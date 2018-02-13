Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR


NASCAR President discusses new manufacturers, night racing at Martinsville

By Dustin LongFeb 13, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
NASCAR President Brent Dewar said Tuesday that deadlines have passed  for a new manufacturer to be a part of the sport in 2019, meaning the earliest Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota could face additional competition will be 2020.

Dewar made his comments on “The Morning Drive’’ on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He discussed that, night racing at Martinsville and other topics, taking questions from fans.

Asked about the chances of a new manufacturer in the sport, Dewar said:

“There’s a demand for it, I will say that. We’ve been in talks with two or three natural manufacturers that would be the natural next choice. We’ve got a lot data that we share with them. Our fans would like other manufacturers in the sport. Actually, the three (manufacturers) in the sport embrace it.

“We’re not looking for somebody to come in for two years. If you look at Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota, they’ve made huge commitments and investments. … This is a place to bring your R&D and technology and engage with the fans. If you do it, the right way, there’s no better platform than NASCAR to get a return on that investment.

“Because of the entry points, we passed the ’19 (submission deadlines). The earliest would be 2020. That’s the process we’re working on. … There’s genuine, sincere interest because of the size of the platform and what we’re doing. They like the innovation and change and they’re encouraged that the (manufacturers) have a voice in the manufacturers council.’’

Dewar was asked about the possibility of a night race at Martinsville Speedway now that the track has lights.

“We really applaud them for the investment they made,’’ Dewar said. “It looks great. It gives us the opportunity to do a night race should we get to that.

“It’s really about balancing the schedule of when we have availability at our two broadcast partners, Fox and NBC. To a lot of the fans, they don’t realize the complexity that goes into sports programming.

“We’re a very important sport for both of our partners. We have to be fitted in exactly right to drive and we drive their metrics on a daily basis. It’s a balancing act. We, the sanctioning body would be delighted to race a night race at Martinsville, we’ve just got to be able to find a right fit.’’

Dewar was asked how NASCAR determines what races should be at night and what races run at day.

“What we look at, candidly, it’s not night racing for night racing or day racing, it has to be a combination of the ambient temperatures where we’re at, the type of the track we have and the ability to have a great race. Some of the tracks will lend themselves to incredible night racing.’’

Dewar also was asked why the roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway wasn’t first used in the All-Star Race instead of making its debut as the cutoff race in the first round of the playoffs.

“I think part of the challenge this year was the turnover time to get it done,’’ Dewar said. “I think in the future years, those can be other options. We like the drama that is going to be presented by it. Our drivers are great road-course drivers today. I think it’s going to be a real test to them.’’




By Nate RyanFeb 13, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Anyone can relate to haggling over the price of a showroom car, but there was more than just a new set of shiny wheels at stake for Kurt Busch.

Trying to secure the rights to his winning Ford in the 59th Daytona 500 was one of the snags in his contract talks with Stewart-Haas Racing last year.

“That was one my No. 1 objectives,” Busch said during a taping last month of the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “They’re like, ‘No we’re going to keep it.’ Well, can I have visitation rights with it? Literally, that was a sticking point for a while, but we worked it all out.”

It didn’t work out exactly as planned for the 2004 series champion, who told reporters this past weekend that his No. 41 would remain with the team after it’s rolled out of a yearlong residency Monday at Daytona International Speedway.

“The team is the one that has the rights to the car,” Busch said. “It will be pushed into the front lobby area of Stewart-Haas and go right along with (Kevin) Harvick and (Tony) Stewart’s championship cars. It is special to have a car like that. We will see. Hopefully we will push another one in there next Monday.”

Busch’s re-signing of a one-year deal with Stewart-Haas Racing was announced in December, four months after the team had declined to pick up its 2018 option on the driver. Despite being an impending free agent, Busch said he and SHR had a good-faith negotiation that had him confident about returning.

“I think it was like a chess game in a certain way,” Busch said on the podcast. “The team wanted to get things done their way. I wanted to get things done my way, and we just had to give and take. The two sides always agreed we were going to work out, I just had some objectives that I was really firm about.”

A key part of the deal for Busch was staying with Ford, which was the make he drove for his first five seasons in NASCAR’s premier series. The Las Vegas native, who is entering his 18th season in Cup, hinted at having sports car aspirations after NASCAR with Ford, including racing the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“At the end of the day, I was hopeful to have a long-term contract because with Ford I know there’s more on the horizon with the new car that they’re designing right now, and I wanted to be part of that,” he said. “Because over the years, Ford has always felt like family and that’s always felt like home. I still feel there’s more to do at Ford Racing.

“NASCAR is my priority. But Ford is involved in all forms of different motorsports, and we’ll see how it all shakes out.”

