Starting lineups for Can-Am Duels

Brad Keselowski beat Team Penske teammate Joey Logano to win the Advance Auto Parts Clash as a multi-car wreck broke out on the backstretch on the last lap.
Keselowski, who started last due to a random draw on Saturday, led 43 of 75 laps to earn his first victory in the exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway.
Keselowski won over Logano, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney and pole-sitter Austin Dillon.
The 2012 Cup champion fulfilled a pre-race tweet saying he believed he would win the race.
“It feels really good,” Keselowski told Fox. “Last year we started first and it didn’t go our way. We were joking after the drawing, (crew chief) Paul Wolfe usually does the drawings, he didn’t do it this year and we got last. So we said, ‘Look, this will be the year that we win it,’ and sure enough, here we are.”
Keselowski made it to the checkered flag despite a large piece of debris covering the right side of the nose on his No. 2 Ford in the closing laps.
Team Penske is the first team to finish 1-2 in the Clash since Hendrick Motorsports in 1990.
The crash on the backstretch included Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. It began when Larson turned Johnson into the outside wall, causing a chain reaction.
“I got turned pretty quick,” Johnson told Fox. “Half a lap before that the 41 (Kurt Busch) got to me and pushed me pretty hard and everything was fine. In my head I kind of cleared that concern and was looking out the windshield sitting in a good spot. Unfortunately, didn’t make it back.”
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Joey Logano finished in the top two in the Clash for the second year in a row. He won the event last season … Austin Dillon earned his first top five in the Clash in his third start … Denny Hamlin, who started second, led eight laps and finished sixth.
WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jamie McMurray brought out the first caution on Lap 35 when Kurt Busch made contact with McMurray as he passed him low in Turn 3. After dipping low, McMurray glanced off the outside wall before plowing through the grass in Turn 4. He placed last with a DNF … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 16th, two laps down after being penalized for passing Kyle Busch below the yellow line on the backstretch with 33 laps to go. He had to pass through the pits as punishment.
NOTABLE: Brad Keselowski is the sixth driver to win the Clash after starting 17th or worse … Jimmie Johnson, who finished 12th, crashed in The Clash for the seventh year in a row … There were three cautions totaling eight laps.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “This is the first time I’ve won anything in Speedweeks. I feel like I’ve choked them away. It’s nice to not choke this one away.” – Brad Keselowski.
NEXT: Can-Am qualifying races, 7 p.m. ET on Thursday on Fox Sports 1