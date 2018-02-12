Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Former driver Eric McClure arrested, charged with assault and battery

By Dustin LongFeb 12, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Former NASCAR Xfinity driver Eric McClure was arrested Sunday by the Smythe County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office on a Class 1 misdemeanor charge of battery and assault, NBC Sports has confirmed.

An affidavit from the Smythe County Sheriff’s Office listed the victim as McClure’s wife, Miranda. The sheriff’s office responded to the couple’s home and arrested Eric McClure, 39. The couple has seven daughters. 

McClure, who was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond, is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 21 in Juvenile Domestic Relations Court in Smythe County, Virginia.

NASCAR confirmed to NBC Sports that McClure is not currently a member.

McClure ran in 288 career Xfinity races, tying him with Matt Kenseth for 24th on the all-time list. McClure had one top-10 finish, an eighth-place result in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway in 2013.

McClure, who last raced in the series in 2016, also is co-owner of Martin-McClure Racing. The team competed last year in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. The team did not compete in Sunday’s season opener at New Smyrna Speedway but stated on its Facebook page earlier Sunday that “we look forward to rejoining the #KNEast later in the season.’’

McClure’s driving career was interrupted by injuries, including concussions. By Oct. 2012, he had suffered three concussions in less than two years in crashes, he told USA Today at the time. 

He missed five races after suffering a concussion and other injures in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway in May 2012. He also suffered a concussion at Bristol Motor Speedway in Aug. 2010 and did not race the following week. He suffered a concussion in a crash at Daytona in July 2011. He was cleared by a doctor and raced the following week.

McClure also suffers from Epstein-Barr. He told the Bristol Herald Courier last July that the virus first surfaced in Jan. 2012.

“You get used to taking Tylenol and ibuprofen, and you try to be careful around people and keep your hands sanitized but there’s no way to prevent it,” McClure told the Herald Courier. “You can get so tired and just sleep until your nights and days get reversed.

“There are days as the injection cycle comes to a close that in addition to fatigue I get emotional and really sad.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has lived the yellow line controversy before

By Nate RyanFeb 12, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – In wading into the controversial yellow-line penalty issued Sunday to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in The Clash, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is speaking from experience.

In his fourth consecutive victory at Talladega Superspeedway nearly 15 years ago, Earnhardt went below the yellow line while passing Matt Kenseth for first and led the final two laps. He wasn’t penalized.

There are some parallels to the penalty Stenhouse received Sunday for driving below the yellow line to complete a pass of Busch. In both instances, Kenseth and Busch moved down the banking and then swerved back up when they seemed to realize a car was on the inside.

Compare the incidents in these videos (the Earnhardt pass occurs at the 3:14:30 mark):

There are some critical distinctions:

–Kenseth’s No. 17 Ford swooped down from much higher up the track — about three lanes — than Busch, whose No. 18 Toyota was in the lane above Stenhouse’s No. 17 Ford.

–Stenhouse’s tires were below the yellow line earlier roughly when his Ford had just cleared the left-rear quarter panel of Busch’s Toyota. The left front of Earnhardt’s No. 8 Chevrolet doesn’t dip under the yellow line until the car is nearly even with Kenseth’s car.

But in both cases, Earnhardt and Stenhouse went below the yellow line before clearing the car above them.

NASCAR even conceded this after Earnhardt’s victory in explaining why it didn’t issue a penalty.

“This was a judgment call very obviously,” late spokesman Jim Hunter said. “There is no question that [Earnhardt] went below the yellow line. … He already had passed (Kenseth).”

“I ran [below the line] to keep from running into him,” Earnhardt said after the race. “By that time, I was already past him.”

Before that April 6, 2003 race at Talladega, drivers were given the same ground rules by NASCAR in the prerace meeting: Cars that improved their position by crossing the yellow line would be black-flagged.

