Ryan Blaney wins Can-Am Duel No. 1 in overtime finish, Joey Logano second

Ryan Blaney edged out teammate Joey Logano and Darrell Wallace Jr. to win Thursday’s first Can-Am Duel qualifying race in an overtime finish.

Blaney led six laps of the race that helps determine the starting field for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

It’s the second 1-2 finish for Team Penske of Speedweeks after Brad Keselowski beat Logano in The Clash on Sunday.

The top five was completed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kurt Busch.

Blaney, who will start third in the Daytona 500, was pushed to the lead on the restart by Wallace.

“I saw (Wallace) was third and figured he’d give me a good push,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “He did a good job of racing us home. He did a great job. … I thought our cars in the Clash and tonight have been really, really good. We have amazing speed. Hopefully we can bring it home on Sunday.”

Logano narrowly beat Wallace to the checkered flag after they battled down the frontstretch. Wallace will start the Daytona 500 in seventh.

“We were just biding our time there, got to the top and rode,” Wallace told Fox Sports 1. “I think the biggest challenge for me there at the end there was obviously pushing Blaney out (front), you’re welcome, bud. But then to keep the 41 (Busch) behind me. He was pretty aggressive. … A little late moving up in front of the 22 (Logano). But seventh is a lot better than 25th.”

The two-lap shootout was set up be a crash on the backstretch between Keselowski and Jamie McMurray with three laps to go in the scheduled 60-lap race.

Keselowski was in third when McMurray made a run on his outside. Keselowski moved up and made contact before turning in to the outside wall. Keselowski finished 16th, McMurray placed ninth.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Joey Logano finished second after leading 56 of 63 laps, a record for laps led in a Duel … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned his career-best finish in a Duel. His best result in his first six tries was 10th … Daniel Suarez bounced back from an early accident to finish eighth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: The first caution was issued on Lap 8 for a wreck in the tri-oval involving Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez and Aric Almirola. Only Suarez was able to continue. … Johnson has wrecked out of both of his Speedweeks races so far … William Byron spun on Lap 39 after Stenhouse. attempted to pass him low in the tri-oval, which got Byron loose and turned him into the outside wall. Byron finished 18th … David Gilliland wrecked out with 12 laps to go after Stenhouse made a move to pass him and got Gilliland loose. He finished 17th …

NOTABLE: William Byron, Arica Almirola and Jimmie Johnson will use backup cars in the Daytona 500. They will start from the rear of the field.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “There were the two best friends that ever was on the bottom with Darrell (Wallace Jr.) and Blaney there. They pushed the heck out of each other.” – Joey Logano