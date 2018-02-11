Today’s Clash at Daytona: Start time, lineup, TV/Radio and more

The first NASCAR race of 2018 is set for this afternoon with the Cup Series’ Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway.
The exhibition race has a 17-car field made up of pole-winners from 2017, playoff drivers in 2017 and past Daytona 500 pole-sitters who competed full-time last season.
The Clash comes after Daytona 500 pole qualifying.
Here’s all the info you need ahead of the race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Command to start engines will be given by Scott Borchetta, founder & CEO of Big Machine Label Group at 3:12 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:24 p.m.
PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 2:40 p.m. Sonny Gallman from Central Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, Florida will give the Invocation at 3:05 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by Melissa Trumble of Palm Coast, Florida, at 3:06 p.m.
DISTANCE: The non-points race is scheduled for 75 laps (187.5 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.
SEGMENTS: A caution will split the race into two segments. The first segment will be 25 laps. The second segment will be 50 laps.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 81 degrees with a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Joey Logano won his first Clash in 2017 after race leader Denny Hamlin crashed from contact with Brad Keselowski on the last lap.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here to see the starting lineup