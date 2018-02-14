When it comes to Daytona, Martin Truex Jr. only cares about winning

The defending Cup Series champion isn’t worrying about stages or any points that his Furniture Row Racing could win or lose during the 200-lap race at Daytona International Speedway.
“We’re going to try to keep ourselves positioned near the front of the field, that’s key No. 1,” Truex told NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan during Daytona 500 Media Day. “At least for me, the last couple of years coming down here, I never really thought of this as a points race or having to kick off the season on a high note or anything else. I mean, it’s nice to do that but I think this race is honestly all about winning. I don’t think it matters if you come out of this with good points or not. There’s plenty of time throughout the season to make those up.”
Last season, Truex dominated intermediate tracks, winning seven of his eight races on 1.5-mile track. That is a series record.
But he didn’t fare well at restrictor-plate tracks. The No. 78 Toyota earned a DNF in three of the four races from crashes and was able to finish 13th in the Daytona 500.
Truex has finished in the top five just three times in 51 starts on plate tracks.
“I definitely feel like we’re getting closer,” Truex said. “We’re closer than anyone else that hasn’t won it, I guess you could say. I still don’t feel like I’ve got the restrictor plate stuff quite figured out. I don’t feel like it’s my strong suite. I feel like it’s my biggest weakness in racing throughout the season.”
Watch the whole interview above.
Twitter brings Ryan Blaney together with ‘biggest little fan’ at Disney World
Since joining Twitter in August 2012, Bell has tweeted just 15 times beginning in August 2016.
But his last seven tweets were all about his son, Natty, getting to meet his favorite NASCAR driver – Ryan Blaney.
The meeting occurred Tuesday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, roughly an hour from Daytona International Speedway where Blaney is taking part in Speedweeks. The park is a long way from Red Lion, Pennsylvania, which Bell claims as his home on Twitter.
The first tweet toward bringing Natty and Blaney together was sent on Dec. 30, the day before the driver’s 24th birthday.
“I saw that and his kid was wearing my shirt,” Blaney said Wednesday during Daytona 500 Media Day. “Said he was my biggest fan. … We were eating and were able to meet up with them for a little bit. That was pretty cool how they were out there and they took the time to come hang out and meet us for a little bit. His whole family was there and he had a couple of other kids who were fans, too. I thought the timing was pretty cool, how they were in the same spot as us and pretty happy to make that happen.”
It happened! A huge THANK YOU to @Blaney made Natty’s day!
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Kyle Busch had a clarification, a confession and a calling out of a rival driver during Daytona 500 Media Day, all related to his controversial comments about NASCAR marketing.
Speaking with reporters Wednesday at Daytona 500 Media Day, Busch noted he can’t say no if he isn’t invited, pointing to a new commercial that began running last weekend about NASCAR.com’s new fantasy leagues.
“I wasn’t even asked for that one,” Busch said. “So Ryan Blaney telling me I say, ‘No,’ and that he knows personal and first-hand. He’s full of s-h-i-t.”
However, Busch was asked and agreed to take part in a NASCAR-organized preseason brand shoot with 16 other drivers, which he said went well.
“If I would have known that was coming four days earlier than I did, I probably wouldn’t have many of the comments that I had,” Busch said with a laugh. “You’ll see the commercial that comes out this week but it was a mix of the young guys, some of the old guys. Things like that that was going on. It’s a pretty cool spot. There’s some drama to it.”
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Charlize Theron taking part in Daytona 500 pre-race ceremonies
When the 200-lap race finally begins, it will be Charlize Theron standing on the starter’s stand. The actress, who appeared in last year’s Atomic Blonde and stars in the March 9 film Gringo, will wave the green flag as the honorary starter.
Chipper Jones, a former player for the Atlanta Braves and recently voted to the Baseball Hall of Fame, will serve as an honorary race official.
Jones, a native of Pierson, Florida, will be introduced at the drivers’ meeting, participate in pre-race ceremonies, ride in one of the parade cars and take part in question-and-answer sessions in fan hospitality areas and the UNOH Fanzone.
Fans in attendance will also get to experience a flyover by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds F-16s. This is the eighth straight year the Thunderbirds have conducted the flyover.
After a weekend of practice for the Daytona 500 and the Advance Auto Parts Clash, Cup Series drivers got two days off in their Speedweeks experience before the final push to Sunday’s “Great American Race.”
A number of drivers got out in the Florida sunshine to enjoy their off days.
That includes Danica Patrick, who went for a walk on Daytona Beach — on her hands.
Elsewhere, a good chunk of the Cup field made the trek to Walt Disney World in Orlando, which is about an hour southwest of Daytona Beach. Kevin Harvick‘s son, Keelan, even got to experience his first ride on an adult roller coaster.
Here’s a look at all the NASCAR drivers who invaded Disney World.
Great day at Disney World with a couple folks. Saw it all from Star Wars World to attempting to have a beer at all 11 countries (which failed) at Epcot. pic.twitter.com/V9HZXnzDuQ