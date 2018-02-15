Noah Gragson asks Twitter for ice cream, fans deliver in person

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s been a banner week for fan interactions with NASCAR drivers on Twitter.

Cup driver Ryan Blaney met his “biggest little fan” on Tuesday at Walt Disney World, a meeting coordinated with the kid’s dad via Twitter.

And Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch each ventured out into the infield of Daytona International Speedway to meet some of their supporters.

Now Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson has gotten into the mix.

Gragson, who drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports, tweeted to his followers at 11:21 p.m. ET Wednesday night that he was “in need” of vanilla ice cream.

He went as far as to let everyone know where he was staying in Daytona Beach.

In need of vanilla ice cream. Send to Bahama house in Daytona. Leave it by the elevator on the 7th floor. (This is not sarcasm)* — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) February 15, 2018

Yes this is the hotel. I’m on 7th floor. Not telling you guys the room number tho. You’re gonna have to ding dong ditch every room till you find me. https://t.co/8eJNWSBg3T — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) February 15, 2018

I want vanilla because I am what I eat. https://t.co/pdblPHEpEl — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) February 15, 2018

Just before midnight, two fans arrived on the seventh floor with a case of Breyers vanilla ice ream.

Dudes acctually showed up with ice cream lmao. Follow em @CautionClock20 @AveryNau4 pic.twitter.com/3d3maVuAH7 — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) February 15, 2018

When you're bored after midnight and @NoahGragson wants ice cream. Noah, you're pretty cool man. pic.twitter.com/vsp2S9xoAj — Avery Nau (@AveryNau4) February 15, 2018

