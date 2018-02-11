Results, stats for Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A minor controversy arose from Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passed Kyle Busch while running beneath the yellow line at the bottom of the track.

The pass occurred on the backstretch with 33 laps to go in the race.

Stenhouse was below Busch — but above the yellow line — when Busch came down the track, causing Stenhouse to go beneath the line. When Stenhouse returned above the line, he was ahead of Busch.

Stenhouse, who won two restrictor-plate races last year, had to serve a pass-through penalty in the pits as result. He finished the 75-lap race in 16th, two laps down.

In a video played in the pre-race driver-crew chief meeting, it states that if a driver goes down below the yellow line to advance their position, they will be penalized. If a competitor forces another competitor below the yellow line they may be penalized.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will serve as an analyst for NBC’s NASCAR coverage this year, addressed the issue after the race.

Earnhardt exchanged tweets on the rule with Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer.

The exchange ended with Earnhardt declaring that the rule needs to be eliminated.

I thought if you were forced below the line, no issue. Possible penalty for the blocking party. https://t.co/5zcWw5Fftr — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 11, 2018

As long as you don’t advance your position. He did https://t.co/HJbXf1Aq5M — Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) February 11, 2018

That’s not always been the case for the last 15+ years. When did this change? We have allowed others to advance if it was clear they were forced below the line. https://t.co/dfQU6q0i4V — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 11, 2018

Can’t be more clear than what is played at every Speedway driver meeting and was talked about this morning as well. You can’t advance your position. Only judgement is if position was immediately given back. It was not. https://t.co/KenHUkpumO — Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) February 11, 2018

Clear as mud. Let’s get rid of the yellow line rule and both be happy. https://t.co/mBVgnMmKlS — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 11, 2018

Stenhouse then added his two cents, which Fox Sports analyst Jeff Gordon responded to.

Next time I’ll turn him crash the 17 car field and then be the arca race cool https://t.co/6wIDgyEfWy — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) February 11, 2018

In my experience unless you are almost at their door or further & the driver is literally pushing you below the line that pretty much is your only option. Go to the yellow line and don’t cross it even if it turns them. https://t.co/ZTgUr4OLfj — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) February 11, 2018

Earnhardt himself was involved in a similar scenario in 2003 at Talladega Superspeedway.

With five laps to go in the spring race, Earnhardt made a move to surge by Matt Kenseth for the lead. As he began to pull even, Kenseth moved down toward Earnhardt, which caused him to escape below the yellow line.

Earnhardt returned to the racing surface in the lead. After the white flag waved, NASCAR ruled Earnhardt’s pass legal.

