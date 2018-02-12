Xfinity, Camping World Truck Series entry lists for Daytona are released

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In what could be a made-for-social media special, car owner Rick Hendrick says he and Daytona 500 pole winner Alex Bowman will drag race corvettes at some point with the winner getting the other’s car.
It’s easy to have fun with his driver is fast. Bowman’s pole gave Hendrick Motorsports its fourth consecutive Daytona 500 pole, following Jeff Gordon in 2015 and Chase Elliott in 2016-17.
Bowman’s pole only adds to his nickname “Bowman the Showman’’ — a name that he hasn’t been a fan of because of his low-key style but is grudgingly accepting.
However, he has a nickname for Ives. Bowman calls his crew chief “The Riddler’’ for the riddles or code Ives speaks in on the radio.
Ives is fine with it handle if he can keep other teams guessing what his strategy is during a race.
“A lot of it is just my nature of trying to be secretive and not let everybody see my hand a little bit,’’ Ives said. “Sometimes it helps us. I know it frustrated Dale a lot, and Alex, he gets to listen to that a lot now.
“But I’m going to make him a riddle card for him to put on the dash so he kind of understands some of the riddles I’m going to go through. But a lot of it is just trying not to show your hand and get your driver to maybe understand what you’re saying. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but he should have got that riddle right after qualifying and know that I probably wouldn’t have come on the radio if he didn’t have the pole.’’
Bowman has another idea for his crew chief.
“We’re going to make him get a Riddler costume, too,’’ Bowman said. “He just doesn’t know it yet.’’
In his fourth consecutive victory at Talladega Superspeedway nearly 15 years ago, Earnhardt went below the yellow line while passing Matt Kenseth for first and led the final two laps. He wasn’t penalized.
There are some parallels to the penalty Stenhouse received Sunday for driving below the yellow line to complete a pass of Busch. In both instances, Kenseth and Busch moved down the banking and then swerved back up when they seemed to realize a car was on the inside.
Compare the incidents in these videos (the Earnhardt pass occurs at the 3:14:30 mark):
–Kenseth’s No. 17 Ford swooped down from much higher up the track — about three lanes — than Busch, whose No. 18 Toyota was in the lane above Stenhouse’s No. 17 Ford.
–Stenhouse’s tires were below the yellow line earlier roughly when his Ford had just cleared the left-rear quarter panel of Busch’s Toyota. The left front of Earnhardt’s No. 8 Chevrolet doesn’t dip under the yellow line until the car is nearly even with Kenseth’s car.
But in both cases, Earnhardt and Stenhouse went below the yellow line before clearing the car above them.
NASCAR even conceded this after Earnhardt’s victory in explaining why it didn’t issue a penalty.
“This was a judgment call very obviously,” late spokesman Jim Hunter said. “There is no question that [Earnhardt] went below the yellow line. … He already had passed (Kenseth).”
“I ran [below the line] to keep from running into him,” Earnhardt said after the race. “By that time, I was already past him.”
Before that April 6, 2003 race at Talladega, drivers were given the same ground rules by NASCAR in the prerace meeting: Cars that improved their position by crossing the yellow line would be black-flagged.
Reaction from other drivers after the race was mixed. Jimmie Johnson, who led a race-high 65 laps and had been battling with Kenseth for the lead, said Earnhardt “was clearly below the yellow line. I didn’t think it was a legal pass.” Asked afterward if he would make the same maneuver, runner-up Kevin Harvick said, “that’s a good question. I’ll plead the fifth on that one.”
Sunday’s race promises to spark a new round of questions from drivers, who could be seeking clarification from NASCAR on judgment calls made in a game of inches at 200 mph.
Stenhouse posted on Twitter that his only option would have been to wreck the field by holding his line and making contact with Busch. NASCAR executive vice president Steve O’Donnell has said Stenhouse could have avoided a penalty by immediately yielding the spots he gained on the pass.
“It is a judgment call, and people are mostly going to disagree when we make judgment calls, but that’s OK,” O’Donnell said during his weekly spot with “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We try to be clear as we can in the drivers meeting that if you go below the yellow line, you cannot advance your position. In this case, we saw (Stenhouse) go below the yellow line, advance the position.
“When we have not made the call is if that position is given up or if that car kind of backs off and gives that position back, we’ve been OK with it historically. That didn’t happen, so in this case we had to make the call. We viewed it as a pass that was maintained below the yellow line.”
NASCAR has been enforcing the yellow line rule since the July 2001 race at Daytona International Speedway.
Former driver Eric McClure arrested, charged with assault and battery
Former NASCAR Xfinity driver Eric McClure was arrested Sunday by the Smyth County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office on a Class 1 misdemeanor charge of battery and assault, NBC Sports has confirmed.
An affidavit from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office listed the victim as McClure’s wife, Miranda. The sheriff’s office responded to the couple’s home and arrested Eric McClure, 39. The couple has seven daughters.
McClure, who was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond, is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 21 in Juvenile Domestic Relations Court in Smyth County, Virginia.
NASCAR confirmed to NBC Sports that McClure is not currently a member.
McClure ran in 288 career Xfinity races, tying him with Matt Kenseth for 24th on the all-time list. McClure had one top-10 finish, an eighth-place result in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway in 2013.
McClure, who last raced in the series in 2016, also is co-owner of Martin-McClure Racing. The team competed last year in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. The team did not compete in Sunday’s season opener at New Smyrna Speedway but stated on its Facebook page earlier Sunday that “we look forward to rejoining the #KNEast later in the season.’’
The team also said in its statement: “We are committed to our team’s values of transparency, professionalism, and performance. Our highest priority is to maintain a family-centered atmosphere where everyone is safe and protected. We strive to ensure that any contrary actions are met with a prompt and appropriate response.”
McClure’s driving career was interrupted by injuries, including concussions. By Oct. 2012, he had suffered three concussions in less than two years in crashes, he told USA Today at the time.
He missed five races after suffering a concussion and other injures in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway in May 2012. He also suffered a concussion at Bristol Motor Speedway in Aug. 2010 and did not race the following week. He suffered a concussion in a crash at Daytona in July 2011. He was cleared by a doctor and raced the following week.
“You get used to taking Tylenol and ibuprofen, and you try to be careful around people and keep your hands sanitized but there’s no way to prevent it,” McClure told the Herald Courier. “You can get so tired and just sleep until your nights and days get reversed.
“There are days as the injection cycle comes to a close that in addition to fatigue I get emotional and really sad.”
The 17-year-olds dueled the final two laps with Burton taking the lead before taking the white flag. Gilliland applied pressure and got back by him to win. Cole Rouse nipped Burton for second. The New Smyrna 175 will air at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 27 on NBCSN.
Gilliland will compete for rookie of the year honors in the Camping World Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports this season. Burton will be at teammate at KBM and is scheduled to run nine Truck races this season.