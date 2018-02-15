Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Long: The kids are coming and focused on a Daytona 500 trophy

By Dustin LongFeb 15, 2018, 11:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — The fissure between veteran and younger drivers, which bubbled in the offseason over the sport’s marketing, has moved to the track and set up a juicy storyline for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Four days after veteran driver Brad Keselowski won the Clash, youngsters Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott won their qualifying races.

That Elliott and Blaney each won a restrictor-plate race — where cunning, courage and calm are often traits exhibited by older drivers — shows that these 20-somethings are as advanced as any generation and ready to challenge the status quo more consistently.

“I think from the time that Ryan started, he’s been good on the superspeedways and done a good job,’’ said former champion Kevin Harvick, who finished second to Elliott in the second Duel. “(Blaney and Elliott) are different because they have such a knack and have watched so many of these races. It’s not like they were racing on a computer, came through a different form of racing, whatever the case may be. Those guys had dads that were pretty darn good, … heard the lingo, heard the talk, watched the action on the racetrack. 

“They’ve seen as much of the progression of how all this works as I have. They may not have been in a car, but they’ve watched and learned. I don’t think the progression has been very good because they started good.’’

There actually has been a level of progression. Elliott recalls with disdain how he lost control of his car 20 laps into the Daytona 500 his rookie year in 2016 and finished 37th after starting on the pole.

Crew chief Alan Gustafson said the change took place after that race.

“Since that point, I feel like really not even the next year, but really the next race at Talladega, he and I made leaps and bounds in understanding what he wants in the car to race,’’ Gustafson said. “Ultimately when we gave him what he wants to race, he was pretty instantly very, very competitive. I think we got 90 percent of it right away, then he’s just continued to work on it and work on it and work on it. We continuously try to evolve.

“You want to get a car that is ultimately very fast, but drives well. We’ve continued to evolve that. He’s continued to evolve his craft. I think we’re getting better and better and better.’’

They’ve worked so well together that Elliott was leading late in last year’s Daytona 500 before his emptying fuel cell caused his engine to belch momentarily and that was enough to end his chances.

Last year was a bummer,’’ Elliott said. Unfortunately the beginning of many bummers throughout the season.  I hope that’s not the trend this year. I hope tonight is more the trend.’’

Former champion Kyle Busch, who finished fifth to Elliott in the second qualifying race, said Elliott ran a smart race in scoring his second consecutive Duel victory.

“Chase did a good job getting to the front,’’ Busch said. “(Denny Hamlin) was leading and (Elliott) was kind of pressuring him in some areas and doing some things to get up to the lead and once he got up there, he was able to hold on to it.’’

Blaney was joined by his Penske teammates Joey Logano and Keselowski in the first qualifying race. Penske again dominated. While Keselowski led the most laps in the Clash, Logano led the most laps Thursday night in their race. This time Blaney got by even if it wasn’t as he planned.

“That’s the same spot I made the move in the Clash and it didn’t work,’’ Blaney said. “Almost didn’t work tonight. I was coming with such a head of steam, I had to. Brad laid back so much from whoever was behind him, I kind of laid back to Brad off of four because I didn’t want them to get a huge run. It just propelled me so fast to Joey, I had to turn left or I would have ran him over.

“I didn’t really want to make my move right there because it didn’t work. It really shouldn’t have worked. I was trying to plot where to do the move better. I was thinking about that all week after it didn’t work in the Clash. That was not the spot I wanted to do it. I was coming with such a head of steam, I had to turn left or run (Logano) over.’’

Blaney has shown he’s willing to be aggressive and has a fast enough car to do so. That can be a combination that is hard to beat.

It was Thursday for him and Elliott.

Now, they have to make the right decisions for the 500 and put themselves in the right place in the final laps while trying to fend off many others. 

 and on Facebook

Starting lineup for the 60th Daytona 500

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 15, 2018, 11:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

The lineup for the 60th Daytona 500 was finalized Thursday night in the Can-Am Duels at Daytona International Speedway.

Alex Bowman has the pole and Denny Hamlin starts second. They earned those spots in pole qualifying on Sunday.

Ryan Blaney starts third and Chase Elliott starts fourth after they won their qualifying races.

Forty cars will take the green flag in Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Matt DiBenedetto and David Gilliland all will go to backup cars and start at the rear of the field.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Chase Elliott wins Can-Am Duel No. 2, Kevin Harvick second

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 15, 2018, 9:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott fended off Kevin Harvick in the last two laps to win Thursday’s second Can-Am qualifying duel for the Daytona 500.

Elliott led 34 laps to win his second straight Daytona 500 qualifying race.

The top five was completed by Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Busch.

Jones passed Bowyer in the final moments before taking the checkered flag.

“I was kind of trying a bunch of stuff, I didn’t really know what to do,” Elliott told Fox Sports 1. “This new package is a little different and the way these cars draft is a little strange to what we’ve seen in the past. I don’t know that anyone has it 100 percent figured out. I think we’re all trying to learn and see what the best position it to be in and when you want to be there.”

