its creditors as 50-99. The team estimated its assets as more than 10 million and estimated liabilities of more than $10 million.

The filing came shortly before a hearing was scheduled Thursday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court on Union Bank and Trust’s request to have a receiver to oversee BK Racing’s collateral. Union Bank & Trust claims that BK Racing owes it more than $8 million in outstanding loans. Among the most valuable pieces of BK Racing’s collateral is the charter it has for the No. 23 car that Gray Gaulding will drive in the Daytona 500.

“I filed (Chapter 11 bankruptcy) because the bank wouldn’t stop trying to get a receiver (to oversee the team’s collateral),’’ Devine said. “The only reason they wanted to get a receiver was to push the charter off to their third-party offer. That’s where the problem was.’’

Devine said he felt that he and the bank came close to resolving their issues before time ran out. He plans to meet with the bank next week and continue discussions.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy listed 20 creditors with the largest unsecured claims. The largest was to Race Engines Plus for $569,539.95. Devine said matters have been resolved for the team to use the company’s engine and race this weekend but more needs to be done.

“We’re either going to fix it or we’re going to have to change,’’ Devine said of the engine company. “I think the relationship is what has to be fixed between me and Joey (Arrington, founder of Race Engines Plus). Fixed or changed or something. I actually think (Chapter) 11 will help us be able to have a conversation.’’

So how does Devine, who has owned various businesses and been involved in commercial and residential real estate development for more than 30 years, find himself in a such a financial position with his race team?

“I think it’s a tough business,’’ he said. “I think it’s an expensive learning curve. You’ve got to decide where you are taking the company. I took it down a very independent route. Probably wasn’t the smartest. I think the right thing to do is get an alignment.

“If I had any inclination of getting out, I would have let them do the receiver and just gone quietly into the sunset. I still see in the last unpioneered sport in the country, that NASCAR is going to be one of the premier sports in this country and I want to be a part of that. I still believe that. I think it’s going to be spectacular. I think it’s going through a transition. It’s headed in the right direction.’’

How does he get his team to where he wants to be competitively?

“We got to stop the nonsense,’’ Devine said. “We’ve got to get this thing worked out with this bank. Then we’ve got to get ourself together and on a platform that we can run and race competitively.’’

Johnny Sauter wins Truck Series opener for third Daytona victory

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 9:59 PM EST
Johnny Sauter survived a wreck fest and led the final nine laps to win the Camping World Truck Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

The GMS Racing driver edged out teammate Justin Haley and Joe Nemechek as a two-truck wreck broke out in the tri-oval.

The victory is Sauter’s third at Daytona and his second in three years.

The top five was completed by Ben Rhodes and Scott Lagasse Jr.

Sauter led 34 of the race’s 100 laps. He took the lead when he dove beneath David Gilliland in Turn 3 with nine to go.

STAGE 1 WINNER: David Gilliland

STAGE 2 WINNER: Johnny Sauter

Germain Racing, GEICO extend relationship through 2020

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 6:27 PM EST
Germain Racing has extended its relationship with long-time sponsor GEICO through 2020, the team announced Friday.

The insurance provider sponsors the No. 13 Chevrolet driven by Ty Dillon. Dillon is entering his second full-time season driving for Germain Racing in the Cup Series.

GEICO has been a partner of Germain Racing since 2008 when it competed in the Xfinity Series.

“We have been honored to represent GEICO for the last decade,”Germain Racing owner, Bob Germain, Jr, said in a press release. “That is, in and of itself, a huge accomplishment and we appreciate their belief in our organization. We are excited to continue improving our team’s performance, and GEICO’s loyalty and support are the keys to any success we achieve. Carrying the GEICO name and the Gecko on the hood of our race car and on the chest of our uniforms is a source of pride and we are committed to representing them well.”
Ty Dillon will start 23rd in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

David Gilliland wins pole for Truck Series opener at Daytona

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 16, 2018, 5:59 PM EST
David Gilliland will start from the pole in tonight’s Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1).

Gilliland, who is driving the No. 4 truck owned by Kyle Busch Motorsports, claimed the pole with a speed of 183.610 mph.

Gilliland is in the truck as a result of his son, Todd, being too young to compete on restrictor-plate tracks.

“We all know with speedway racing you need to be there at the end,” Gilliland told Fox Sports 1. “It’s so fun to drive something like this. It’s been since 2007 when I came down here with Robert Yates that I’ve driven something this fast.”

Gilliland has three Cup Series poles, all of them at restrictor-plate tracks. He won the pole for the 2007 Daytona 500. His last Truck Series start was in 2015.

Johnny Sauter, the winner of the 2016 Daytona race, will start second.

The top five is completed by Clay Greenfield, Dalton Sargeant and Noah Gragson.

The father-son combo of Joe and John Hunter Nemechek will start 13th and 14th.

Ben Rhodes, who was the last to qualify in the first round, will start 24th.

Denny Hamlin recants comment about percent of drivers who take Adderall

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 16, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
8 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA — Denny Hamlin, who will start on the front row for the Daytona 500, recanted a comment he made this week on a Barstool Sports podcast that 70 percent of NASCAR drivers take Adderall or a similar type of medicine to stay focused.

“I think anyone who has listened to their podcast knows they are funny and joking around and not serious whatsoever,” Hamlin told JeffGluck.com and ESPN.com on Friday outside his motorhome at Daytona International Speedway. “They make jokes about a lot of things.

“I literally said we get drug-tested all the time. When they asked me how many (drivers), I said I didn’t know, and they said, ‘Just give us a number,’ and I joked around and gave them a number that has no fact behind it. It’s getting blown up.”

The podcast Pardon My Take took Hamlin’s comment and tweeted about to its 270,000 followers, asking if NASCAR had a drug problem:

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, blasted the assertion.

O’Donnell met with Hamlin on Friday, according to JeffGluck.com and ESPN.com

Hamlin was later asked if he thought 70 percent of drivers take Adderall, he said: “Probably not. Realistically no. We get drug tested all time and NASCAR has a zero (tolerance) policy for anybody that does anything that’s not prescription.”

