Getty Images

BK Racing files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By Dustin LongFeb 15, 2018, 3:33 PM EST
4 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — BK Racing filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday afternoon in Western District Court of North Carolina.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a business to propose a plan or reorganization by which they will restructure their debts.

NASCAR issued a statement to NBC Sports about BK Racing’s situation and the status of its charter.

“We have a clear process around charter member governance. It is incumbent upon charter members to be ready to race and compete at the highest level. BK Racing remains the holder of the Charter.”

The action came shortly before a hearing was scheduled Thursday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court on Union Bank and Trust’s request to have a receiver to oversee BK Racing’s collateral. Union Bank & Trust claims that BK Racing owes it more than $8 million in outstanding loans. Among BK Racing’s most valuable pieces of collateral is the charter it has for the No. 23 car that has Gray Gaulding in the car at Daytona International Speedway.

ESPN.com reported that as of last week BK Racing was facing a federal tax lien of more than $667,000 and owes the North Carolina department of commerce fees of about $66,000, according to court records. 

In its bankruptcy filing Thursday, BK Racing estimated the number of its creditors as 50-99. The team estimated its assets as between $10-50 million and estimated liabilities of more than $10 million.

Among the 20 creditors with the largest unsecured claims (those that do not have a lien against BK’s property), the team listed:

$569,539.95 to Race Engines Plus

$94,999.00 to Champion Tire & Wheel

$72,507.22 to Moroso Performance

$70,550.00 to Champion Air

$62,303.63 to Enterprise Holdings

$57,785.53 to Panki Racing Systems

$49,367.17 to Simpson Performance Products

$41,814.80 to Precision Products

$35,072.46 to Harraka Racing Equipment

The 20 creditors with the largest unsecured claims are owned a total of $1,235,493.27.

Noah Gragson asks Twitter for ice cream, fans deliver in person

@CautionCock20
By Daniel McFadinFeb 15, 2018, 5:23 PM EST
It’s been a banner week for fan interactions with NASCAR drivers on Twitter.

Cup driver Ryan Blaney met his “biggest little fan” on Tuesday at Walt Disney World, a meeting coordinated with the kid’s dad via Twitter.

And Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch each ventured out into the infield of Daytona International Speedway to meet some of their supporters.

Now Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson has gotten into the mix.

Gragson, who drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports, tweeted to his followers at 11:21 p.m. ET Wednesday night that he was “in need” of vanilla ice cream.

He went as far as to let everyone know where he was staying in Daytona Beach.

Just before midnight, two fans arrived on the seventh floor with a case of Breyers vanilla ice ream.

Tonight’s Duel qualifying races: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 15, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
It’s time for the last appetizer before the NASCAR Cup Series gets its season underway in the Daytona 500.

Cup teams will take part in the Can-Am qualifying duels tonight under the lights at Daytona International Speedway.

The two races will set the field for Sunday’s race.

The starting lineups for each race were determined by pole qualifying last weekend.

If they’re able to survive their respective races, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row of the 500.

Each race will award points to the top-10 finishers. Winners will receive 10 points and 10th-place finishers will get one point.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines for Duel No. 1 will be given by Olivier Camus, Global Marketing Director of Can-Am Off-Road at 7:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. The command for Duel No. 2 will be given by Anne-Marie LaBerge, Sr. V.P. of Global Brands & Communication, Can-Am.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions for Duel No. 1 begin at 6:20 p.m. Dr. Dan Glenn, Senior Pastor of Stetson Baptist Church will give the Invocation at 7 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Melisa TenBroeck, a native of Daytona Beach, at 7:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: Each race is scheduled for 60 laps (150 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast both race qualifying races. Race coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for clear skies with a high of 66 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the first qualifying race.

LAST TIME: Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin each won their qualifying race last year.

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona Duel 1 Lineup

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona Duel 2 Lineup

 

Harrison Rhodes to make Cup debut at Atlanta

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 15, 2018, 2:27 PM EST
Rick Ware Racing announced Thursday that Harrison Rhodes will drive the team’s No. 51 car next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will be Rhodes’ first Cup start.

The 24-year-old Rhodes has competed in the Xfinity Series during the past five seasons for different organizations.

“I can’t believe I have this opportunity to drive for Rick Ware Racing at Atlanta,” said Rhodes in a statement from the team. “I began my NASCAR career with Rick and now six years later I’ll have the chance to race on Sunday. It’s a blessing and a dream come true.”

A primary sponsor will be announced later.

“I’m all about giving chances,” explained Ware in a statement from the team. “There’s no doubt that Rick Ware Racing has built itself on giving opportunities to young, vibrant drivers. Harrison is no exception.
“Even though he doesn’t have any experience in Cup, he has turned countless laps in an Xfinity Series car which will make his transition to our No. 51 Chevrolet that much smoother.”

Practice results for Truck teams at Daytona

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 15, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
Daytona Beach, Florida — Johnny Sauter was fastest in the last of three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice sessions for the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The 2016 Daytona winner posted a top speed of 182.197 mph.

The GMS Racing driver was followed by Clay Greenfield (182.149), Matt Crafton (181.466), Grant Enfinger (181.262) and Stewart Friesen (181.134).

Cody Ware recorded the most laps in the session with nine.

PRACTICE SESSION 2

Ben Rhodes led the way in the second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice with a lap of 192.897 mph.

He was followed by Justin Haley (192.082 mph), Johnny Sauter (191.388), Bryan Dauzat (191.298) and David Gilliland (191.168).

Rhodes and Cody Coughlin each ran 18 laps, most in the session.

PRACTICE SESSION 1

Grant Enfinger posted the fastest lap in the first of three Camping World Truck Series practices Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

Enfinger is with ThorSport Racing, which switched from Toyota to Ford in the offseason. Enfinger topped the speed chart with a lap of 192.033 mph. He was followed by Johnny Sauter (191.767 mph), Matt Crafton (191.657), Bryan Dauzat (191.440) and John Hunter Nemechek (190.807).

The only incident came when Brett Moffitt spun on the apron at the beginning of the session. He did not hit anything and returned to the track later in the session.

Spencer Davis ran the most laps at 23 in the session.

Daytona Truck Practice 1 results

Daytona Truck Practice 2 Results