Elliott will start the Daytona 500 in fourth.

Harvick finished second after passing Denny Hamlin in Turns 1 and 2 with two laps to go.

“I knew it was going to take two moves there, I had to try to get by Denny before I was going to have a chance to win the race,” Harvick told FS1. “We were able to make that move pretty good and then the 21 (Paul Menard) and the 14 (Clint Bowyer) got side-by side over there. Clint got to my bumper, but my car was so loose I didn’t want to pull it really hard to the right because it felt like it was going to spin out all night.”

Harvick will start sixth in the Daytona 500.

MORE: Race Results

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Paul Menard finished seventh after brushing the wall coming to the white flag … Denny Hamlin, who led 18 laps, finished ninth after being passed by Kevin Harvick.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kyle Larson, Matt DiBenedetto and Erik Jones were involved in a wreck on Lap 12 on the backstretch that began when Chase Elliott got Jones loose while trying to pass him exiting Turn 2. Jones was the only driver to continue. Larson has wrecked out of both of his Speedweeks races so far.

NOTABLE: Danica Patrick finished 14th after narrowly avoiding the crash on Lap 12 … Larson and DiBenedetto will go to backup cars and start from the rear in the Sunday’s race … Chase Elliott’s win give Hendrick Motorsports its 15th Duel win, tying Richard Childress Racing for the most all time …. Hendrick has won five of the last eight Duel races.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “It’s just superspeedway racing at its finest, unfortunately.” – Matt DiBenedetto

WHAT’S NEXT: The 60th Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox.

Aaron Rodgers shows support for Danica Patrick at Daytona

Mark Long
By Daniel McFadinFeb 15, 2018, 9:20 PM EST
1 Comment

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is dating Danica Patrick, has been spotted at Daytona International Speedway.

Rodgers watched Patrick race her No. 7 Chevrolet in Can-Am Duel No. 2 from her pit box Thursday night.

Rodgers also is expected to attend Sunday’s Daytona 500, which will mark Patrick’s final start in NASCAR.

He won’t be the only quarterback in attendance. Two-time Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning will be  the honorary pace car driver for the race.

Ryan Blaney wins Can-Am Duel No. 1 in overtime finish, Joey Logano second

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 15, 2018, 8:37 PM EST
3 Comments

Ryan Blaney edged out teammate Joey Logano and Darrell Wallace Jr. to win Thursday’s first Can-Am Duel qualifying race in an overtime finish.

Blaney led six laps of the race that helps determine the starting field for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

It’s the second 1-2 finish for Team Penske of Speedweeks after Brad Keselowski beat Logano in The Clash on Sunday.

The top five was completed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kurt Busch.

Blaney, who will start third in the Daytona 500, was pushed to the lead on the restart by Wallace.

“I saw (Wallace) was third and figured he’d give me a good push,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “He did a good job of racing us home. He did a great job. … I thought our cars in the Clash and tonight have been really, really good. We have amazing speed. Hopefully we can bring it home on Sunday.”

Logano narrowly beat Wallace to the checkered flag after they battled down the frontstretch. Wallace will start the Daytona 500 in seventh.

“We were just biding our time there, got to the top and rode,” Wallace told Fox Sports 1. “I think the biggest challenge for me there at the end there was obviously pushing Blaney out (front), you’re welcome, bud. But then to keep the 41 (Busch) behind me. He was pretty aggressive. … A little late moving up in front of the 22 (Logano). But seventh is a lot better than 25th.”

The two-lap shootout was set up be a crash on the backstretch between Keselowski and Jamie McMurray with three laps to go in the scheduled 60-lap race.

Keselowski was in third when McMurray made a run on his outside. Keselowski moved up and made contact before turning in to the outside wall. Keselowski finished 16th, McMurray placed ninth.

MORE: Race results

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Joey Logano finished second after leading 56 of 63 laps, a record for laps led in a Duel … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned his career-best finish in a Duel. His best result in his first six tries was 10th … Daniel Suarez bounced back from an early accident to finish eighth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: The first caution was issued on Lap 8 for a wreck in the tri-oval involving Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez and Aric Almirola. Only Suarez was able to continue. … Johnson has wrecked out of both of his Speedweeks races so far … William Byron spun on Lap 39 after Stenhouse. attempted to pass him low in the tri-oval, which got Byron loose and turned him into the outside wall. Byron finished 18th … David Gilliland wrecked out with 12 laps to go after Stenhouse made a move to pass him and got Gilliland loose. He finished 17th …

NOTABLE: William Byron, Arica Almirola, Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson will use backup cars in the Daytona 500. They will start from the rear of the field … Blaney’s win is the first for a Ford in a Duel since Matt Kenseth in 2012.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “There were the two best friends that ever was on the bottom with Darrell (Wallace Jr.) and Blaney there. They pushed the heck out of each other.” – Joey Logano