Reaction from other drivers after the race was mixed. Jimmie Johnson, who led a race-high 65 laps and had been battling with Kenseth for the lead, said Earnhardt “was clearly below the yellow line. I didn’t think it was a legal pass.” Asked afterward if he would make the same maneuver, runner-up Kevin Harvick said, “that’s a good question. I’ll plead the fifth on that one.”

Sunday’s race promises to spark a new round of questions from drivers, who could be seeking clarification from NASCAR on judgment calls made in a game of inches at 200 mph.

Stenhouse posted on Twitter that his only option would have been to wreck the field by holding his line and making contact with Busch. NASCAR executive vice president Steve O’Donnell has said Stenhouse could have avoided a penalty by immediately yielding the spots he gained on the pass.

“It is a judgment call, and people are mostly going to disagree when we make judgment calls, but that’s OK,” O’Donnell said during his weekly spot with “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We try to be clear as we can in the drivers meeting that if you go below the yellow line, you cannot advance your position. In this case, we saw (Stenhouse) go below the yellow line, advance the position.

“When we have not made the call is if that position is given up or if that car kind of backs off and gives that position back, we’ve been OK with it historically. That didn’t happen, so in this case we had to make the call. We viewed it as a pass that was maintained below the yellow line.”

NASCAR has been enforcing the yellow line rule since the July 2001 race at Daytona International Speedway.

What a finish! Check out how the K&N Pro Series East opener ended (Video)

By Dustin LongFeb 11, 2018, 11:54 PM EST
Todd Gilliland passed Harrison Burton on the final lap to win the NASCAR K&N Pro  Series East opener Sunday night at New Smyrna Speedway.

The 17-year-olds dueled the final two laps with Burton taking the lead before taking the white flag. Gilliland applied pressure and got back by him to win. Cole Rouse nipped Burton for second. The New Smyrna 175 will air at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 27 on NBCSN.

Gilliland will compete for rookie of the year honors in the Camping World Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports this season. Burton will be at teammate at KBM and is scheduled to run nine Truck races this season.

Watch the final two laps of Sunday night’s race:

Long: New season leads to new questions after Clash

By Dustin LongFeb 11, 2018, 9:31 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — So many questions. And so much work to do before next weekend’s Daytona 500.

While Brad Keselowski celebrated his first Clash win a few hours after Alex Bowman won the Daytona 500 pole, a level of uncertainty permeated the garage Sunday.

The elimination of the ride-height rule made the cars look like low-riders and altered their personalities. Drivers talked about getting big runs but having balance issues with their car when they made a move.

On a day when temperatures reached into the 80s, handling again was a key word. While Harry Hogge famously told Cole Trickle on the movie screen that “loose is fast,’’ reality Sunday was that loose was a handful.

It also was a day where slimmer pit crew — cut back by one over-the-wall person — debuted, creating an assortment of ways to service a car that will have teams studying videos of each other.

Although the Clash was not the jaw-dropping, eye-popping finish that a restrictor-plate track can produce at times, remember this was an appetizer, not the main course that the Daytona 500 is.

“Who would have thought they would have run single-file for 30 laps?’’ Kevin Harvick said after his ninth-place finish in the Clash. “In an exhibition race, there really shouldn’t be any strategy to it. That was a little bit surprising to me. I was trying to be aggressive and do things in the back and the next thing I know I’m losing the draft because everybody is single-file.

“Usually, they get mixing it up, two-wide and you can pull back up and get yourself back in it. My bad for losing the draft for trying to do something.’’

Sunday was the first race for drivers with the elimination of the ride-height rule. Stability is key. Not every car had it.

“You would think when the cars drive worse that the guys would wreck more, but the exact opposite happens,’’ Keselowski said after his first Clash win. “Everybody loses confidence and they fall in line and they don’t make as risky of moves, and then they don’t wreck, which is, it seems, completely backwards and counterintuitive for sure, but I think that’s what you saw today.’’

