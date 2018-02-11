Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Starting lineups for Can-Am Duels

By Daniel McFadinFeb 11, 2018, 7:07 PM EST
The starting lineup for next Sunday’s Daytona 500 will be determined by the Can-Am qualifying races on Thursday.

The two 150-mile races feature 20 drivers each. No driver will fail to make the race.

Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin qualified on the front row of the Daytona 500 in pole qualifying on Sunday.

The first of the two races is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Here are the lineups for each qualifying race.

Lineup for Can-Am Duel No. 1

Lineup for Can-Am Duel No. 2

Social Roundup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls for end to rule that penalized Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 11, 2018, 7:27 PM EST
A minor controversy arose from Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passed Kyle Busch while running beneath the yellow line at the bottom of the track.

The pass occurred on the backstretch with 33 laps to go in the race.

Stenhouse was below Busch — but above the yellow line — when Busch came down the track, causing Stenhouse to go beneath the line. When Stenhouse returned above the line, he was ahead of Busch.

Stenhouse, who won two restrictor-plate races last year, had to serve a pass-through penalty in the pits as result. He finished the 75-lap race in 16th, two laps down.

In a video played in the pre-race driver-crew chief meeting, it states that if a driver goes down below the yellow line to advance their position, they will be penalized. If a competitor forces another competitor below the yellow line they may be penalized.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will serve as an analyst for NBC’s NASCAR coverage this year, addressed the issue after the race.

Earnhardt exchanged tweets on the rule with Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer.

The exchange ended with Earnhardt declaring that the rule needs to be eliminated.

Stenhouse then added his two cents, which Fox Sports analyst Jeff Gordon responded to.

Earnhardt himself was involved in a similar scenario in 2003 at Talladega Superspeedway.

With five laps to go in the spring race, Earnhardt made a move to surge by Matt Kenseth for the lead. As he began to pull even, Kenseth moved down toward Earnhardt, which caused him to escape below the yellow line.

Earnhardt returned to the racing surface in the lead. After the white flag waved, NASCAR ruled Earnhardt’s pass legal.

Car owner Roger Penske confirms Ford will have new body in 2019

By Dustin LongFeb 11, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Team Penske car owner Roger Penske confirmed after Sunday’s Clash that Ford will have a new body in 2019.

Asked about the challenges of having the oldest body among the manufacturers (Toyota updated its Camry last year and Chevrolet is using the Camaro ZL1 this year), Penske said the team will have help next year.

“We can’t really use that as an excuse,” Penske said of having the oldest body this year. “There’s no reason to. I think we thought the same thing coming out of St. Petersburg last year in IndyCar that we might not have the power Honda had and we won 10 races. I keep reminding the team that. We’ve got to race all year. We’ll have a new body next year.”

Brad Keselowski, who has been vocal since last year about the advantage Toyota had and expressed concern at Miami about Chevrolet’s new body, was asked about Penske’s comment.

“They don’t tell me those kind of things because they know I’ve got a little bit of a big mouth and they don’t trust me, which is probably smart,” Keselowski said after his win in the Clash. “If (Penske) says it, I would say go with him. He’s always pretty trustworthy.”

In a statement to NBC Sports, Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports, said: “This is racing, and we are always working on actions to improve performance and that includes engine, body, aero, everything on the car. We will make an announcement on any future body actions when we are ready.”

Toyota won 16 of 36 points races last year with the new Camry body, including 14 of the final 19 races and the championship with Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing.

Brad Keselowski wins Advance Auto Parts Clash

By Daniel McFadinFeb 11, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
Brad Keselowski beat Team Penske teammate Joey Logano to win the Advance Auto Parts Clash as a multi-car wreck broke out on the backstretch on the last lap.

Keselowski, who started last due to a random draw on Saturday, led 43 of 75 laps to earn his first victory in the exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway.

Keselowski won over Logano, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney and pole-sitter Austin Dillon.

The 2012 Cup champion fulfilled a pre-race tweet saying he believed he would win the race.

“It feels really good,” Keselowski told Fox. “Last year we started first and it didn’t go our way. We were joking after the drawing, (crew chief) Paul Wolfe usually does the drawings, he didn’t do it this year and we got last. So we said, ‘Look, this will be the year that we win it,’ and sure enough, here we are.”

Keselowski made it to the checkered flag despite a large piece of debris covering the right side of the nose on his No. 2 Ford in the closing laps.

MORE: Roger Penske confirms Ford teams will get new body in 2019

Team Penske is the first team to finish 1-2 in the Clash since Hendrick Motorsports in 1990.

The crash on the backstretch included Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. It began when Larson turned Johnson into the outside wall, causing a chain reaction.

“I got turned pretty quick,” Johnson told Fox. “Half a lap before that the 41 (Kurt Busch) got to me and pushed me pretty hard and everything was fine. In my head I kind of cleared that concern and was looking out the windshield sitting in a good spot. Unfortunately, didn’t make it back.”

MORE: Race results

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Joey Logano finished in the top two in the Clash for the second year in a row. He won the event last season … Austin Dillon earned his first top five in the Clash in his third start … Denny Hamlin, who started second, led eight laps and finished sixth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jamie McMurray brought out the first caution on Lap 35 when Kurt Busch made contact with McMurray as he passed him low in Turn 3. After dipping low, McMurray glanced off the outside wall before plowing through the grass in Turn 4. He placed last with a DNF … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 16th, two laps down after being penalized for passing Kyle Busch below the yellow line on the backstretch with 33 laps to go. He had to pass through the pits as punishment.

NOTABLE: Brad Keselowski is the sixth driver to win the Clash after starting 17th or worse … Jimmie Johnson, who finished 12th, crashed in The Clash for the seventh year in a row … There were three cautions totaling eight laps.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “This is the first time I’ve won anything in Speedweeks. I feel like I’ve choked them away. It’s nice to not choke this one away.” – Brad Keselowski.

NEXT: Can-Am qualifying races, 7 p.m. ET on Thursday on Fox Sports 1