During the podcast, Busch also discussed:

–His memories of winning Daytona 500 and the postrace celebration with Rob Gronkowski;

–His days of sneaking into short tracks in the Southwest Tour Series;

–Handling statistical analytics for his wife’s polo team;

–Reflecting on being the last active driver to have raced against Dale Earnhardt in the Daytona 500 (his final start in 2001).

The new episode will be available early Wednesday a.m. Subscribe to the NASCAR on NBC Podcast wherever you get your podcasts to receive free downloads automatically.




By Dustin LongFeb 13, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
1. Of the changes taking place this season, what is the one you’re most interested in seeing how it goes?

Steve Letarte: I guess it’s a combination of inspection, rules and a new body for Chevrolet. There was so much talk last year about aerodynamics and perhaps Toyota had a little more efficient car than the other two manufacturers, according to the other two manufacturers or the teams that raced for them. Is the combination of the new inspection station, perhaps some rule tweaks … and the new Chevrolet body style, will that combination change the racing we see at the mile-and-a-half and 2-mile tracks?

Kyle Petty: I honestly don’t have an opinion on the changes. It always seems to me it’s not so much the change we talk about as we move through the season as it is the ripple effects of those changes. I’ll wait to see how large the waves are.

Nate Ryan: Schedule. It’s been the least discussed but could have the greatest impact — particularly on the Round of 16’s complexion, which could feature major cutoff drama in the debut of the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Dustin Long: I’m most intrigued in how Hendrick Motorsports performs this season with all the changes that organization has made on and off the track. Even though the organization won four races last year, even car owner Rick Hendrick noted the lack of competitiveness and ability to lead laps much of the year. Will the management changes, the driver changes (William Byron and Alex Bowman) and the cultural changes (closer working relationship among the four teams) lead to greater success or more frustration? How these changes perform will have an impact on the playoff picture.

2. Of the drivers with a new Cup ride this year, who are you most intrigued about?

Steve Letarte: I think that is going to drive some excitement into the sport to have all those changes. The name that I have highlighted that I’m going to watch is Erik Jones. Aric Almirola (to Stewart-Haas Racing) has been around a while, we kind of understand where he is. Ryan Blaney did win a race, I think his transition (to Penske) will be smooth. William Byron I think kind of gets a freebie. He’s run so well at everything. It’s his rookie year, he’s so young. Come, learn. I would add Alex Bowman as well. Erik Jones and Alex Bowman. I think those two have to prove they deserve to be in the cars they are. Erik Jones is remarkably talented, and I have no doubt that he has the ability. But the ability is not the same as going to Victory Lane. At some point you need trophies. Now that he’s driving that 20 car, a car that won with Matt Kenseth, a company that knows how to win, I really look for Erik Jones to show up this year. He’s probably the one I’m most intrigued about and I’m going to watch the closest.

Kyle Petty: Blaney and Byron. Blaney because of his talent in the car. We saw a glimpse of that last year but as much because of his personality. He has something and has tapped into something that NASCAR and the sport has been missing! A driver who has fun, has personality … and can WIN! Novel idea! Byron because of his ability at such a young age to face pressure and stare it down! He appears wise beyond his years as a person and as a driver. His personality will develop. I’m not sure in what direction it will go, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Nate Ryan: Darrell Wallace Jr. With even a modicum of success, he could trigger positive shock waves of good cheer throughout the team and NASCAR. But if he falters, it will raise questions about the long-term viability of RPM and “The King’s” tolerance for hanging around NASCAR as an also-ran.

Dustin Long: I want to see what Kasey Kahne can do with Leavine Family Racing and a single-car operation. Can he help raise the organization’s performance level or will he be stuck in the middle of the pack? With a one-year contract, there’s a lot at stake for Kahne.

3. Which one of the drivers who raced for a championship in Miami last year (Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski) has the best chance of returning?

Steve Letarte: Kevin Harvick seems to always be there. So that means the odds are something is going to happen that maybe he won’t. Brad Keselowski, I put him in the same bucket as Harvick. I have some concern where the Fords are. Toyota had good speed last year. Chevrolet has made a body change. I’m really waiting to see at the beginning of the year what the Fords have to counteract that. As much as Martin Truex Jr. was so dominant last  year, I have to say Kyle Busch. I think Kyle Busch has the ability to dominate at different types of race tracks, so I think he has the best chance to go back to Miami.

Kyle Petty: Kevin Harvick … because he’s Kevin Harvick. Enough said

Nate Ryan: Martin Truex Jr. because of his No. 78 team’s continuity. The contraction of the No. 77 could make Furniture Row Racing even better considering how far it went as a single-car team in 2015 and ’16.

Dustin Long: Kyle Busch. He’s done it three years in a row. It’s easy to see him making it four in a row.