Now be careful of trying to take what happened in the Clash and projecting it to the 500. Teams will have time to adjust the cars and make the drivers feel more comfortable before next weekend’s checkered flag.

Even with the challenges, there were still some aggressive moves. Running third, Ryan Blaney dropped below reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. and squeezed back in front of Truex on his own.

“It was an aggressive move,’’ Blaney said after his fourth-place finish. “I had a big run. I was clear. I was looking in my mirror the whole time. I don’t care if I’m clear by 3 inches or 3 feet, I’m coming up.’’

Another time Chase Elliott pushed Denny Hamlin through part of the field with a big run. 

“He and I worked really well together,’’ said Elliott, who finished 13th after being collected in a last-lap crash. “He had a fast car and so did we. I think we kind of understood what we needed and was able to push our way forward a couple of times. It’s just all numbered dependent, who’s behind you, how good a pusher they are and how scared they are.’’

Such runs were attention-grabbing.

“The game may be a little bit quicker,’’ runner-up Joey Logano said.

“Just think the runs happen quicker. It’s kind of like in the Xfinity race. In the Xfinity races, the cars get these huge runs, and they’re hard to stop. This is maybe not quite to that extent, but the runs you can build are way bigger than they used to be, but that bubble, that imaginary bubble in between the cars that we always talk about seems to be — stop us just as hard. So we get a bigger run, but it kind of stops us just as much.’’

They’ll work through that just as teams will continue to refine pit road. New spec air guns and only five people servicing the car instead of six slowed the pit stops.

Racing Insights stated that the fastest four-tire pit stop Sunday was 16.6 seconds by Jimmie Johnson’s team. Last year, the fastest four-tire stop in the Clash was 11.8 seconds by Elliott’s team.

“We’ll have to go back and study all that and see,’’ said Keselowski’s crew chief Paul Wolfe, whose team only did a two-tire stop. “I’m sure there was a lot of different ideas and theories on pit road of what was going to be the fastest pit stop.’’

Among the different way of servicing the cars, Keselowki’s tire carrier had both front and rear tires when he went over the wall. When Harvick’s pit crew went from the right side to the left side of the car to change the tires, the jackman raised the car and then placed the left rear tire on. After the tire carrier placed the left front tire on the car, he went around the front changer and dropped the jack for Harvick to go.

“It was a learning day,’’ Wolfe said.

A new day, a new way to do things.

Social Roundup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls for end to rule that penalized Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

By Daniel McFadinFeb 11, 2018, 7:27 PM EST
A minor controversy arose from Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passed Kyle Busch while running beneath the yellow line at the bottom of the track.

The pass occurred on the backstretch with 33 laps to go in the race.

Stenhouse was below Busch — but above the yellow line — when Busch came down the track, causing Stenhouse to go beneath the line. When Stenhouse returned above the line, he was ahead of Busch.

Stenhouse, who won two restrictor-plate races last year, had to serve a pass-through penalty in the pits as result. He finished the 75-lap race in 16th, two laps down.

In a video played in the pre-race driver-crew chief meeting, it states that if a driver goes down below the yellow line to advance their position, they will be penalized. If a competitor forces another competitor below the yellow line they may be penalized.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will serve as an analyst for NBC’s NASCAR coverage this year, addressed the issue after the race.

Earnhardt exchanged tweets on the rule with Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer.

The exchange ended with Earnhardt declaring that the rule needs to be eliminated.

Stenhouse then added his two cents, which Fox Sports analyst Jeff Gordon responded to.

Earnhardt himself was involved in a similar scenario in 2003 at Talladega Superspeedway.

With five laps to go in the spring race, Earnhardt made a move to surge by Matt Kenseth for the lead. As he began to pull even, Kenseth moved down toward Earnhardt, which caused him to escape below the yellow line.

Earnhardt returned to the racing surface in the lead. After the white flag waved, NASCAR ruled Earnhardt’s pass legal.