Schedule for Advance Auto Parts Clash, Daytona 500 pole qualifying

By Daniel McFadinFeb 11, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
Day two of Speedweeks brings us pole qualifying for the Daytona 500 and the first (non-points) NASCAR race of the year.

Cup teams will determine the front row of the 60th Daytona 500 and hold the annual Advance Auto Part Clash afterward.

After today, Daytona will go quiet until Thursday.

Here’s the day’s full schedule, including TV and radio info.

All times are Eastern

SUNDAY, Feb. 11

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting

12:15 p.m. — Daytona 500 qualifying; single car/two rounds (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:30 p.m. — Driver introductions

3 p.m. — Advance Auto Parts Clash; 75 laps/187.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Danica Patrick explains why she isn’t racing in The Clash

By Nate RyanFeb 11, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Danica Patrick answered the question before it was even asked.

Introduced as “a former pole winner” in a news conference Saturday morning about her final NASCAR start in the Daytona 500, Patrick immediately interrupted the moderator.

“Being a former pole winner and watching myself not out there in Clash practice, you mean?” Patrick asked, glancing at a TV monitor showing cars turning laps at Daytona International Speedway for Sunday’s season-opening exhibition race.

Well, yes. Exactly.

Patrick, who became the first woman to win a pole position and lead laps in NASCAR’s premier series when she qualified first for the 2013 Daytona 500, is eligible for The Clash, and the 75-lap warmup on the 2.5-mile oval provides a good refresher for drivers getting re-acclimated to the draft.

But the No. 7 Chevrolet is here only for the Great American Race, a fact that Patrick recently was lamenting.

“A couple of days ago I was thinking to myself that we should have run the backup car in the Clash,” said Patrick, who had made four consecutive starts in The Clash with a best finish of fourth last year. “We don’t want to crash the primary anyway, so we are going to be careful in the (Can-Am Duel qualifying races Thursday), then you don’t have to worry about practicing too hard because you will have already had The Clash race.

“I was like, ‘Man, where was I on that one?’ It would have just been a good gamble to use the backup but didn’t think of it soon enough and was honestly just really concerned about the work getting done to put the primary car out there for the 500. Just came together too late and thought of it too late. It would have been good practice. It always is. It’s good for these guys too.  It’s good for everybody.”

A sponsorship deal with GoDaddy to close her racing career with Daytona and the Indianapolis 500 was announced last month and was followed by confirmation of Premium Motorsports as the NASCAR team fielding her car. Patrick has said the hunt for funding took longer than expected and The Clash wasn’t offered as part of the sponsorship package.

“It was really just to do Daytona and Indy and The Clash wasn’t a priority,” she said. “If it would have come together sooner, I’m sure that we would have been able to put something together for The Clash. But I’m sure it would have been extra, you know what I mean? It’s not free. Turning a wheel, turning the engine on, it’s never free.

“So, we would have surely found a way to put something together, but it just didn’t come together fast enough.”

Because NASCAR is using a new optical scanning inspection system, the team also considered it prudent to focus on car preparation for the one-off.

“There was no time to really worry too much about anything other than the primary (car),” Patrick said.

Patrick will have the comfort of being reunited with Tony Eury Jr., her 2010-12 crew chief with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

“It should all be familiar, but it’s a new team, and it is new stuff to sit in,” she said. “It should all be really, really, close, but hopefully it feels familiar and I slip right into it.”

Austin Dillon to start on pole for Clash

By Dustin LongFeb 10, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Dillon will start on the pole for Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway after a random draw Saturday night.

The non-points race is for full-time drivers who won a pole last year, made the playoffs last year or are former Daytona 500 pole winners. Seventeen drivers will compete in the 75-lap race (Green flag is scheduled for 3:24 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1).

Dillon will be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin. Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, who will start ninth, have each won this event three times, most among active drivers.

Joey Logano, who won this event last year, will start third.

The starting positions were determined by a blind draw as selected by youth racers.

STARTING LINEUP FOR SUNDAY’S CLASH:

1 — Austin Dillon

2 — Denny Hamlin 

3 — Joey Logano

4 — Erik Jones

5 — Jimmie Johnson

6 — Martin Truex Jr.

7 — Kasey Kahne

8 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

9 — Kevin Harvick 

10 — Kyle Larson

11 — Ryan Newman

12 — Chase Elliott

13 — Kyle Busch 

14 — Kurt Busch

15 — Ryan Blaney

16 — Jamie McMurray

17 — Brad Keselowski

Order of Daytona 500 pole qualifying

By Daniel McFadinFeb 10, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
Forty cars will attempt to qualify on the front row of the 60th Daytona 500 on Sunday during pole qualifying at Daytona International Speedway.

No drivers will fail to make the field.

The full Daytona 500 starting lineup will be established on Thursday in the Can-Am qualifying duels.

The No. 24 car has won the pole the last three years (Jeff Gordon – 2015; Chase Elliott –  2016-17).

Pole qualifying begins at 12:15 p.m. ET on Fox.

William Byron fastest in second Daytona 500 practice

By Daniel McFadinFeb 10, 2018, 4:18 PM EST
Rookie William Byron posted the fastest speed in the second practice session for the 60th Daytona 500.

The driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet put down the top speed of 201.681 mph around the 2.5-mile track.

The Hendrick Motorsports’ driver led Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (201.649), Joey Logano (201.608), Denny Hamlin (201.464) and David Ragan (201.054).

Hamlin recorded the most laps in the session with 24. All 40 cars in the field made a lap in the session. There were no accidents.

Logano had the best 10-lap average at 198.239 mph.

Byron had a close call toward the end of the session while running in a pack of cars. Byron, running in the middle of the track, drifted down and touched the right rear of Stenhouse, briefly getting the No. 17 Ford loose.

“That was one of those ‘Oh, shoot’ moments,” Byron told Fox Sports 1. “That was a lot of fun. That was the best chance for me to really learn what I needed to do in the draft. I’m really glad we got it warmed up in the draft. It’s chance also to see how our Axalta Chevy handles. It handles good, it has a lot of speed. Hopefully we can keep that going and just learn a little bit. Definitely, he lanes are always jostling. Especially in practice you don’t really have a clear lane of where you’re supposed to be. It’s good for me to learn that.”

Cup teams will return to the track tomorrow for Daytona 500 pole qualifying and the Advance Auto Parts Clash.