4. Who wins first — Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Darrell Wallace Jr., Ty Dillon or someone else?

Steve Letarte: It should be Chase Elliott or Erik Jones but something in my gut tells me that it never works that way. I think William Byron breaks through super early in his career. I do think of this list, Chase Elliott wins, Erik Jones wins, William Byron wins. Those three I’m confident to say will win a race this year. Hopefully, for Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez they can join the list, but I’m going to have to see something at the beginning half of the year to be able to move them on to the winning list.

Kyle Petty: Erik or Daniel. I don’t see JGR or Toyota getting weaker and I see Erik and Daniel getting stronger and better. The experience of last year should pay dividends this year.

Nate Ryan: Chase Elliott, maybe as soon as the Daytona 500. He’s long overdue for a breakthrough, and after the first victory with the number his father made famous, many more soon will follow.

Dustin Long: Chase Elliott. He’s been too close too long. His time is coming.

* NASCAR America returns to NBCSN on Feb. 26 after the Winter Olympics  




By Nate RyanFeb 13, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will be featured in an eight-part docuseries tracking his debut in the Daytona 500.

The Richard Petty Motorsports rookie, who will become the first African-American driver in the Great American Race since 1969, is the star of “Behind The Wall: Bubba Wallace,” with the first two of eight episodes premiering Thursday.

Facebook Watch is a new video platform that launched last summer and recently featured New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a series called Tom vs. Time.

Here’s the release about Wallace’s Facebook Watch from NASCAR:

As Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. prepares to make history in the 2018 DAYTONA 500, fans can follow his inspirational journey to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in “Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace,” a new docu-series coming soon to Facebook Watch.

The first episode in the original series will post on Thursday, February 15, NASCAR Digital Media and Facebook announced today. Fans can view the trailer and add the show to their Watchlists by following the Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace show Page.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, Wallace will become the first African-American since 1969 to drive in NASCAR’s most iconic race, the DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

The eight-part series was produced by NASCAR Productions and will chronicle Wallace’s road to Daytona International Speedway – from his earliest racing days to his debut in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as the new fulltime driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Petty Motorsports.

“It’s been wild to have this entire journey documented leading into the DAYTONA 500,” said Wallace. “It’s cool to finally see it all come together. I’ve watched a few episodes and it’s awesome.

It really shows how much preparation is going into my first year racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with Richard Petty Motorsports and the famed ’43.’ This is something a little out of the box that’s great for fans.”

The series follows Wallace in the months and weeks leading up to the 2018 season, including encounters with team owner and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Richard Petty, Charlotte Hornets rookie Malik Monk and close friend and fellow NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.

Two episodes will air per day from Thursday through Saturday in the lead-up to the 60th running of the DAYTONA 500, while the series’ final two episodes will be available next week. One of the more popular drivers on social media, Wallace will interact with his fans live on Facebook as the series unfolds.

“Bubba Wallace is a burgeoning superstar in NASCAR, and his story is one that brings inspiration to so many people,” said Evan Parker, NASCAR managing director, content strategy. “With Facebook Watch, we’re thrilled to present Bubba’s journey to the DAYTONA 500 and the highest echelon of our sport in a completely new and innovative way.”

Prior to graduating to NASCAR’s top series, Wallace competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In October 2013, he won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway to become the first African-American driver to win a NASCAR national series race since NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Wendell Scott in 1963.

Facebook Watch is a video platform created to bring episodic content, community and conversation together on Facebook. The platform is home to a wide variety of sports shows, including reality, documentary and live sports.




By Dustin LongFeb 13, 2018, 9:50 AM EST
NAPA Auto Parts is expanding and extending its sponsorship of Chase Elliott‘s Hendrick Motorsports team, it was announced Tuesday.

NAPA Auto Parts will continue to sponsor Elliott’s team through the 2020 season. The company will increase its sponsorship of Elliott’s team from 24 to 26 races beginning this season and through the contact extension. NAPA Auto Parts will be the team’s sponsor in the Daytona 500 in each of those seasons. NAPA Auto Parts will be an associate sponsor in races it is not the primary sponsor.

“The relationship with NAPA has been a major part of my career starting in 2014,” Elliott said in a statement from the team. “Their support has been huge for me, and I’m very thankful for what they’ve done for our whole team at Hendrick Motorsports. They’re a committed partner, and it’s been a pleasure meeting the people involved with their business all over the country. I’m proud to represent all of those folks and look forward to having them part of our No. 9 team for many more years.”

“NAPA made an incredible commitment early on in Chase’s career, and that has only grown over the years,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “They’re passionate about our sport, but the real key is that racing works for their employees, their customers and their overall business. The No. 9 team and all of us at Hendrick Motorsports are dedicated to NAPA’s success, and we look forward to working together and continuing to deliver in every aspect of our program.”

