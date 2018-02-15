Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Ryan Blaney wins Can-Am Duel No. 1 in overtime finish, Joey Logano second

By Daniel McFadinFeb 15, 2018, 8:37 PM EST
2 Comments

Ryan Blaney edged out teammate Joey Logano and Darrell Wallace Jr. to win Thursday’s first Can-Am Duel qualifying race in an overtime finish.

Blaney led six laps of the race that helps determine the starting field for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

It’s the second 1-2 finish for Team Penske of Speedweeks after Brad Keselowski beat Logano in The Clash on Sunday.

The top five was completed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kurt Busch.

Blaney, who will start third in the Daytona 500, was pushed to the lead on the restart by Wallace.

“I saw (Wallace) was third and figured he’d give me a good push,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “He did a good job of racing us home. He did a great job. … I thought our cars in the Clash and tonight have been really, really good. We have amazing speed. Hopefully we can bring it home on Sunday.”

Logano narrowly beat Wallace to the checkered flag after they battled down the frontstretch. Wallace will start the Daytona 500 in seventh.

“We were just biding our time there, got to the top and rode,” Wallace told Fox Sports 1. “I think the biggest challenge for me there at the end there was obviously pushing Blaney out (front), you’re welcome, bud. But then to keep the 41 (Busch) behind me. He was pretty aggressive. … A little late moving up in front of the 22 (Logano). But seventh is a lot better than 25th.”

The two-lap shootout was set up be a crash on the backstretch between Keselowski and Jamie McMurray with three laps to go in the scheduled 60-lap race.

Keselowski was in third when McMurray made a run on his outside. Keselowski moved up and made contact before turning in to the outside wall. Keselowski finished 16th, McMurray placed ninth.

MORE: Race results

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Joey Logano finished second after leading 56 of 63 laps, a record for laps led in a Duel … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned his career-best finish in a Duel. His best result in his first six tries was 10th … Daniel Suarez bounced back from an early accident to finish eighth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: The first caution was issued on Lap 8 for a wreck in the tri-oval involving Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez and Aric Almirola. Only Suarez was able to continue. … Johnson has wrecked out of both of his Speedweeks races so far … William Byron spun on Lap 39 after Stenhouse. attempted to pass him low in the tri-oval, which got Byron loose and turned him into the outside wall. Byron finished 18th … David Gilliland wrecked out with 12 laps to go after Stenhouse made a move to pass him and got Gilliland loose. He finished 17th …

NOTABLE: William Byron, Arica Almirola and Jimmie Johnson will use backup cars in the Daytona 500. They will start from the rear of the field.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “There were the two best friends that ever was on the bottom with Darrell (Wallace Jr.) and Blaney there. They pushed the heck out of each other.” – Joey Logano

Noah Gragson asks Twitter for ice cream, fans deliver in person

@CautionCock20
By Daniel McFadinFeb 15, 2018, 5:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s been a banner week for fan interactions with NASCAR drivers on Twitter.

Cup driver Ryan Blaney met his “biggest little fan” on Tuesday at Walt Disney World, a meeting coordinated with the kid’s dad via Twitter.

And Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch each ventured out into the infield of Daytona International Speedway to meet some of their supporters.

Now Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson has gotten into the mix.

Gragson, who drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports, tweeted to his followers at 11:21 p.m. ET Wednesday night that he was “in need” of vanilla ice cream.

He went as far as to let everyone know where he was staying in Daytona Beach.

Just before midnight, two fans arrived on the seventh floor with a case of Breyers vanilla ice ream.

 and on Facebook

Tonight’s Duel qualifying races: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 15, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s time for the last appetizer before the NASCAR Cup Series gets its season underway in the Daytona 500.

Cup teams will take part in the Can-Am qualifying duels tonight under the lights at Daytona International Speedway.

The two races will set the field for Sunday’s race.

The starting lineups for each race were determined by pole qualifying last weekend.

If they’re able to survive their respective races, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row of the 500.

Each race will award points to the top-10 finishers. Winners will receive 10 points and 10th-place finishers will get one point.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines for Duel No. 1 will be given by Olivier Camus, Global Marketing Director of Can-Am Off-Road at 7:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. The command for Duel No. 2 will be given by Anne-Marie LaBerge, Sr. V.P. of Global Brands & Communication, Can-Am.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions for Duel No. 1 begin at 6:20 p.m. Dr. Dan Glenn, Senior Pastor of Stetson Baptist Church will give the Invocation at 7 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Melisa TenBroeck, a native of Daytona Beach, at 7:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: Each race is scheduled for 60 laps (150 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast both race qualifying races. Race coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for clear skies with a high of 66 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the first qualifying race.

LAST TIME: Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin each won their qualifying race last year.

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona Duel 1 Lineup

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona Duel 2 Lineup

 

BK Racing files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 15, 2018, 3:33 PM EST
5 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — BK Racing filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday afternoon in Western District Court of North Carolina.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a business to propose a plan or reorganization by which they will restructure their debts.

NASCAR issued a statement to NBC Sports about BK Racing’s situation and the status of its charter.

“We have a clear process around charter member governance. It is incumbent upon charter members to be ready to race and compete at the highest level. BK Racing remains the holder of the Charter.”

The action came shortly before a hearing was scheduled Thursday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court on Union Bank and Trust’s request to have a receiver to oversee BK Racing’s collateral. Union Bank & Trust claims that BK Racing owes it more than $8 million in outstanding loans. Among BK Racing’s most valuable pieces of collateral is the charter it has for the No. 23 car that has Gray Gaulding in the car at Daytona International Speedway.

ESPN.com reported that as of last week BK Racing was facing a federal tax lien of more than $667,000 and owes the North Carolina department of commerce fees of about $66,000, according to court records. 

In its bankruptcy filing Thursday, BK Racing estimated the number of its creditors as 50-99. The team estimated its assets as between $10-50 million and estimated liabilities of more than $10 million.

Among the 20 creditors with the largest unsecured claims (those that do not have a lien against BK’s property), the team listed:

$569,539.95 to Race Engines Plus

$94,999.00 to Champion Tire & Wheel

$72,507.22 to Moroso Performance

$70,550.00 to Champion Air

$62,303.63 to Enterprise Holdings

$57,785.53 to Panki Racing Systems

$49,367.17 to Simpson Performance Products

$41,814.80 to Precision Products

$35,072.46 to Harraka Racing Equipment

The 20 creditors with the largest unsecured claims are owned a total of $1,235,493.27.

 and on Facebook

Harrison Rhodes to make Cup debut at Atlanta

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 15, 2018, 2:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rick Ware Racing announced Thursday that Harrison Rhodes will drive the team’s No. 51 car next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will be Rhodes’ first Cup start.

The 24-year-old Rhodes has competed in the Xfinity Series during the past five seasons for different organizations.

“I can’t believe I have this opportunity to drive for Rick Ware Racing at Atlanta,” said Rhodes in a statement from the team. “I began my NASCAR career with Rick and now six years later I’ll have the chance to race on Sunday. It’s a blessing and a dream come true.”

A primary sponsor will be announced later.

“I’m all about giving chances,” explained Ware in a statement from the team. “There’s no doubt that Rick Ware Racing has built itself on giving opportunities to young, vibrant drivers. Harrison is no exception.
“Even though he doesn’t have any experience in Cup, he has turned countless laps in an Xfinity Series car which will make his transition to our No. 51 Chevrolet that much smoother.”