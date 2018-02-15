Tonight’s Duel qualifying races: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s time for the last appetizer before the NASCAR Cup Series gets its season underway in the Daytona 500.

Cup teams will take part in the Can-Am qualifying duels tonight under the lights at Daytona International Speedway.

The two races will set the field for Sunday’s race.

The starting lineups for each race were determined by pole qualifying last weekend.

If they’re able to survive their respective races, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row of the 500.

Each race will award points to the top-10 finishers. Winners will receive 10 points and 10th-place finishers will get one point.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines for Duel No. 1 will be given by Olivier Camus, Global Marketing Director of Can-Am Off-Road at 7:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. The command for Duel No. 2 will be given by Anne-Marie LaBerge, Sr. V.P. of Global Brands & Communication, Can-Am.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions for Duel No. 1 begin at 6:20 p.m. Dr. Dan Glenn, Senior Pastor of Stetson Baptist Church will give the Invocation at 7 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Melisa TenBroeck, a native of Daytona Beach, at 7:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: Each race is scheduled for 60 laps (150 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast both race qualifying races. Race coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for clear skies with a high of 66 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the first qualifying race.

LAST TIME: Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin each won their qualifying race last year.

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona Duel 1 Lineup

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona Duel 2 Lineup