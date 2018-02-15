Chase Elliott wins Can-Am Duel No. 2, Kevin Harvick second

Chase Elliott fended off Kevin Harvick in the last two laps to win Thursday’s second Can-Am qualifying duel for the Daytona 500.
Elliott led 34 laps to win his second straight Daytona 500 qualifying race.
The top five was completed by Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Busch.
Jones passed Bowyer in the final moments before taking the checkered flag.
“I was kind of trying a bunch of stuff, I didn’t really know what to do,” Elliott told Fox Sports 1. “This new package is a little different and the way these cars draft is a little strange to what we’ve seen in the past. I don’t know that anyone has it 100 percent figured out. I think we’re all trying to learn and see what the best position it to be in and when you want to be there.”
Elliott will start the Daytona 500 in fourth.
Harvick finished second after passing Denny Hamlin in Turns 1 and 2 with two laps to go.
“I knew it was going to take two moves there, I had to try to get by Denny before I was going to have a chance to win the race,” Harvick told FS1. “We were able to make that move pretty good and then the 21 (Paul Menard) and the 14 (Clint Bowyer) got side-by side over there. Clint got to my bumper, but my car was so loose I didn’t want to pull it really hard to the right because it felt like it was going to spin out all night.”
Harvick will start sixth in the Daytona 500.
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Paul Menard finished seventh after brushing the wall coming to the white flag … Denny Hamlin, who led 18 laps, finished ninth after being passed by Kevin Harvick.
WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kyle Larson, Matt DiBenedetto and Erik Jones were involved in a wreck on Lap 12 on the backstretch that began when Chase Elliott got Jones loose while trying to pass him exiting Turn 2. Jones was the only driver to continue. Larson has wrecked out of both of his Speedweeks races so far.
NOTABLE: Danica Patrick finished 14th after narrowly avoiding the crash on Lap 12 … Larson and DiBenedetto will go to backup cars and start from the rear in the Sunday’s race … Chase Elliott’s win give Hendrick Motorsports its 15th Duel win, tying Richard Childress Racing for the most all time …. Hendrick has won five of the last eight Duel races.
QUOTE OF THE RACE: “It’s just superspeedway racing at its finest, unfortunately.” – Matt DiBenedetto
WHAT’S NEXT: The 60th Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox.