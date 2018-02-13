Behind the scenes with Bubba Wallace via Facebook Watch

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will be featured in an eight-part docuseries tracking his debut in the Daytona 500.
The Richard Petty Motorsports rookie, who will become the first African-American driver in the Great American Race since 1969, is the star of “Behind The Wall: Bubba Wallace,” with the first two of eight episodes premiering Thursday.
Facebook Watch is a new video platform that launched last summer and recently featured New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a series called Tom vs. Time.
Here’s the release about Wallace’s Facebook Watch from NASCAR:
As Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. prepares to make history in the 2018 DAYTONA 500, fans can follow his inspirational journey to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in “Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace,” a new docu-series coming soon to Facebook Watch.
The first episode in the original series will post on Thursday, February 15, NASCAR Digital Media and Facebook announced today. Fans can view the trailer and add the show to their Watchlists by following the Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace show Page.
On Sunday, Feb. 18, Wallace will become the first African-American since 1969 to drive in NASCAR’s most iconic race, the DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX).
The eight-part series was produced by NASCAR Productions and will chronicle Wallace’s road to Daytona International Speedway – from his earliest racing days to his debut in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as the new fulltime driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Petty Motorsports.
“It’s been wild to have this entire journey documented leading into the DAYTONA 500,” said Wallace. “It’s cool to finally see it all come together. I’ve watched a few episodes and it’s awesome.
It really shows how much preparation is going into my first year racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with Richard Petty Motorsports and the famed ’43.’ This is something a little out of the box that’s great for fans.”
The series follows Wallace in the months and weeks leading up to the 2018 season, including encounters with team owner and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Richard Petty, Charlotte Hornets rookie Malik Monk and close friend and fellow NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.
Two episodes will air per day from Thursday through Saturday in the lead-up to the 60th running of the DAYTONA 500, while the series’ final two episodes will be available next week. One of the more popular drivers on social media, Wallace will interact with his fans live on Facebook as the series unfolds.
“Bubba Wallace is a burgeoning superstar in NASCAR, and his story is one that brings inspiration to so many people,” said Evan Parker, NASCAR managing director, content strategy. “With Facebook Watch, we’re thrilled to present Bubba’s journey to the DAYTONA 500 and the highest echelon of our sport in a completely new and innovative way.”
Prior to graduating to NASCAR’s top series, Wallace competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In October 2013, he won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway to become the first African-American driver to win a NASCAR national series race since NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Wendell Scott in 1963.
Facebook Watch is a video platform created to bring episodic content, community and conversation together on Facebook. The platform is home to a wide variety of sports shows, including reality, documentary and live sports.